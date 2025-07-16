The Love Horoscope For July 17 Is Here With The Exact Steps To Take To Fix Your Relationship

Your daily love horoscopes are here for July 17, 2025. The Half Moon in Aries on Thursday brings a necessity for patience to each zodiac sign's relationship. This Moon phase can bring up a sudden feeling that you want to take action on all that feels unresolved in your romantic life. However, you also need to be willing to look at the big picture. While embracing your emotional truth is essential in romantic matters, it doesn’t mean that you should take action the moment it arises.

There are steps you can take today to bring about significant and positive improvements in your romantic life. However, it is best to practice patience. This will also be necessary in your conversations and interactions with your partner, as you may feel propelled to make progress, leading to greater frustrations. As much as your desire for change is real and valid, you also must realize that it’s better to practice patience in this moment than deal with any regrets later.

What Thursday's love horoscopes have in store for each zodiac sign on July 17, 2025:

Aries

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Step out of your comfort zone, Aries. You may be feeling impatient with matters in your romantic life, but there is nothing that is holding you back.

Instead, the delays you’ve experienced have involved you trusting yourself enough to take a chance on love. While patience in love is always necessary, you may want to think about embracing your desire for change today. Take a chance on love, as it always pays off.

Taurus

Allow yourself to be transparent, dear Taurus. The Half Moon in Aries helps you to open up and share your feelings with your current or prospective partner.

While you have a great deal of emotional capacity, you often keep it hidden from others. To have the love you desire, you must allow yourself to share what you’ve been holding inside.

Whether it’s about new love or ending a current relationship, you must allow yourself to be transparent.

Gemini

Focus on yourself, sweet Gemini. While you crave a deep and powerful love, you often find yourself trying to find a balance between that and your independence.

The trick is to find someone who values independence just as much as you do. This can take work to feel secure within this type of relationship; however, it’s also the only type of connection that will allow you to live your life in the ways you desire.

Cancer

Love will always ask that you be brave, beautiful Cancer, and Thursday's Half Moon in Aries invites you to become brave within your relationship and the pursuit of love.

This means not waiting to hear from someone or to continue to let them make the first move. If you want to call someone, or ask them out, then you need to take the initiative and practice a little bravery.

Relationships do require balance, but that shouldn’t mean always letting someone else take the lead.

Leo

Make decisions that help support the life you want to live, dearest Leo. Be mindful of being impulsive with your actions today. No matter how you may feel, no urgency exists.

You may feel tempted to run away from your problems today instead of leaning in and trying to figure out a way through them.

No matter how appealing it might be to escape for a few days, your problems will be waiting for you when you return. Face what's been going on in your romantic life, knowing that patience is essential in building your forever love.

Virgo

Own your feelings, Virgo. Jealousy is a normal emotion in romantic matters, but that doesn’t mean it’s healthy to just let it fester. Jealousy arises when you feel insecure about yourself or try to ignore red flags in your relationship.

The Half Moon in Aries may ignite a fierce jealousy within you today. Be sure to take time to reflect on the root cause if it arises, knowing that healthy love is also one that makes you feel secure.

Libra

Invest in your emotional connection, Libra. The Half Moon in Aries will bring about a strong desire for an emotional connection with your partner.

You can use this energy to create quality time for just the two of you, as well as space for conversations. However, you want to be mindful of your actions during this time.

Because of your desire for connection, you may also be susceptible to seeking it elsewhere if it feels like you’re not able to cultivate it with your partner.

Scorpio

Explore the hidden meaning, dear Scorpio. The actions that you take always reflect the truth of your feelings. Although it can be difficult to overcome your fears involving change, how you act says more about your truth than what you say.

Use the energy of the Half Moon to reflect on the choices you’ve made, as you may realize that they offer you new insight into yourself and what you genuinely want from love.

Sagittarius

There is no need to worry, beautiful Sagittarius. The Half Moon in Aries may have you unnecessarily worried about the state of your relationship. However, worry never gets you anywhere.

If you allow yourself to indulge in worry, it will only serve to steal you away from the present moment. Yet, a truth also often arrives in any worries that you experience.

Because of this, you may realize that your feelings are relatively deeper for someone special than you initially thought they were, which can be the beginning of a brand-new chapter.

Capricorn

Compromise is a necessity in a healthy romantic relationship, Capricorn. You don’t always need to be in charge or to hold the burden of life by yourself. It’s important to understand that a healthy romantic relationship is also a partnership.

This means that it’s not all on you, but also that it’s not all about you either. Use today’s energy to focus on working better with your partner, especially if you currently live with one another. Ask your partner for advice and see that you are stronger together than apart.

Aquarius

Nothing is ever genuinely stagnant, Aquarius. It may feel like you’re in a period of stagnancy within your romantic life. Yet, even when you can’t see it, life is continually evolving.

Before you go about making an issue out of nothing, check in with yourself as to why you have your current feelings.

Oftentimes, peace is confused with stagnancy when you’re used to chaos. It’s OK to have everything be fine at this moment. There doesn’t always need to be an emergency or something to figure out.

Pisces

Embody your inner sage, dearest Pisces. You are an old soul and one of the wisest of the zodiac, so it’s important to allow yourself to return to your inner self.

Don’t get so tied up in whether or not you're making the right decision, and instead learn to trust yourself and your inner wisdom. While love requires logic for grounding, it doesn’t always mean you can base your decision on facts.

The Half Moon brings an opportunity to return to your inner sage, knowing that wisdom isn’t always something that you must explain.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.