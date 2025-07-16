The one-card tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign on July 17, 2025, reminds us that there are times to move forward and then there are moments when life goes under review. On Thursday, the Moon is in Aries and the Sun is in Cancer. We have our last peaceful day before Mercury joins the planets that are retrograde this week.

We are still working with an Aries Moon, so what could be peaceful can feel emotionally disruptive, as the Moon in a fire sign can evoke anger more easily. What area of life might your day be focused on the most? What might upset you if things don't go as planned? You can find out by seeing what your zodiac sign's tarot card reveals for you this Thursday.

Each zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope for Thursday, July 17, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot card for Aries: Knight of Cups, reversed

Aries, you are a fiery zodiac sign, and no one can push your buttons more than a person you love. So, when you let those guards down, a very unusual thing can happen.

With the Moon in your sign on July 17, you are more easily upset, and that can be emotionally disruptive to you and your relationship.

Today's lesson from the tarot is to remain calm when you feel like your temper flares. You don't want to come across as immature. Instead, show your stronger, more controlled side.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot card for Taurus: Eight of Pentacles, reversed

Taurus, July 17 may be a case of one step forward and two steps back. The Eight of Pentacles, reversed tarot card is a sign that progress may be slow and steady. Yet, you will want to have accomplished much more than you do.

This can be frustrating for you, especially if you wanted to tidy up a few things to move on to the next project before the end of the weekend. Be patient with the process.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot card for Gemini: The Chariot, reversed

Gemini, one good thing about you is that nothing can get you down. You have a high sense of self-esteem and a solid, optimistic nature. But there are times when the negativity of others weighs your upbeat personality down.

This Thursday, July 17, you may need to combat self-doubt when you stop believing in yourself because of others. If you feel like you don't know what to do next, pause, regroup and practice mindfulness to help you recenter.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot card for Cancer: Knight of Pentacles

Cancer, you are a caregiver, which is one of the many reasons why you take your responsibilities so seriously. You are the go-to person that people can depend on, yet there are times when you want that to be someone other than you.

On July 17, 2025, the Knight of Pentacles tarot card invites someone to come alongside you. Is there something in your daily routine that you can delegate to someone else? Consider ways to reduce your workload.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot card for Leo: Seven of Pentacles

Leo, something important happens within you when you practice patience during a long-term project. You start to mature. You begin to grow in ways you never dreamed you could. You see the world through new eyes, and the belief that something ought to happen right away becomes less believable to you.

On July 17, the Seven of Pentacles is a symbol of your personal growth. You may be invited to try something new that seems to be quick and easy on the surface, but as you get more acquainted with the journey, you'll find out that you have to do much more than you initially thought.

Your desire to commit will be there, so give yourself a chance to enjoy seeing something to the very end, even if it's not easy to do.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's tarot card for Virgo: King of Swords

Virgo, today you may find it difficult to accept things that you are told at face value. Your mind may get stuck on a problem and not let it go. This practice of overthinking and pondering what happened can consume much of your time.

The message from Thursday's tarot is to set boundaries on how long you focus on one thing. The moment you start to see it take over your day, pivot onto something else and return to it later.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot card for Libra: Judgement

Think deeply, Libra, and reflect on the past while also making small mental notes for the future. Thursday, July 17, 2025, is the perfect time for self-reflection.

Do you have one area of your life more than others that feels like it ought to be reviewed? Do you want to think about love and how to be a happier partner?

How might you improve your friendships or make changes in your career? The Judgment tarot card indicates that your mind is open and ready to explore.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: Ace of Cups, reversed

Scorpio, do you feel like it's difficult to trust new people? On July 17, feelings of loneliness may surface, and you'll wonder what to do to get the love you long for.

When you have been hurt or disappointed in the past by someone you love, you may not want to let anyone get close to your heart.

The Ace of Cups, reversed, is a symbol of protectiveness and self-preservation from emotional intimacy. However, the message is to learn to release whatever pain you are holding on to. It won't happen overnight, but Thursday can be when you start this delicate journey.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: The Devil

Sagittarius, you are a deep thinker, and that is why you're called the philosopher. So when you find yourself continuously tempted to do the wrong thing, you'll analyze what's happening until you find a solution.

The Devil tarot card this Thursday may represent a stumbling block where you want to do one thing, but choose to do the opposite instead. This can be frustrating in the moment, but it's an opportunity in disguise.

You have a chance to learn from your personal experience. The next thing you'll know is that soon, you'll be the master who never stumbles again.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: Page of Swords

Capricorn, you are a doer, and when you are ready to start a new project, journey, relationship or something else that's caught your attention, you want to roll up your sleeves and get started.

So, on July 17, the Page of Swords tarot delivers helpful advice you can use. Instead of rushing ahead to complete your next project, work it out first. Talk about it with others. Write the details down. Get clarity and guidance. Know where you're headed and then get started.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Page of Pentacles, reversed

Aquarius, you like to be independent, and that often means not relying on others or showing your weak points. However, on July 17, a part of you realizes that something has to give, and that may mean your tough exterior.

Besides, everyone needs a break at times, and that includes you, Aquarius. So, the advice to you from the Page of Pentacles tarot in reverse is that when you feel like you are doing too much and need a mini-vacation at home to relax, don't be afraid to ask for it.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot card for Pisces: The Hermit

Pisces, you are such a soulful zodiac sign, so when you get the Hermit tarot card, it's almost like coming home. Starting on July 17, the universe is asking you to retreat from the busy world and turn within.

You can feel your heart and explore your innermost feelings. Don't be afraid to let yourself look inward and discover who you are deep inside your heart.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.