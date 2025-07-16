4 Zodiac Signs Experience Significant Abundance & Luck On July 17, 2025

On July 17, 2025, four zodiac signs experience significant abundance and luck and the best part is that they don't even have to do anything to attract either. The idea of doing nothing may sound crazy at first, but there's something to be said about the act of surrender.

On Thursday these astrological signs figure out that if something is meant to happen, they don't have to force it into existence. Rather than trying to manipulate fate or fixate on an outcome, allowing life to unfold as it will, and the next thing you know, destiny falls into their laps.

Advertisement

What is good fortune if it doesn't flow naturally? Who gets the credit if you work hard and luck is on your side? This time around, one act of faith is all that's needed. While the Moon in Aries makes no aspect to any planets at the start of the day, it's easy to release emotional energy. Worry gets replaced with silent confidence. Fear becomes belief. Struggle and strife take a back seat to patience and peace. Everything falls into place and problems get solved during periods of rest.

Yes, according to today's horoscope, this Thursday, there's no need for hustle or intention setting. Instead, watching how good things manifest on their own by letting go creates a sense of control over life. The work has already been done; the manifestations are going to happen. Wait and see. Let's explore what this means for the four zodiac signs experiencing significant abundance and luck on July 17, according to astrology.

Advertisement

1. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Capricorn, you experience significant abundance and luck with your family this Thursday. Your family and loved ones are the inspiration for everything you do. So, when you are always working, it's because you want your life and loved ones to have more. Doing so much often leaves you feeling depleted. It does let you create abundance and luck on your own, but you don't feel lucky. You feel tired.

Even if you were given something in abundance during peak performance hours, you miss it. It's hard to recognize good fortune for what it is when you're so busy. You don't mean to be unappreciative, but the emotional energy isn't there, and that's why doing nothing today is so crucial for you. When the Moon takes a pause, especially while it's in Aries, you feel eager to set work to rest. You learn to simplify your life by letting go of doing too much.

Advertisement

It's OK to cancel a meeting or reschedule an appointment. You can say no to chores or to going out on a date. Self-care is much more valuable, and it's in this space of nothingness that the magical moment of luck and abundance happens. You feel gratitude and see how much you already have. You feel lucky, refreshed, and renewed. Your energy returns, and it comes back to you in an abundant way.

2. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Sagittarius, you are going to get an abundance of creative energy because you let your mind empty itself, and a rush of new ideas will come to you on July 17, 2025. You are a doer, and one thing you do is think a lot. You're ruled by Jupiter, the planet of abundance and luck, so this means you are an abundance junkie.

Sometimes you don't feel lucky, and then life takes a turn for the better, and it just seems that way. It's as if you were born with a horseshoe with your name carved into it. This is a good thing, but sometimes you set too much intention and work too hard to get what you want.

So, on July 17, when the Moon is in Aries and it's quiet, it allows you to step into a space of joy that's unparalleled. In silence and rest, you get to gain insight and clarity. Creativity is restored, allowing you to sit in silence and understand what you want and why. There's a lot inside of you that you know you're capable of doing.

However, without a clear plan of action, it's challenging to know where to start or how to apply your energy for maximum benefit. So, a day where you don't have to do anything specific is a blessing that comes with a rich reward. A day to yourself? How lucky! This is the abundance you need today!

Advertisement

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Pisces, the type of abundance you receive today leaves you feeling inspired and lucky, and your pockets feel like they run deep with wealth. You are a spiritual being, and since you value some of the rarest experiences a person can find in the world, like love, hope, joy and happiness — that's where you focus your attention. That's what you pursue all the time.

Advertisement

It's in doing nothing that you find out who your true friends are. You discover who loves you and who is concerned when you're quiet. Instead of being the first person to send a text or to make a phone call, others reach out to you. You don't have to speak about your goals or how great life can be. Instead, that energy gets turned inward, and you focus on yourself.

You are a deep well of inspiration for others, and you almost always pour your heart out with praise, hope, and sound advice. So, when you aren't, your presence is missed. And, when you keep to yourself online or don't post all day, it makes people wonder what is going on, and instead of you doing the work, they show up and reveal your value.

4. Libra

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Libra, your luck and abundance on July 17, 2025, will come to you in the form of close relationships. Your currency in life isn't money, it's not fame, nor do you crave fortune. You value relationships. It's where you invest your life's energy, and you love it when your efforts pay off. The beautiful thing about people is that they either click with you or they don't. And, when you stop trying to get someone to like you, if they don't, they go away, and then that makes room for the person who will.

It's a significant step for you, and one that's in the right direction, because it's an act of trust. Trust comes hard when the Moon is in Aries. During an Aries Moon, you can feel isolated and concerned. Aries energy and the Moon often stir unsettled energy, making you feel like you have to work harder to bring people together to collaborate.

Thankfully, today, the Moon is still, and you realize that forcing relationships is futile. People will do the things that they do and be who they are. So, today's luck comes when you don't worry about it. Doing less for you is ironically doing much more.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.