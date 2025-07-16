Your Daily Horoscope For July 17 — The Last Quarter Moon Is Here

Your daily horoscopes are here for July 17, 2025. There's intense energy on Thursday thanks to the Last Quarter Moon, and each zodiac sign will experience it differently. A signal will be emitted from the universe from both the Sun and the Moon that tells us to get things done. Our emotions want it and our ego is determined to claim success. The Sun is in intuitive Cancer, so emotions take the lead. With the Last Quarter Moon in motivational Aries, we are unstoppable and incredibly optimistic.

This Thursday, don't be surprised if your astrological sign feels compelled to take on a significant challenge soon. The Last Quarter Moon marks a critical point in this month's lunar phase, and it's time to wrap things up before Leo season begins at the end of this week. The Last Quarter Moon phase is a threshold to look back at what this lunar cycle has stirred in you during the last part of Cancer season. Cut away what no longer aligns with your future goals. Now, let's see what else this means for your zodiac sign's daily horoscop on July 17.

The daily horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Thursday, July 17, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, you might just feel a slight tension or inner friction between who you’ve been and who you’re trying to become, starting on July 17. Yet, if you take a step back and look at the larger picture, it’s necessary for forging the next version of yourself.

Be tender with the parts of you that are still catching up to your ambition. You don’t need to destroy the old self to evolve. You need to tell the truth. Then move.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, you’re being called inward for revelation. What have you been silently carrying that’s ready to be set down? What desire are you denying because it feels too raw, too irrational, too wild?

You don’t have to make sense to validate what you want. This Last Quarter Moon in Aries offers a private purge.

Cry, scream, write it out, dance it through, because that’s where liberation begins.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, who are you curating your ideas for? Who taught you to speak like that, edit like that, dream like that? According to your daily horoscope, July 17 is the time to stop asking for permission.

There’s a message, a mission, and a momentum building in you, but it can’t be fully expressed if you’re still looking for applause.

Go for it today. Be yourself. Your time has come.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Last Quarter Moon on July 17, throws light on what you’re striving for and why.

Have you been chasing success that no longer feels aligned? Have you inherited someone else’s vision of what a meaningful life looks like?

Burn it. Redefine it. Resurrect what feels true for you. You can’t hide behind productivity, because your ambition has intimacy with your intuition.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, you might want to find a new form of freedom, but you won’t reach it if you’re dragging dead weight.

Break away from limiting beliefs that shrink your expansion on July 17. It might feel like letting go of the certainty of what you believe to be true.

That doesn’t mean you’re lost; it means you’re growing. You’re not meant to stay in the same story forever. Keep questioning the narratives you’ve outgrown, as there is room for a worldview that can hold your bigness.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, some endings are ceremonial. If there’s something you’ve been holding (a wound, a loyalty, a quiet regret) that’s ready to be burned into wisdom.

You don’t need to solve it. You need to feel it. The Last Quarter Moon is about composting your pain and turning your past into power.

What have you been emotionally underwriting that’s no longer sustainable? What psychic debts need to be cleared? Self-forgiveness can help close the loop and alleviate the burden.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Last Quarter Moon and Sun's influence light up the bonds you’ve formed (not just romantic ones), but all the places where your identity has been braided with another’s.

Are you still choosing these connections? Are they still choosing you? You can find more balance in your connections by renegotiating your needs. Some partnerships will evolve, whilst some may fall away.

However, all of them are mirrors reflecting how you love and how you deserve to be loved in return.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, what are you doing every day that’s keeping you from your power? You’re not a machine, and you’re more well adjusted to rituals that nourish you from the root up.

Your body, your rhythms, and your energy deserve reverence that you can take your time cultivating.

Drop the habits that dull your spark and choose practices that make you feel more alive. You don’t need a complete overhaul — just one slight sacred shift.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, somewhere along the way, you may have turned joy into a project. Desire may feel like a duty starting on July 17.

But the creative or the spontaneous side of you is precisely what you want. Let go of the pressure to make it meaningful or to monetize it.

Do what you want to do because it feels good. The world doesn't need another perfect product.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, you’re about to zoom into what you’ve inherited on July 17 — the patterns, expectations, and responsibilities that have been silently shaping your life.

Do they still serve the person you're becoming? Or do they belong to a version of you that's needed to survive, not thrive? Burn the blueprint. Your horoscope for today invites you to create a new one.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, your words invite you to speak like you mean it, but only what’s essential. Some of your thoughts need to be grounded because some conversations are overdue.

What truths are you avoiding because you fear what they’ll disrupt? What clarity are you craving on July 17? You don’t need to have all the answers; your horoscope says all you need is to name what’s real.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, as you find yourself in this cosmic playground, you touch the root of your worth. Not what you do, but what you believe about yourself when no one is looking.

Have you been settling for crumbs? Or have you been shrinking your desires? You have to want to spend your life like you're rich in self-worth, in your time, boundaries, and attention.

Let go of scarcity stories and let your energy become currency. What you give yourself today teaches the world how to treat you tomorrow.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.