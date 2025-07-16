5 Zodiac Signs Experience The Very Best Horoscopes On July 17, 2025

On July 17, 2025, five zodiac signs experience the very best horoscopes. This day boasts the Half Moon in Aries, and the transit dares you to burn the bridge to who you no longer are. This Moon phase says you’ve waited long enough, and now it's time to act.

The Half Moon phase is a pressure point in your lunar story, and what began at the last new moon is now beginning to face its final test. Will you embody what you’ve been claiming? The five zodiac signs with the very best horoscopes on Thursday, July 17 certainly will.

1. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, you’re meeting yourself again, particularly the inner you who was always curious about life, a little outrageous, and impossible to box in. You experience one of the very best horoscopes on July 17, a day that encourages you to let your healing be a firm rebellion against the idea that your boldness must be softened to be safe and that your joy must be earned.

There’s a return to radiance happening today, which could come from a medium of creativity. Creating from the core of who you are, even clumsily, restores your sense of vitality. You don’t have to wait for permission to follow what lights you up. Whatever source of joy you choose is how your spirit reminds you that it’s still very much alive despite the mountains you’ve climbed.

2. Aries

Aries, there’s nothing more gratifying than knowing that you can believe in whatever your heart feels called to. This day may feel even more affirming, giving you one of the very best horoscopes. You’re a fire sign, and a brave one, at that. Your courage helps you let go of someone else’s version of the truth. In short, on this day, there’s a deeper alignment between what you do and what you believe.

Our beliefs shape every single choice we make, and the more you attune to your own inner compass, the more purposeful your direction. Plus, you’ll feel confident walking your own path, even if no one around you is taking the same road. As you take the lesser-known path, you learn that knowing what’s worth chasing in the first place matters more than anything.

3. Leo

Leo, the Half Moon in fellow fire sign Aries reminds you that your creative flair has meaning and a philosophical edge. How and what you create can say a lot about what you want to see in the world.

Today, there’s a spark asking to be followed, whether it’s a creative urge or a romantic impulse. Don’t wait for the stars to confirm what your heart already knows. Trust the path that makes you feel most alive. Express boldly, love wildly, and let joy be the revolution that leads you to your next horizon.

4. Pisces

Pisces, something in you is tired of waiting to be chosen by the world. On July 17, you can’t listen to gatekeepers. You just need to believe in your own self-worth. It might feel a little strange remembering that your value isn’t something you need to prove. It’s a secret sauce you embody when you dare to show up with conviction.

The real magic is found when you fuse together self-belief with big-picture vision. Your ambitions are growing wings, and now you must back them with action. As the sign ruled by the planet of dreams and spiritual expansion, your dreams are destined to be bolder than what has ever been done before. Luckily, you were born with the courage to reach for the stars.

5. Capricorn

Capricorn, the most growth happens in the unseen parts of our lives. Think of yourself like a flower that still blooms in the dark. Even if you can’t tangibly see your efforts, you are growing from the roots up, and soon you will see the results.

On this day, you experience one of the very best horoscopes as you meet the parts of yourself that you’ve long kept tucked away. It may come as a sudden desire to protect what truly matters, or a stirring need to reconnect with what grounds you. And from this inner anchor, something wild and wise begins to rise.

Rest if you must, but know this: your next bold move will be built on the strength of everything you’ve faced behind the scenes.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.