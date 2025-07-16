6 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attracting Luck & Abundance On July 18, 2025

Six Chinese zodiac signs attract luck and abundance on July 18, 2025. Friday is an Initiate Day, guided by the Earth Rat (Wu Zi), during a Water Sheep month and a Wood Snake year.

In Chinese astrology, Initiate Days are incredibly powerful for beginnings that hold weight, promise, and lasting significance. These are the days when you take a small first step and it leads somewhere real.

The Earth Rat is strategic, clever, and future-focused. Combined with the Water Sheep’s emotional intelligence and the Wood Snake’s long-range planning, Friday brings a rare opportunity to begin something that will stick. These animal signs finally recognize what’s opening up and choosing to walk through it. Luck and abundance have arrived!

Advertisement

1. Rat

Design: YourTango

Friday is your animal sign’s day, and with Initiate energy leading the way, something long-contemplated finally moves from idea to reality. But the power isn’t just in starting, it’s in how clearly you now understand why it matters.

Advertisement

You might take one brave action that shifts your future. A quiet enrollment, a chance taken on yourself, or a message that opens a real door will bring you so much abundance. What you begin today grows with you. Your first step doesn’t need perfect conditions, just your permission.

2. Dragon

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

There’s some pretty major clarity today that helps you recognize the powerful truth that you’re no longer waiting for someone else to choose you. The Fire Dog brought emotional honesty yesterday and now the Earth Rat gives you traction. You start showing up for your future in a way you never have before.

The abundance that comes from this is both external and internal. You could find out that someone is ready to build with you or discover a plan that felt too big suddenly feels manageable. Either way, your lucky new era begins now.

3. Monkey

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The Initiate Day and Rat energy create a blend that benefits your natural problem-solving ability. But what opens for you today isn’t a project, it’s something way more personal than that. A relationship you weren’t sure how to approach improves in a big way. Someone shows vulnerability or you finally do.

Your luck on Friday looks like momentum that starts from emotional honesty. The thing that changes is within your most important relationship and that shift brings opportunities you weren’t even asking for yet. Start here. Let it evolve. What's up ahead for you is honestly so beautiful.

4. Snake

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

With the Wood Snake year still highlighting your growth path, this Earth Rat Initiate Day activates your next step. Your luck on Friday doesn’t feel like a leap, it feels like the next obvious thing. The kind of choice that settles your nerves because it just makes sense.

Abundance finds you today in your area of commitment. Maybe to a path you paused, a move you delayed, or a decision you thought required more time. The universe’s message for you now is that you're more than ready, and so is the world.

5. Tiger

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Your luck today comes through simplification. You’ve been carrying too many open loops and Friday gives you one clear move that ties up three of them at once. You say yes to something and suddenly other areas of your life realign on their own.

The abundance is in the efficiency. You start the right thing and the ripple effects fix what you didn’t even realize was tangled. Pay attention to what falls into place after one honest decision. It’s your sign from the universe to keep going. You’re on the exact right path for good fortune. Lucky you.

Advertisement

6. Goat

Design: YourTango

Initiate Days are often about external movement, but for you today is about inner permission. You’re about to step toward something that feels big because you’re finally not questioning your worth.

Maybe it’s applying for something you were unsure you deserved. Maybe it’s changing your mind and not apologizing. Maybe it’s simply owning how deeply you want something. Today marks the first day you move with belief instead of hesitation and that’s when all the good stuff starts arriving.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.