Daily Tarot Card Reading For August 28, 2020

Your daily tarot card reading is here with your predictions, by zodiac sign starting Friday, August 28, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo, so keep tabs on your daily to-do lists and make sure that they are truly realistic for your needs.

The numerology for Friday involves Life Path 4 — The Manager. Anticipate slow movement when it comes to making major decisions.

The Moon will leave the zodiac sign of Sagittarius to enter the work-sector of astrology, Capricorn.

So, Friday may be the start of the weekend, but do what you can to end it strong.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Moon

Aries, watch out for your hidden enemies today. Everyone has a few things that they know are untrustworthy in life, but don't let your guard down when you see a red flag.

You may be inclined to try to justify someone's bad behavior or a rule-break because of the circumstances surrounding a situation, but going against your ethics isn't like you.

You have to listen to your inner voice when it speaks and trust that your heart will guide you.

It's better to just stand firm in your truth and let it speak for itself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: King of Cups

Taurus, your sentimental side can get the best of you and you may feel that it's not right to wear your heart on your sleeve so openly.

You may try to shield your feelings from others right now, but there's are times when you have to let your intuition take the lead.

Feelings can be so powerful and overwhelming when you're not sure why you are emotional during a particular time. But that's why the time to be in that moment is so vital for you today.

You need to honor yourself so you can understand why you're feeling the way that you do and know what it is you ought to do at that moment. Give yourself grace.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Gemini, it can feel awful when you have to play the waiting game.

No one likes to sit around feeling as though the clock is ticking and you still don't know what to expect by the end of the day.

You have to fill the space doing things that you love. There's no way to control stuff that's not in your hands.

But you don't have to be a victim of time either. Remain productive.

Perhaps aim to do something that gives you an end result to admire so that when you finally do hear back from the job, the person you hoped would call or text or the package is delivered to your door, you didn't waste time but instead invested it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

Cancer, remain calm. Things seem to be grim right now but the world isn't going to march too far ahead without you.

It's okay to stop and handle the problems that are surfacing in your life right now. You are human and things take place that is out of your control.

The most important thing for you to do is to handle your matters as best as you can. Best is good enough for today. Take things one step at a time and don't try to be perfect. You will be OK. So try not to worry.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

Leo, your words of wisdom are needed. You have to say what you are thinking because your experiences have provided you with a unique perspective.

You don't have to feel hesitant when you know that you have something to share. It's a great idea to think about the angle you want to take or the timing of your message.

Try to provide the support you feel your friend needs as if you were in their shoes once again. Your compassion and empathy can help make this time easier for them and give you the benefit of seeing your own hardship put to good use and paying it forward

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The World

Virgo, the world is opening up doors and windows for you to see that there are endless opportunities out there.

Yes, you will have to work hard but the climb is so worth the effort. You are carving your own path and making things better for your life.

Once the sweat and tears have dried up and become a distant memory, you'll appreciate that you stood firm and didn't waver even when you felt scared. It's so difficult right now because you're going through growing pains.

Like a butterfly who is breaking through the cacoon, you're going to have beautiful wings to fly into your destiny one day.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

Libra, creativity is the thing that you need when you have felt like your life is lacking something, don't try to do more work, have fun. You can do something fun with a friend like paint or go for a nature walk and take photos to compare which you love best and frame it for a room.

If it's been a long time since you've danced or played a board game, why not make your living room the place where things come back to life? Even online karaoke can be an enjoyable way for you to feel like a kid again. Be playful and do something you haven't tried in a long time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

Scorpio, invest in your personal space to make it a haven. You may have a strong need for personal space and to feel like there's an order in your life. So get the organizers and space savers.

You can use them and they will make your day more productive because you're not rummaging through drawers wasting precious time. Dedicate the weekend to the final project and for today, plan ahead.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

Sagittarius, your instincts are heightened and you may feel a strong need to shower someone with some kindness.

When you sense that a friend is down and out, you don't want to turn away and not acknowledge their pain.

Your kind heart is attuned to these situations and today, you can do something small to shine some light. Send a free ecard with a note of support.

Make a phone call even if it's just to listen. Invite your friend for a cup of coffee and a video chat. Reach out and show your friendship.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

Capricorn, when you're first getting started you may feel like everything requires extra effort. When you need something it can feel as though it's not there. You have to fight for it.

When you want a friend to be there for you, it can feel as though they drop the ball and you are the one to pick it up when you barely have time to do the things on your own plate.

It's not easy when days like this come but there is a light at the end of the tunnel. You show others that you have grit and you are tougher than you realize. You will get through this week with flying colors.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Fool

Aquarius, you're in a rush to get started with the life you're ready to live. But, when you go too fast you can miss the details, which are vital to this process.

You want to make sure that your desire to forge ahead doesn't leave you missing what is important to the project.

Be sure to check over your work and to pay attention to the details. Don't let yourself be messy when you know that you've got so much at risk and your success depends on doing a good job.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: King of Wands

Pisces, winning takes time and precision. Sometimes you get lucky and have a happy accident. Then, other times you realize that you can only go so far without a game plan.

Today, you may find yourself standing at a crossroads of decision.

You can put something on hold to give yourself time to regroup and put a new course of action in place or continue to go blindly taking a risk that what you do will not work out in the end.

It's your choice, but follow your heart whichever you decide.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.