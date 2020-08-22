Daily Tarot Card Reading, August 23, 2020

Your one card tarot reading is in!

Your free tarot card reading is here for Sunday, August 23, 2020 for all zodiac signs.

Here's what your daily tarot card reading predicts for each zodiac sign.

Your daily horoscope involves a Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo.

The Moon spends the day in Scorpio. So, there's both passion and purpose in Sunday's energy.

The Moon is in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, the eight zodiac sign in astrology. Scorpio relates to the Death Tarot card. It's time for rebirth.

Sunday's life path number is an 8, The Power house.

Today’s general theme for your tarot reading is finding a common ground between the turmoil of the subconscious and the prosperity of the tangible world.

You will want to be figuring out how to work through any problems that arise while still bringing in good into your life.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Sunday, August 23, 2020.

Daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Fool

Aries, The Fool is the tarot card predicting your day. You're ready to make a fresh change, especially after feeling like you hit a rut.

You’re bound to make mistakes today, especially if you don’t watch where you’re going.

You can’t be naive about anything today if you want to avoid any trouble.

However, it’s hard not to be when you’re still learning and still observing the world around you.

You’re not perfect and you make mistakes. You’re still growing, how can you be expected not to make mistakes?

Keep your eyes open and be aware of the world around you but also, try not to be hard on yourself if accidents happen. You’re only human and you can grow from any mistakes made today so that they don’t reoccur.

Daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Taurus, the Two of Cups is the basis of your daily tarot card reading for Sunday.

This is a day signifying new partnerships and alliances that bring feelings of warmth and excitement to your heart.

However, today may be a little quarrelsome, pushing the security of this connection away from the near future.

This is a calling to bring back those basic feelings of love that created the foundation of this connection in the first place.

This is a great and solid base that has the potential to produce so much love. Don’t allow outside influence or conflict to take that from you.

This might allude to a first fight or disagreement; ask yourself if it’s worth throwing away the whole connection.

Daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: King of Swords

Gemini, the King of Swords is the tarot card predicting your day. If you’re facing conflict and wondering how you can guide yourself through this turbulence, look no further than that big brain of yours.

You radiate intelligence; you’re quick-witted and as sharp as a tack. You don’t have to worry about anyone having a hand over you.

If you look within and channel your confidence you will see that you have all you need to be victorious in any quarrels that arise.

Give yourself credit for being as intelligent as you are and know that you can win any battle not by brute force, but rather by intellect and calm rationale.

Daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

Cancer, the Six of Swords is the focus on your daily tarot card prediction for Sunday.

You’re moving in the right direction and you’re worried that some conflict that is beginning to come up will take away from the progress you’re making.

Know that you can steer yourself away from these problems, but you may run into different issues when you head downstream.

While these conflicts are avoidable, especially when you’re trying to work on respite for your mind, it’s impossible to run from all conflict forever.

You can protect yourself, but not from the inevitable.

Eventually, things will catch up with you and you will have to confront them, once and for all.

Daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

Leo, the Three of Pentacles is the tarot card reading for your zodiac sign. You’ve been working on your personal development.

This has been amplified with help from your personal community as they have been trying to lift you up to become the best version of yourself.

This has been an act of charity. They have poured so much energy, love, and dedication into your growth.

Be sure to thank them and reciprocate their energy today. They might be running on empty and unable to pour into your cup.

Be sure that you’re thanking them for all the support they have been providing you with.

If you want to make an impactful effort, be there for someone else in their honor.

Daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Virgo, the Five of Pentacles is the daily tarot card predicting your day. While the physical world may be in disarray, your emotional realm stays intact.

This tarot card predicts a turbulent time for health and finances; this is not a favorable tarot card for the tangible things in your life.

This denotes a day of strife, having to struggle for what you want, and often looking in from the outside craving more.

However, this one tarot card urges you to look around you at what you have!

Take note of the strong relationships you have around you, supporting you when times are tough and lifting you up to be the best version of yourself that you can be! Cling to those relationships.

Daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

Libra, the Knight of Wands is the tarot card predicting your day. Today is a day of action. It's time to be happy.

This is not a time where you will want to sit and ponder about what action to take, this is a moment you need to stand up and take charge of your life.

This is a call to action; to get up and take back control over your life.

Stop thinking and talking about what you’re supposed to do about the problems in your life.

When you’re all talk no one will take you seriously. You must make a change in your life; no more talking about what you’re going to do.

If you’re fearing the initial action know that this card denotes that it will be fast-acting and effective.

Daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Devil

Scorpio, The Devil is the tarot card predicting your day. This is a tarot card that temptations will be arising; know that falling for any of these traps will lead to unsuccessful endings.

Don’t fall for a quick, cheap rise that will not sustain you or keep you motivated and going for the future.

While these temptations are lustful and beckoning you to pay attention to them, know they are only taking you away from your bigger goals in life.

Don’t allow yourself to be taken off the path you’re on for a quick fix.

You are more than your desires, you are more than the things that keep you bound. Be cautious of this trap.

Daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

Sagittarius, the Four of Wands is the tarot card predicting your day. This is a tarot card calling forth your stability even when you feel insecure.

This is a rise to celebrate in all the accomplishments you’ve been making.

If you’ve been working towards new housing today can speak to great success.

See yourself getting the keys to your new home, signing a lease, or putting in an offer for the place of your dreams.

These are all moves that you can make today that will lead to success.

If you’re in the midst of new relationships you can also expect them to heat up and become more solidified into something serious. This is a day you can be comfortable in the setting you’re in.

Daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

Capricorn, the Ace of Pentacles is the tarot card predicting your day. From the ashes, you shall rise!

This is a day that you’re breaking out of your rut to lay down some solid foundations for your financial future.

This is a day you are setting yourself up for success; while the cash flow coming in may be low today, know that you are creating a more secure and happy future for yourself to come.

You can expect to see some success as the first fruits of labor, and this will be a pleasant reward for the work you’re doing.

Don’t stress the numbers that are coming in; focus on creating the most solid foundation for your success to grow.

Daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

Aquarius, the Queen of Swords is the tarot card predicting your zodiac sign's day. This is a day that drama will be arising in your life.

A lot of the mess coming up today is unnecessary, coming from the jealousy and pettiness of others.

You have a few options about how you approach this. You can walk away, but it’s likely to follow you wherever you wander to.

You can stoop to their level, which will likely help you win out, but will be strenuous and isn’t exactly what you want to have to do to succeed.

Or you can stand your ground, enduring the storm and whatever is thrown at you, not allowing yourself to back down.

Daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

Pisces, the Nine of Cups is the tarot card predicting your zodiac sign's day. This is a day you can expect your biggest wishes to come true.

You have been dedicated to making good things come into your life and today you’re starting to see the rewards from all the energy you’ve been pouring into the universe.

However, your battle is not over. Now that you have this success you must look at how you can expand it and keep it coming into your life.

You don’t want this to be a limited, one-time action. You want to be able to sustain this and keep the good flowing into your world.

This card is a great day for relationships to blossom and grow as well!

Tea Jones is a tarotist, psychic, and certified Level III Reiki Master Practitioner who writes about spirituality, witchcraft, tarot, and divination.