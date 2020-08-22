Career & Money Horoscope, August 23, 2020

Sunday's career and money horoscope encourages productivity!

Your career and money horoscope is here for all zodiac signs starting Sunday, August 23, 2020.

Here's what is happening on Saturday affecting your career and money horoscope, per astrology.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo, which means it's time to focus on money and career while doing your daily tasks and to-do lists!

Virgo season will last through September 22, 2020, so there's plenty of time for all zodiac signs to make or break a new habit that can take your career or saving habits.

Mercury, the ruler of communication is in the zodiac sign of Virgo, too, which makes it a great time to back up computers, get repairs, or check out the latest digital trends affecting your zodiac sign's career financially.

All zodiac signs have an extra bonus in their ability to organize paperwork.

Uranus retrograde encourages you to review or revise important documents or square away anything related to technology and automobile repairs.

While Venus, the ruler of love, beauty, and personal property is in the zodiac sign Cancer, the fourth solar house, consider your priorities.

Focus on what will improve your zodiac sign's home life the most!

Check out below what astrology says is in store for your career and money horoscope, by zodiac sign:

Career and money horoscope for Aries zodiac signs (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, your daily work duties involve inheritance and this affects your zodiac sign's career and money horoscope for the next month.

Sunday you can expect to see a generous influx in all areas of your life; finances, commitments, happiness, and love.

With the increase, you’ve been seeing in your finances you're finding that other areas of your zodiac sign's life are being healed, including your interpersonal relationships and your life outside of work.

This is bringing harmony to you, as things are starting to fall into place for once.

You have worked hard to get to this point and your career soon will be fulfilling; it has been an uphill battle from the start but you’re seeing through earned rewards that you have what it takes to outlast and to outshine the competition.

Career and money horoscope for Taurus zodiac signs (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, your daily work duties involve commitments. Sunday you will make the best social media connections by being authentic to what you believe in.

Don’t sacrifice your zodiac sign's views to make a sale or silence yourself because you’re trying to make some money.

It’s not worth sacrificing part of yourself to earn a paycheck! You want to be noble and to lead by example. Don’t be afraid to stand up against injustice at your employer; if you notice something off and you’re in the position to, call it out.

This will help others in your industry know that they can trust you and follow you by example. By staying true to yourself you’re creating a leadership role to wear.

Career and money horoscope for Gemini zodiac signs (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, your daily work duties involve your zodiac sign's physical and psychological well being.

This will be a day that you struggle with temptation and self-control. You may not want to dedicate yourself to work, or on the other end of the spectrum, it may be all you think about.

You don’t want to overload yourself with one or the other. Try to find the balance in between that can lead you to more financial success while also getting peace of mind and respite.

You don’t have to dedicate yourself to one or the other, you can toggle between the middle and find a healthy balance of both pleasure and serious work to bring in more money.

Career and money horoscope for Cancer zodiac signs (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, your daily work duties involve a little play. Sunday is an excellent time to make new connections for your zodiac sign.

These people that you strike a conversation with may not have the same interest or alignments as you.

That’s fine! Within these dialogues holds the answers to some blocks that you’re having at work, providing you with creative solutions that you couldn’t have thought of on your own.

Entertain yourself by asking questions, by challenging perspectives, and by having friendly conversations with new acquaintances and clients.

Life doesn’t have to be so boring; everyone isn’t molded from a cookie-cutter. Appreciate the uniqueness of those around you.

Career and money horoscope for Leo zodiac signs (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, your daily work duties involve family and authority figures. Sunday might present you with the exposure of dark secrets.

Brace yourself for this; it may come as a shock and will change how you view the ways in which you make your money.

Whatever comes to light during Sunday's career and money horoscope, find security in what you’re doing and the moves you’re making.

While this can take you off guard, it’s important to note that you still have plenty of people you can ask for advice that believes in you.

Don’t allow one person’s faults to entirely stunt your zodiac sign's growth. You can seek counsel in others and share your secrets to better understand what’s going on so as to not disrupt your workflow.

Career and money horoscope for Virgo zodiac signs (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, your daily work duties involve communication. Sunday is a wonderful day to communicate with others, especially those you hold close to your heart today.

It is advised that your zodiac sign is generous with the conversations you hold, sharing your insight to those who are eager to know how you got to where you are in life. You hold valuable life lessons.

While this might not advance your career on Sunday, these honest conversations can help lead you to future prosperity.

Don’t be selfish with your gained knowledge or send those seeking your counsel on their way, telling them they’ll find out soon enough.

Open up your heart to help others.

Career and money horoscope for Libra zodiac signs (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, your daily work duties involve your personal property. This is a reminder that a good work ethic starts in the home.

If you’ve been neglecting your home, this is a call to re-organize and dedicate some time to creating a comfortable space to relax, work, and bring in prosperity.

You can’t expect to be productive at work when you’re preoccupied with the task list piling up in your home.

Take Sunday to ease your mind and be productive around your zodiac sign's property. You don’t need to do a total spring cleaning, but a nice pick up to help you have more mental clarity at home is definitely in order.

Don’t be lazy with this; dedicate yourself to creating a better nest.

Career and money horoscope for Scorpio zodiac signs (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, your daily work duties involve personal development. Sunday your intentions will be good.

You might find yourself overly talkative, which isn’t very like you since you hate small talk, but you have a lot on your mind that you want to share with the community during your zodiac sign's career and money horoscope forecast this Sunday.

Allow yourself to be confident and to lead the conversation.

You have very intricate ideals and philosophies that others can benefit from hearing. Allow yourself to be open on Sunday; seeing this side of you will help others connect with you more in business and will want them to invest more in your zodiac sign.

However, be cautious that you aren’t reckless with conversation or talking over anyone. Share the spotlight.

Career and money horoscope for Sagittarius zodiac signs (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, your daily work duties involve working with the subconscious. You’re craving honest connections above all else.

You can’t settle for people who are going to fill you up with jive; you can sense when these people are filing your ears with lies.

You’re intelligent and when you call people out for lying it feels like they aren’t as committed to you as you thought.

You take lying personally, as an attack of character. However, your zodiac sign needs to relinquish this and realize that sometimes it’s just business.

While you can make a mental note to not continue doing business with this person, don’t take stretched truths personally.

Career and money horoscope for Capricorn zodiac signs (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, your daily work duties involve networking. Sunday's career and money horoscope forecasts reveal that Sunday is a good day for socialization for your zodiac sign.

You’re feeling bored, well-rested, and rejuvenated and ready to talk to people about your big ideas or introduce yourself to people you admire.

This is a day to go forward and be bold. Be aware that with this upcoming talkative day that people will be responding.

Be receptive to listening and not just plotting the next thing you’re going to say.

Pay attention to the conversation and not just your zodiac sign's contributions.

People will be more receptive to help you in your business if you are listening and not just leading the conversation.

Career and money horoscope for Aquarius zodiac signs (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, your career and money horoscope involves daily work duties and your social status. You'll want to be diligent in your work. Your emotions are heightened on Sunday and you’re feeling like you want the world to burn.

Try not to bring this energy into your work or money-making strategies. Use the rage to fuel you to work harder and to get more of your aggression out without manifesting it into what you’re doing.

You wouldn’t want to be reckless with your zodiac sign's emotions and lash out at a customer or make someone feel bad for making simple mistakes.

Be easy on yourself and be gentle with others. It’s not their fault that you’re sensitive on Sunday.

Career and money horoscope for Pisces zodiac signs (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, your daily work duties involve your own perspective. Sunday you can expect to be known as a success.

Your career and money horoscope reveals that your zodiac sign is in store for a day of recognition; if not from others then from yourself.

Be gentle and kind to yourself and others on Sunday. If no one is noticing you for your zodiac sign's rewards, although this is not very likely, then reward yourself.

Take pride in knowing that you’re doing the best you can at this moment. It may not be your personal best, but you’re still putting your all into your business.

Be proud of yourself enough to carry you through this workday and to be the successful person that you know you are.

