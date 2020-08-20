Daily Tarot Card Reading, August 21, 2020

What will your tarot card reading predict for you this Saturday?

Your free tarot card reading is here for Friday, August 21, 2020 for all zodiac signs.

What will your free tarot card reading predict for you?

Today’s theme as the moon enters Libra is to find balance at all costs. This is a priority and will help other opportunities fall in line as soon as you discover it.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's free tarot card reading for Friday, August 21, 2020.

Daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

Aries, the Nine of Wands comes forward to predict your day. You’ve been struggling to find a balance for a while now, fighting relentlessly to bring it in your life.

Today this card is asking you to step back and rest. You can’t have balance if you’re pouring malicious energy into creating it.

If others are threatening your peace of mind you have the right to withdraw from the battle to nurse yourself and take a day for self-care.

You don’t have to defend yourself every time you come under attack. Sometimes it’s best to just walk away.

You know you’re persistent and you can win out; try to approach this in ways that don’t strain your energy.

Daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

Taurus, The Moon comes forward to predict your day. Your struggle for balance has been hard, as you’re pushing yourself to one side or the other through anxiety, depression, and temptations.

It’s hard to push for balance when there are so many internal influences swaying you to fall off track.

Remind yourself that you’re the one in control. You don’t have to succumb to the negativities of your mind. If you’re feeling like you need help, reach out to someone you trust, book a therapy appointment, call a helpline.

Don’t isolate yourself so that these tempting and devastating desires win out. You don’t have to fall victim to their cruelties of your mind.

Daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

Gemini, the Ace of Cups comes forward to predict your day.

This is a day where you can call upon new feelings of love to help create the balance you are seeking in your life.

This is allowing yourself to relinquish old loves and to embrace the new things coming into your life.

Invest yourself in the new relationships coming into your life.

There may be stress from connections in the past that you don’t need to carry into your day today.

This can be a call to balance out the bad taste in your mouth left by people who broke your heart and to wash it out with the sweet callings of puppy love.

Daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Cancer, the Six of Wands comes forward to predict your day. This is a day of glory for you; today you have earned your victories.

Today you can expect to have some high recognition for the work you’ve been doing, bringing forth a balance.

This comes after a time you have been questioning your worth and your efforts in the battles you fight.

You might not have been sure you were worth what you were doing. However, the universe has heard you and your doubts and offers today as a reward for your trying time.

You won’t have to succumb to the anxieties that you aren’t worthy because it will be abundantly clear that you are.

Daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

Leo, the Ace of Wands comes forward to predict your day. This is a day that will bring balance and harmony to you through amazing breakthroughs.

This is a day you can push past your mental funk through the help of inspiration.

The muse surrounds you! There are lessons being whispered through the air, messages waiting for you to be able to hear them.

This card comes bringing good tidings for a more solid future; but first, a new beginning!

Reassuring that you can do this, the Ace of Wands invites you to be creative and to think outside the box for the solutions you are seeking.

Free tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Strength

Virgo, Strength comes forward to predict your day. In order to bring balance in your life, you must have the strength and willpower to withstand any storm.

This is a call to look inward and find your courage instead of hiding from the scary parts of life. You are the one with power, you are the one in control of what happens next.

Reclaim your space and boundaries and force open your own capability. You don’t have to wait for the universe to listen and then wait even longer for it to answer.

You can step up and claim your space and get what you need to be finished. Stop waiting for the stars to align and find your inner confidence to take action.

Free tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

Libra, the Five of Cups comes forward to predict your day. Today will be full of regret over your past and what you’ve had to walk away from.

This is creating a major imbalance in your life where you’re too focused on what has failed you in the past and not enough on moving towards the future.

The solution isn’t to bury yourself into what you have now.

It’s to balance out those thoughts of failure with the small sliver of memories you have of the accomplishments you made before things turned sour and the happy days before you moved on.

Life changes; we go through cycles and have to abandon what we love. Recognize that doesn’t make you a failure.

Free tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Scorpio, The Emperor comes forward to predict your day. In order to create a balance today, you must find a solid foundation.

You can’t push towards your big dreams and ideas without creating a base to launch yourself off of; otherwise, when you go to make your leap you’ll come toppling down.

This is a call to consider words said by your mentor when you were younger and less experienced; can a piece of advice they gave you then help you carry on today?

If you can, give them a call and tell them your predicament. They may have the wisdom and foresight to help you solve the problems you are facing.

Free tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Sagittarius, the Page of Cups comes forward to predict your day. This is calling out your immaturity. You have so much desire, but do you have the mental fortitude to take action and bring these things to life?

You’re a dreamer, with your head in the clouds and your mind always wandering.

You may find that you’re too stuck in your daydreams and not taking enough action to make these visions manifest into reality.

In order to create balance today, this card is calling upon you to be able to deliver from the things you fantasize about.

It is not enough to think and say you want to do something; get up and do it.

Free tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Capricorn, the Two of Cups comes forward to predict your day. This is a good day, building upon solid foundations in relationships.

If you have been looking to have big conversations that will ease your mind and bring you peace, today may be the best day to open up.

This is speaking to relationships that sway your heart more than your mind. Don’t hesitate or hold back any emotions you’re feeling today.

Feel safe to fully express yourself without limitations. You don’t need to hide who you are or how you’re feeling.

This card denotes that your words will be well received and your voice will be heard, especially within partnerships.

Free tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

Aquarius, the Ten of Swords comes forward to predict your day. This is a day you will have to surrender and admit defeat.

It is unlikely you can prevent this from happening; simply put, today is just not your day.

Take ease in knowing that this isn’t because you’ve done something wrong, not enough to deserve the strife that will come today.

You just picked the wrong people to trust and now they’ve left you to pull the knives out of your back that they have so strategically placed.

You’ve been betrayed before and the reality of life is that you will again go through betrayal. Bring balance in forgiving yourself and giving yourself the attention you need today.

Free tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

Pisces, the Nine of Pentacles comes forward to predict your day. This might speak to a little retail therapy today, a time to invest in your best self through material goods.

If you’ve been looking to update your wardrobe, find new means of transportation, or just invest in something that you know will make you happy, today is a great and prosperous day to make these investments.

However, try to know your spending limit. There’s a balance between giving in to some simple pleasures to spark joy and to overindulgent and by everything you wish to have in life. Teeter between this line carefully.

