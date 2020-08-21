Daily Tarot Card Reading, August 22, 2020

Your tarot card reading is here!

Your free tarot card reading is here for Saturday, August 22, 2020 for all zodiac signs.

What will your free tarot card reading predict for you?

The Sun is entering Virgo. The waxing crescent Moon will spend the day in fair-minded Libra.

The numerology of the day is 7 — The Seeker! Saturday's daily tarot card reading brings with it a lesson — understanding how we cope when conflict arises.

This can be seen in the abundance of Swords suit cards that were pulled for Saturday's tarot card reading.

Saturday's tarot card reading will help call out any problems in your zodiac sign's life and provide you with the solutions to solve them.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's free tarot card reading for Saturday, August 22, 2020.

Daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Aries, the Wheel of Fortune comes forward to predict your day. Your tarot card predicts that on Saturday you’re supported by the universe.

You sometimes wind up in quarrelsome times, but somehow you always pull through mostly unscathed.

Luck is supporting you on Saturday to solve your problems in a way that is favorable to you, leaving you making moves to change your life for the better.

Nothing can hold you down for long, you’re too busy moving forward into your future to see what tomorrow holds.

Saturday will be a day of resolve that will only lead you to your highest potential. Don’t sweat the small stuff, focus on the bigger picture Saturday.

Daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Taurus, The Hanged Man tarot card comes forward to predict your day. Saturday you will have to make sacrifices in order for things to work for your zodiac sign.

Throw out your ideas of how this is going to go because you likely won’t be able to have everything you originally thought you wanted.

In order to get what you really desire, the thing that gets you out of bed in the morning and what you go to bed dreaming about, you’ll have to surrender a habit that is a roadblock from you getting exactly what you want.

Sometimes you have to give in order to receive, and Saturday is no exception. Be willing to part with what you don’t need in order to make room for growth.

Daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

Gemini, the Two of Pentacles comes forward to predict your day.

There may be a lot thrown your way, especially in regards to work and finances Saturday. It’s up to you to create a balance and manage your time well.

You have to hold yourself accountable to get these tasks done and to juggle all on your plate.

This tarot card reveals that it will be natural for your zodiac sign. You won’t have a problem balancing everything in your hands however the load may feel heavy and you might have intrusive thoughts that you’ll crumble under the pressure.

Put one foot in front of the other and go forward with a slow and steady pace; don’t rush yourself.

Daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

Cancer, the Seven of Swords comes forward to predict your day. There is someone in your life that is acting really suspicious.

They’ve been sneaking around and whenever they’re around you the energy doesn’t feel quite right.

If there is someone in your inner circle that sounds alarm bells off in your brain when they’re around, that’s because your subconscious mind knows something that your conscious mind hasn’t quite caught on yet.

If there are people like this in your life it is best to create distance before they end up taking from you. You’re highly intuitive, Cancer, listen to yourself.

Daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Leo, The Hierophant tarot card comes forward to predict your day. When times of trouble arise Saturday, it is important that you know you can retreat to your foundations and your spirituality for help.

You don’t have to listen to the noise that is trying to take you away from your zodiac sign's roots. Don’t be swayed easily bypassing temptations.

Stay strong and steady with the fundamentals you believe, not what you’re being told by others.

Stay true to yourself and what you believe in. You don’t have to move away from your base because others don’t agree.

People don’t need to agree with you to like you, they just have to respect you enough to let you be.

Daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Judgement

Virgo, Judgement comes forward to predict your day. Typically when this tarot card comes through you can expect a big shift in your life.

If you’ve been wondering when you’ll be getting some answers from the big questions you’ve been asking, you can expect them to arrive Saturday.

Your tarot card might be the recognition of your worth and your place in the world, and who you’re meant to be in this beautiful, crazy, messy life.

You’re being called to be reborn again and to be able to align with what you want, need, and above all, what you deserve.

You have a great head on your shoulders and you will be able to go forward with grace and reassurance that you’ve got this.

Daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

Libra, the Five of Swords comes forward to predict your day. You have to admit defeat some days, and unfortunately, Saturday is that for you.

You won’t be able to win out against those you’re up against. The odds are stacked against you, according to this tarot card reading, and the universe does not support what you’re trying to do.

This is not the day to make your final moves in battle, rather you should retreat and reconsider your approach.

It’s okay that Saturday isn’t going to be a day of glory like you so hoped; every action you take does not guarantee success.

You aren’t always going to be victorious in your movements. That doesn’t take away from who you are or how strong you’re becoming.

Daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

Scorpio, the Six of Swords comes forward to predict your day. You may be trying to flee conflict and avoid a quarrelsome time.

You’re trying to make some moves in your life where you can bring in more success and victories, but people are arising to try and stop you from reaching your end goals. You don’t have to stay and argue with people, especially those who don’t truly know you or your vision.

You have permission from the universe, according to your tarot card reading, to walk away and leave them on read. They are not worthy of your time.

Feel free to move on from these people who try to hold you back; just be sure you aren’t wandering into the next problem to arise.

Daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

Sagittarius, the Four of Cups comes forward to predict your day. Your zodiac sign isn’t happy with your current situation.

Your biggest problem Saturday will be procrastination that leads you away from the work you’re supposed to be doing and the opportunities that would like to be presenting themselves to you.

Don’t spend so much time scrolling through your social media and comparing yourself to other people that you take away solid opportunities to better your life.

Sometimes you can be caught with your head in the clouds and daydreaming about a better life than the one you have. Wouldn’t you rather take action to make those dreams a reality?

Daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

Capricorn, the Eight of Pentacles comes forward to predict your day. It comes as no surprise that this is the tarot card revealing itself.

You have been working steadily to improve your life, studying and honing in new skills to help elevate your position and grounding.

You want to be better, to be known for more, and to have high achievements. Your zodiac sign is the hardest worker out of all your friends; no one is as consistent or meticulous in their work as you.

Because of this, you’re elevating yourself and you may be able to start cashing in on these trades and skills you’re mastering. Keep working hard and be open to the opportunities coming your way.

Daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

Aquarius, the Two of Swords tarot card comes forward to predict your day. You feel torn between several paths. For a while, you’ve chosen to stay in stagnation instead of making a move.

It feels too difficult for your zodiac sign to make these decisions, as though you need more time and answers. However, life is not that simple and doesn’t always deliver so generously.

You may have to settle with the information you have. Saturday is a call to stop avoiding picking the path that you should take and make a solid decision for your future on Saturday.

You cannot have both; this is over-indulgent. You’ve had more than enough time to ponder, it’s time to act.

Daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

Pisces, the Ten of Pentacles comes forward to predict your day. You can rest assured knowing that any conflict that arises on Saturday won’t jeopardize your finances or the abundance that you’re manifesting.

This is predicting a secure future for yourself where you will be able to build, grow, and give when the time is right.

People might be trying to stop you from earning your money or coming in between you and your finances, but this tarot card reading reassures you that you will win out and still have plenty of funds at the end of the day.

Your zodiac sign has the ability to generate what you need to feel safe and comfortable; bring this to your reality!

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Tea Jones is a tarotist, psychic, and certified Level III Reiki Master Practitioner who writes about spirituality, witchcraft, tarot, and divination.