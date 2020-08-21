Horoscope For Tomorrow, August 22, 2020

The Moon spends the day in Libra on Saturday.

Your horoscope for tomorrow is here for all zodiac signs with an astrology forecast on Saturday, August 22, 2020.

Here's how the astrology of Saturday affects your horoscope for tomorrow:

The Moon will spend Saturday in the zodiac sign of Libra.

The Libra Moon means that Saturday is perfect for spending time with friends and family.

The Sun enters Virgo on Saturday morning bringing Earth energy to your horoscope.

Virgo season will last from August 22 to September 19, and this makes focusing on daily tasks an essential key to success.

What else will your horoscope for tomorrow have in store for your zodiac sign, per astrology?

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Saturday, August 22, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Sun enters the zodiac sign of Virgo today bringing new life to your sixth solar house of daily work.

While the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo, things can feel slightly chaotic at first.

You may start to notice all the things that are out of place and want to begin cleaning, clearing negative energy, and reorganizing what doesn't work right now.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Sun enters the zodiac sign of Virgo today bringing new life to your fifth solar house of passion and purpose.

While the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo, you may feel a desire to start scheduling your life more. There are so many things that you may want to put down to do and it can be a real challenge to not feel overwhelmed by it all.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Sun enters the zodiac sign of Virgo today bringing new life to your fourth solar house of leaders and authority figures.

While the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo, you may feel a sincere desire to work in the background more and to show support for the people you work with and help see the team hit their goals.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Sun enters the zodiac sign of Virgo today bringing new life to your third solar house of communication and short term travel.

While the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo and you may find yourself being more particular about the words you use when speaking to others.

You may also find yourself slightly irritated when people speak without thinking or present opinions as facts.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Sun enters the zodiac sign of Virgo today bringing new life to your second solar house of personal property.

While the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo, it's a great time to get organized and to start putting things in place so that they are either displayed and protected or away from view if you don't want it to be touched or harmed by another person.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Sun enters the zodiac sign of Virgo today bringing new life to your first solar house of self and personal development.

While the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo, it's a great time to study a new course or to sign up for something online that you'd enjoy learning or hope to master.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Sun enters the zodiac sign of Virgo today bringing new life to your twelfth solar house of past lives and karmic relationships.

While the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo, this can be a time of healing and growth.

You may find it easier to approach the situation from a place of forgiveness and a desire to let others go even if you no longer want that person in your life.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Sun enters the zodiac sign of Virgo today bringing new life to your eleventh solar house of friendships and networking.

While the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo, and it's a positive time for friendships that are rooted in practical activities where you find support in getting things done.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Sun enters the zodiac sign of Virgo today bringing new life to your tenth solar house of career and your public image.

While the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo, and it's a wonderful time to do something for another person through work.

Perhaps you can start to plan a food or blood donation drive. Maybe you will decide to start a gift exchange for the upcoming holidays.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Sun enters the zodiac sign of Virgo today bringing new life to your ninth solar house of higher learning and personal philosophies.

While the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo, and this is a time when you may feel as though you're ready to take on a new challenge.

You might find that you're able to learn and retain information also is increased. This can be a great time to read or learn a new hobby.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Sun enters the zodiac sign of Virgo today bringing new life to your eighth solar house of shared resources.

While the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo, you may feel a strong need to get the practical things that come with being in a committed relationship done.

From deciding to move in or creating specific spaces in your current home that allows each person an area to work without interruption can be essential.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Sun enters the zodiac sign of Virgo today bringing new life to your seventh solar house of commitment and marital affairs.

While the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo, you may find that you're able to see your relationship for what it is.

If things aren't going as well lately due to your partner not putting in as much effort, you may try to remedy the problem and bring things back into order again.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.