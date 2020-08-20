Horoscope For Today, August 20, 2020

Your astrology forecast for Thursday.

The Moon spends the day in analytical Virgo and all zodiac signs are eager to get things in order.

While the Moon is in Virgo, what is out of order rises to the surface. There's an awareness of inconsistencies that require a repair or two.

It's easy, to be honest, and to attain your goals. Your zodiac sign will find that you are optimistic and easy-going.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Virgo bringing attention to your daily habits.

While the Moon is in Virgo, you may feel more irritable when things don't go your way.

You may feel a strong need to organize and restructure components of your lifestyle that throw off order or hinder you from making progress.

It's a great day to start investing in your schedule and being more diligent about setting appointments or keeping them.

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Virgo bringing attention to your sense of romance and what you find alluring, especially if it is practical.

While the Moon is in Virgo, you may feel more irritable when it comes to love and romance if it feels as though time is not being used wisely.

Today can be a good time to establish a boundary and to explore new ways to connect with someone while applying some structure to your conversations.

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Virgo bringing attention to your high standards and how you don't necessarily need others to lecture you right now. You are already lecturing yourself.

While the Moon is in Virgo, you may feel more irritable about the leadership in your life. You may judge individuals harshly if they don't seem to be acting in a way that is moral or ethical to you.

It's a good time to bring up hard conversations that must be had.

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Virgo bringing attention to what you need to hear and how you want to be spoken to. You may be fact-oriented and desire to know the details even if they aren't pretty.

While the Moon is in Virgo, you may feel more irritable in communication. Tone and how things are said can be triggering if you feel a person isn't transparent or insincere.

It's a good time to evaluate what's important to you when speaking to others and to practice patience.

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Virgo bringing attention to your personal property and possession. You may feel the need to go on a cleaning spree in your home and want to remove what you consider to be eye-sores.

While the Moon is in Virgo, you may feel more irritable about income and the sharing or ownership of an object you need.

It's a good time to practice gratitude and to ask for what you need.

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Virgo bringing attention to your personal development. You may feel ready to take on a new project that can improve your life or your personal surroundings.

While the Moon is in Virgo, you may feel more irritable about your personal growth and development.

You may be in a position where you have to make a change that is substantial to your ordinary routine.

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Virgo bringing attention to your past and what you feel like when others don't respect your right to be human, to make mistakes, and try to turn things around so you can move on.

While the Moon is in Virgo, you may feel more irritable the past and feel a strong need to make things better.

It's a good day to focus on the present and to be mindful.

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Virgo bringing attention to your friendships and how you sometimes want to fix things for others in order to avoid seeing pain or suffering.

While the Moon is in Virgo, you may feel more irritable related to your friendships and have a strong desire to have quality people in your life, not individuals who appear to lack in the same goals or dreams.

It's a good time to practice allowing certain people to remain on read when you don't want to spend time on relationships that are unhealthy.

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Virgo bringing attention to work and the effort needed in your life to make your career successful.

While the Moon is in Virgo, you may feel more irritable in relationship to your work and career. You may feel a strong need to see if there's a future where you are now.

It's a good day to strive for improvement, and if you feel like you're in a dead-end job set a date for when you would like to leave it for something better.

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Virgo bringing attention to your educational pursuits and how you think as a person.

While the Moon is in Virgo, you may feel more irritable about your higher education. If you've been wanting to go back to school or just study how things work, now is a good time to do so.

It's a good day for choosing to go back to school or finding a way to incorporate learning tools available online.

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Virgo bringing attention to your shared resources sector and the rules you prefer to follow when aid is used to assist yourself or another.

While the Moon is in Virgo, you may feel more irritable about shared resources and you may be keeping a mental note of who hoards what and who is a better sharer.

It's a good time to listen to your gut when you feel that you have given more than enough.

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Virgo bringing attention to love life including any commitments you've recently made to another person.

While the Moon is in Virgo, you may feel more irritable about your love life and how well you and someone you love gets along.

It's a good day for letting go and allowing love to unfold organically without manipulating it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.