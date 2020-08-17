Free Tarot Reading, August 18, 2020

Your free tarot card reading is here for Tuesday, August 18, 2020 for all zodiac signs.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Leo and the New Moon takes place in Leo at 10:42 p.m. EST.

What will your free tarot card reading predict for you?

Tuesday's numerology is a Life Path Number 3 — The Creative.

Today’s resounding theme is seen in the mass amount of sword suit cards pulled for Tuesday’s reading.

This can be seen as a time where you’re seeking answers in order to make some solid decisions in your life.

You need direct answers and on Tuesday the cards provide the solutions you’ve been seeking to make the right choices in your life.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's free tarot card reading for Tuesday, August 18, 2020.

Free tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

Aries, the Ten of Swords predicts your day. This card comes forward because you’re seeking a solution to avoid a painful ending.

However, it appears that this is unavoidable.

This isn’t because of anything on your own part, you’re being betrayed by someone close to you.

You haven’t done anything to deserve this level of backstabbing, but regardless it’s being delivered.

This denotes a day of loss. Be aware that you’re in control to avoid this becoming a crisis.

With this card, you can prepare yourself and ask who amongst those closest to you has shown that they aren’t true to you.

If you examine these interpersonal relationships you may be able to walk away before a betrayal.

Free tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

Taurus, the Four of Cups predicts your day. This speaks to feelings of dissatisfaction in your life; to be frank, you’re feeling rather bored on Tuesday.

Don’t be all about doom and gloom on Tuesday because of this or spend too much time focusing on the mundane things in your life or you may miss out on an opportunity that is trying to present itself to you.

This is a call to action, instead of complaining about how full things are to instead seek further meditation about how you can create a little excitement in your life.

After all, you are in control and if you wish to seek more thrilling pastures, then by all means you should go explore.

Free tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

Gemini, the Seven of Pentacles predicts your day. This is a day you may be curious about your investments and wondering what the future holds for your finances and future projects.

This card denotes that there will be reward and profit coming your way and you may even see it as soon as Tuesday.

Focus your free moments Tuesday and channel your vision and detailing your plans.

This is a good time to strategize how you go about achieving your goals and manifesting the money you wish to see in your account.

Don’t dream little, dream as big as you can stretch your mind to.

Free tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

Cancer, the Ace of Wands predicts your day. Today will be a time where you’re beaming with fresh, innovative, creative ideas.

Be sure to take notes of the inspiration that hits you on Tuesday, you’re not going to want to forget any of this.

This is bringing the potential for a new chapter for you. You’ve been seeking a fresh start and with the actions that arise on Tuesday, you will be offered it.

Be open to messages of power that may be delivered to you on Tuesday. Know that the ideas coming to you will lead to success and recognition.

You aren’t a whimsical daydreamer. Today, you are the visionary.

Free tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

Leo, the Knight of Pentacles predicts your day. This is a call to create a new routine for yourself.

You might have felt stuck in a rut; you’re putting out a lot of energy into the universe but your hard work doesn’t feel as though it’s bringing in any reward.

This can be because you need to reshape your approach and how you get to where you want to be.

This card appears to take action to work hard for what you really want out of life instead of doing the same old work that doesn’t feel fulfilling.

You may be tired because you’ve already been working hard and this is asking for more energy, but create a new structure and you will see your reward.

Free tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

Virgo, the Two of Wands predicts your day. You’re starting to plan ahead for your future.

You want things to be better than they have been and you’re finally willing to take the steps to go towards a better life.

This is a time of discovery for you. Be open to new learning opportunities that arise and new ventures that can introduce to your new skills and traits.

You’re going to want to explore the world that is now at your fingertips.

Have fun with this journey and don’t forget to soak up all the knowledge that is coming your way.

You won’t want to forget about the lessons that you’re going to learn about this adventure.

Free tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

Libra, the Seven of Cups predicts your day. You may be feeling overwhelmed with all that must be done.

This is a large load ahead of you and you’re not sure where to start.

The important message with this card is to not think wishfully and to think rationally.

What can you realistically take on Tuesday that won’t overwhelm you or be too much of a burden?

Take things one at a time, as they arise, and don’t spread yourself thin.

You don’t want to be juggling all that is on your plate and risk dropping an important responsibility.

There is a lot relying on how you act right now. Keep a cool, calm head and go forward delicately.

Free tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

Scorpio, the Nine of Wands predicts your day. You feel as though your battle is almost over, and it is.

Not just this, but you’re likely to be victorious in your courageous efforts.

However, on Tuesday is not a day for fighting. You should be resting as much as you can. In your efforts, you have really strained yourself.

It’s important you nurse any wounds or stresses you have in your life so that tomorrow you can go forward and be victorious.

You can’t expect to be able to perform at your best and be able to exert all of your energy into your responsibilities if you’re low on fuel.

Be sure to fill your own cup and to take care of yourself before saving everyone else.

Free tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

Sagittarius, the Five of Swords predicts your day. There will be some conflict arising on Tuesday.

If you’re wondering how to avoid it as best you can, it’s important to note that these conflicts are arising from disagreements and people not being able to comprehend other’s verbal language.

In knowing this you can make better decisions on how to react to conversations that arise on Tuesday.

You can take a moment to think before responding and interjecting yourself in a miscommunication.

There are better times to ask about the deeper meaning of what people meant and to take action from this.

Today, choose to walk away instead of trying to win.

Free tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

Capricorn, the Nine of Swords predicts your day. Your emotions and mental third eye are completely blocked right now.

You’re not able to make any decisions, you’re not able to work to your full potential, and you’re unable to communicate effectively.

It might be best to call a truce with the universe on Tuesday.

If you can, try to keep to yourself (but feel free to lean on the support of your community if you need someone to talk to).

Focus on self-care; Tuesday is going to be hard for you but that doesn’t mean you have to let it take over you.

Choose to fight against it by prioritizing your own needs above anyone else’s...you got to take care of number one!

Free tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

Aquarius, the Ace of Swords predicts your day. This speaks to a day that you’ll be having great breakthroughs.

If you’ve been wondering what lies next for you then know the answers will be coming to you on Tuesday.

This is a big chance to break free from the darkness you have been trapped in and to create something beautiful and uplifting for yourself.

You can expect to be mentally sharp on Tuesday, having some clarity over the anxieties that have been plaguing your mind.

You will no longer fall victim to the shadows you live with. Today you will rise above and be able to vanquish any evil that threatens your safety.

Free tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

Pisces, the Seven of Swords predict your day.

If you’re hoping that you’ll be able to get away with your secrets, know that on Tuesday you will be exposed and unable to carry out any actions done in the shadows. This is a call for the truth to shed light on a betrayal.

If you have been sneaking around expect to be caught. On the other hand, if people have been hiding their true intentions from you, you can expect them to be exposed this week and no longer be able to keep their secrets hidden any longer.

People are sloppy and have left behind a trail of deceit that you can follow to uncover the truth.

Tea Jones is a tarotist, psychic, and certified Level III Reiki Master Practitioner who writes about spirituality, witchcraft, tarot, and divination.