Horoscope For Today, August 17, 2020

Monday's horoscope is here!

Your horoscope for today is here with a daily astrology forecast for each of the zodiac signs on Monday, August 17, 2020.

Your horoscope for today encourages you and all zodiac signs to make room for new things.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Leo, and now the fifth solar house has three planets: the Sun, the Moon, and Mercury.

Astrologically, there is concentrated energy in two areas of the zodiac on Monday that impacts your daily horoscope reading.

The Sun in Leo brings your ego to do work that seeks to be acknowledged. All zodiac signs will want some sort of kudos for what they contribute at home, in their personal lives or at work.

The Moon in Leo is hitting the reset button for a new lunar phase on Tuesday. The Moon in Leo is about making plans to lead in some way.

Mercury in Leo is about bold conversations that are full of authority. If you have something to say, do so without fear.

Then, in Capricorn, there are three external planets: Saturn, Pluto, and Jupiter. This brings intensity to work, our global leaders, and the to changes that need to be made for the sake of all.

Monday is made for change that requires some boldness on your part.

What will your horoscope for Monday reveal for your zodiac sign, according to astrology?

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Monday, August 17, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo first thing in the morning, and tomorrow is the New Moon. The Moon in Leo can help you to clarify your vision for a passion project.

The Moon will square Uranus in Taurus today potentially creating a sudden awareness about money or your personal property. You can find a lost item or learn how to use something that you undervalued before.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo first thing in the morning, and tomorrow is the New Moon.

The Moon in Leo can help you to clarify your vision for what you need to learn from the leadership in your life.

You may actually benefit from a friend or mentor that has some experience in an area of work that you're interested in, and it would save you so much time to have their mind to pick when you are uncertain of what to do.

The Moon will square Uranus in Taurus today potentially creating a sudden awareness about your career and how things integrate with each other.

It's the perfect day to submit a request for mentorship, to search for opportunities, research your options, and ask for referrals.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo first thing in the morning, and tomorrow is the New Moon.

The Moon in Leo can help you to clarify your vision for how to communicate effectively and get your ideas and thoughts across.

You may even be thinking about speaking a new language, this can be a time where diving into the language and culture of a country you are intrigued by can be of benefit to you.

Perhaps you're planning to travel internationally or relocate to a new place when the pandemic is over.

The Moon will square Uranus in Taurus today potentially creating a sudden awareness of people who hold you to your past and not release you from it.

You may finally be able to let go of the burden of other people's opinions or discover who it is that's been stabbing you in the back.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo first thing in the morning, and tomorrow is the New Moon.

The Moon in Leo can help you to clarify your vision for money and what it is you truly need or want in your life.

You may be ready to start investing in things that you own and then can resell, such as hobby items or collectibles. This is a good time to think about how to make use of the things that are in your life and can become money-makers.

The Moon will square Uranus in Taurus today potentially creating a sudden awareness about how friendships can hurt your growth. You might have insight into the underlying influences in your circle of friends and their impact on you.

There may be something inside of you that finally helps you to let go of drama, gossip or participating in what hurts your growth or adversely affects your mindset.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo first thing in the morning, and tomorrow is the New Moon.

The Moon in Leo can help you to clarify your vision for your personal growth and development. Now that your solar birth year is nearing a close you have one full year to make a big change from the life lessons you've learned during this summer.

The Moon will square Uranus in Taurus today potentially creating a sudden awareness about the work you need to do on yourself. You may be ready to take personal responsibility for a blind spot in your character.

It's a good time to start paying attention to what themes have been repeating themselves in your life and what you feel you can't take anymore so you can start working on change.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo first thing in the morning, and tomorrow is the New Moon.

The Moon in Leo can help you to clarify your vision for your life's story. You have an important past and you can use it for good when tapping into it the right way.

You love to help people and sometimes saying it aloud doesn't work. Perhaps extend your influence to the world who needs it by blogging or podcasting.

The Moon will square Uranus in Taurus today potentially creating a sudden awareness that you can learn to use the tools necessary to take your message out to the world. It's a good time to dip your toe into the water and start small and see where the journey leads.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo first thing in the morning, and tomorrow is the New Moon.

The Moon in Leo can help you to clarify your vision for your friendships and the types of people you want to socialize with.

You may see that some friends are better suited for acquaintanceships and it's best that you start expanding your network to improve your net worth.

The Moon will square Uranus in Taurus today potentially creating a sudden awareness about how things get paid forward and what the true meaning of karma is.

It's an excellent time to control your energy flow and to start managing your choices more contentiously.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo first thing in the morning, and tomorrow is the New Moon.

The Moon in Leo can help you to clarify your vision for your work and career. You may be thinking about changing jobs or see that where you are now isn't going to provide you with the growth you seek.

The Moon will square Uranus in Taurus today potentially creating a sudden awareness about your professional relationships and their business potential.

If you've been meaning to submit bids for business opportunities or have a friend who needs help with a company they are starting, offer to help out with moral support tangibly.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo first thing in the morning, and tomorrow is the New Moon.

The Moon in Leo can help you to clarify your vision for your understanding of the world. You may have had a wake-up call and you don't want to ignore it. When a time for a fresh start comes your way, take notice.

The Moon will square Uranus in Taurus today potentially creating a sudden awareness about the way daily choices affirm and solidify your mindset.

You may struggle at times to make important changes, so look at your daily habits for clues as to why. Read up on Mel Robbins and other thought leaders who discuss how the mind can hold you back, and teach yourself to recognize when yours is doing the same to you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo first thing in the morning, and tomorrow is the New Moon. The Moon in Leo can help you to clarify your vision for shared property, experiences and the value people bring into your life.

You may meet someone new or decide to put yourself in situations and scenarios that open the door for an introduction.

The Moon will square Uranus in Taurus today potentially creating a sudden awareness about the joy that comes from the death and life cycle we all experience.

You may realize that letting go of things can be both sad but also healing. Embracing the miracle of each journey and how it rebirths a new you that's still much of the same can be a beautiful thing for you to experience starting now.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo first thing in the morning, and tomorrow is the New Moon.

The Moon in Leo can help you to clarify your vision for love and commitment. You may be going through some confusion right now, but with time all things can begin to change and improve.

The Moon will square Uranus in Taurus today potentially creating a sudden awareness about leadership and their role in your life. You may be resisting the nudging of someone because you feel like their advice is bossy or overstepping a boundary.

But, being open to someone's opinion doesn't mean that you are giving up your own autonomy or independence. You may find a way to compromise what you feel is right for you and what others are claiming your life needs to look like.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo first thing in the morning, and tomorrow is the New Moon. The Moon in Leo can help you to clarify your vision for your daily life. You may not know what your life purpose is or perhaps you do and you don't want to accept it.

The Moon will square Uranus in Taurus today potentially creating a sudden awareness about how talking about where you feel stuck can be good for your health.

You might be repeating the same things over and over again while chatting about the choices you have set before you.

Or maybe you are grappling with the fact that your changes could cost you friendships or loved ones, or how your goals feel impossible to you.

It's a great time to go for a long drive with a friend and just share your heart until you get to the place where you're comfortable with your options and can make a strong choice to stick with.

