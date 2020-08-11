Free Tarot Reading, August 12, 2020

The Moon is in Gemini starting Wednesday!

Your free tarot card reading is here for Wednesday, August 12, 2020 for all zodiac signs.

Today’s free tarot reading involves quite a few Pentacles suit cards, which means that finances are a common theme for many zodiac signs.

What will your free tarot card reading predict for you?

Your zodiac sign's theme of the day is to speak for what you want as the waning crescent Moon leaves steady Taurus to enter thoughtful Gemini.

This does not come easy, as you have to accept a lot of hard truths in life in order to create this balance, and then to talk about it with others. Gemini is also the zodiac sign of community.

For one, you’ll have to accept that change is a natural part of life and be able to go with the ebb and flow of the world and how it shifts. To accept your zodiac sign is to also accept others.

You don't have to bend at the will of the Universe, all zodiac signs have free will. But, you can choose to handle all that is thrown at you in a way that makes sense to your life.

Have enough respect for yourself to not allow your mind to succumb to the pressure of the situations thrown your way.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's free tarot card reading for Wednesday, August 12, 2020.

Free tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

Aries, the Eight of Cups comes to provide you with the solution to seek further stability.

This card predicts that you will have to walk away from what is disappointing you in life.

Although this may be hard, unlike anything you’ve really ever done before, the path that lies ahead of you will offer many more opportunities and emotional reciprocation.

In order to find what you have been looking for you must let go of what you are clinging onto for dear life.

This person or way of living that you’re holding on so tightly to is not bringing you to your highest version of self and won’t be able to offer stability. It’s time to leave this in the past and let go.

Free tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Devil

Taurus, The Devil tarot card comes to warn you of what will take you further from your stability.

This card predicts that you’ve been feeling restricted in what you do; this might be because you are trying to minimize your life to avoid temptations.

However, is it possible that now these temptations are nothing more than a strong desire for a goal you have?

You don’t have to avoid everything that feels good. It’s important that you’re working hard for that chance to play.

This card comes forward to tell you that with moderation, you can enjoy stability without having to cut out everything that makes you feel pleasure. It doesn’t have to be all or nothing.

Free tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Fool

Gemini, The Fool comes forward to provide you with the solution to seek further stability.

This card predicts that you’re in a new stage in your life where you don’t have all the answers.

You may be stumbling around, trying to get your footing, exploring the world with a fresh pair of eyes.

Allow yourself to have this childlike wonder and know that stability comes as you get more acquainted with the new parts of your life.

It’s okay if in the meantime during that search for stability that you make mistakes.

You don’t have to perform perfectly in order to gain stability; in fact, your mistakes will only show you what to avoid in your quest.

Free tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

Cancer, the Five of Swords comes to provide you with the solution to seek further stability.

This card predicts the loss of something you were holding onto that wasn’t as great as you initially thought it was.

This does speak to canceled plans that you were so looking forward to, but that’s only because the universe has your best interest in mind.

While this is a loss and may even feel humiliating at times, especially in regards to self-worth, it’s important to note that you had to shed this old skin in order to move toward a life of balance.

While today this will be a lot to handle, know that this day won’t be nearly as meaningful in the future and will resolve itself.

Free tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Magician

Leo, The Magician comes to provide you with the solution to seek further stability.

This card predicts that you will be able to make the changes you wish to see in your life in order to get closer to the balance you wish to have.

You have the ability to manifest the daydreams floating around in your head, that distract you from the real world.

Why waste time fantasizing when you can spend time making it a reality instead?

You may not have stability yet because you’re living a life that is less than the life you want to be living.

Work on honing in the skills you need in order to see this change and make this magic happen. By increasing your abilities you are paving the way to peace.

Free tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

Virgo, the Ace of Pentacles comes to provide you with the solution to seek further stability.

This card predicts that you will be building a strong foundation for your future, starting today.

If you have a financial or career goal in mind, you may feel the need to jump straight into the future and make your dreams happen now.

However, it’s important that you focus on working from the ground up.

You can’t achieve stability if you’re stuck in daydreams, you must take action even if it is only small for now.

While it may be frustrating that you can’t have everything you desire now, you will in the future.

Work on creating stability by creating a strong, sturdy foundation.

Free tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Libra, The Chariot comes to provide you with the solution to seek further stability.

This card predicts that you will be moving forward in your life toward a more stable and steady ground.

There’s no looking back when The Chariot is involved, this is all about high drive kicking you into your future.

Stability comes as you continue to move forward with your life onto new and exciting endeavors.

This card speaks to great successes that are guaranteed with this Major Arcana card.

From rags to riches, you are becoming a great success story to help inspire others to do better in life.

In order to achieve stability, step into this role as a highly motivated muse, and keep pushing forward.

Free tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

Scorpio, the Two of Swords comes to warn you about what is preventing further stability.

The Two of Swords tarot card predicts that you are at a crossroads, torn between the decisions you are facing.

This is creating a stalemate, which is taking you further away from the balance you so desire.

You can not have stability when your emotions, intuitiveness, and self are all blocked.

How can you create a solid foundation in which to grow if you’re not even sure the next direction you are taking in life?

It’s okay Scorpio; you don’t need all the answers to make a decision.

It’s important to utilize both logic and intuition, asking yourself which choice makes you feel good and secure.

Free tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Sagittarius, the Three of Wands comes to provide you with the solution to seek further stability.

This card predicts that you are currently looking out, seeking the direction that comes next.

This typically comes after a disappointment, the end of an era. However, do not fear!

This card predicts a promotion of higher-good coming to you. In order to seek stability, you must say goodbye to the life you’ve been living and venture off into the unknown.

It might feel scary at first, especially to get rid of something that has grown to be comfortable no matter how much anguish it brings to you.

But there are much better opportunities waiting for you to create the balance you need.

Free tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

Capricorn, the Page of Pentacles comes to provide you with the solution to seek further stability.

This tarot card reading predicts that you are already setting strong foundations in which to manifest and bring more into your life.

You are on the path to finding balance and control. This day should be seen as a new beginning, a solid platform in which to build a sturdy foundation for the goals you are setting for yourself.

You can dream big while starting with smaller tasks to take the steps you need to take in order to make your visions manifest.

Do not fear failure, as it is not in your cards, and if it does arise you have the natural abilities to change it to bring you closer to what you desire.

Free tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

Aquarius, the Eight of Pentacles comes to provide you with the solution to seek further stability.

This card predicts that you are steadily working toward the goals you have in mind.

You work hard for what you want; you don’t just talk the talk, you walk the walk and you execute your sashay flawlessly.

Keep strutting your stuff. You are honing in on your skills to create the financial abundance you so seek.

The cards are on your side predicting that your hard work will pay off and provide you with the financial stability you not only need but wishfully hope for.

If you’ve been looking for a sign that you would do well through self-employment or starting your own business, this card can be seen as your message from the universe to go ahead with your plans.

Free tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

Pisces, the Queen of Pentacles comes to provide you with the solution to seek further stability.

This card predicts that this will be a successful day for your business, providing you with the financial security you have been looking for.

You might find yourself feeling overly generous today with what you have, wanting to share your wealth and energy with those who are in need.

By giving back you are providing a balance for yourself where you are not only open to receiving, but you are open to giving as well.

However, in knowing this, don’t be afraid to dream big and direct your energy back into you when you can.

You don’t have to be a facilitator for everyone’s wishes, you can be the greatest manifestor in your own life.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Tea Jones is a tarotist, psychic, and certified Level III Reiki Master Practitioner who writes about spirituality, witchcraft, tarot, and divination.