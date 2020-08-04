Horoscope For Today, August 5, 2020

Amazing things can happen on Wednesday, zodiac signs.

Your horoscope for today is here with a daily astrology forecast for each of the zodiac signs on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, and it's a power day for Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces. Find your zodiac sign's power day here.

The Sun will be in the zodiac sign of Leo until August 19. The Moon will be in the zodiac sign of Pisces.

Your horoscope for today encourages all zodiac signs to be open to change.

The Moon will harmonize with zany Uranus which is in the zodiac sign of Taurus until 2026.

The Moon represents the way that you think. Uranus in Taurus is about changing the way the world views money, resources, and their ownership of these items.

There's a lot going on in the world and it's challenged the way that many people live.

On Wednesday, explore your own heart and try to discover what matters most to you.

What else is going to take place during your horoscope for today on Wednesday?

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Wednesday, August 05, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Sun is in the sign of Leo centering your attention on passion and your purpose in life. This is the last two weeks of Leo season so it's important to clarify what it is that you want.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces enabling to see through the facade of others.

The Moon in Pisces sextiles Uranus in Taurus encourages you to keep both feet on the ground and not to become overly enamored by promises that sound way too good to be true from the start.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Sun is in the sign of Leo centering your attention on the family and your relationship with others where paternalistic traits are exhibited. This is the last two weeks of Leo season, so you will want to establish your authority where you feel it is needed.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces enabling you to see your ambitions manifesting results.

The Moon in Pisces sextiles Uranus in Taurus helps you to have a positive relationship with friends or associates that feels almost spiritual in nature.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Sun is in the sign of Leo centering your attention on communication that elevates your status and is complementary. This is the last two weeks of Leo season, and a promotion or raise can be received at work.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces enabling you to see your life's lessons and their core spiritual purpose in your life.

The Moon in Pisces sextiles Uranus in Taurus helps you to do work that is purposeful and to see that there are other forces at work to help you accomplish your goals.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Sun is in the sign of Leo centering your attention on what you have and how it fosters a sense of security. This is the last two weeks of Leo season, so you will want to adjust limiting beliefs and have faith that your rights will be met.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces enabling you to see how everyone works together as a unit and are there to support or guide one another.

The Moon in Pisces sextiles Uranus in Taurus helps you to learn from friends and to gain wisdom when you explore the reason why they have a certain point of view.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Sun is in the sign of Leo centering your attention on your personhood. This is the last two weeks of Leo season, so whatever personal changes or adjustments you feel are necessary should become a priority for you.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces enables you to see the blessings of partnerships and the gift of people in your life.

The Moon in Pisces sextiles Uranus in Taurus which encourages doing work that is shared with others. This can also bring aid your way so that you can do something that you feel is important but don't have the tools to get it done.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Sun is in the sign of Leo centering your attention on your karmic relationships. This is the last two weeks of Leo season, so toxic relationships may need to be set to rest once and for all.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces enabling you to see how love and joy come together and motivate you to dream.

The Moon in Pisces sextiles Uranus in Taurus gives you the ability to reach a mutual understanding with a friend or partner, and find the sweet middle ground in a discussion.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Sun is in the sign of Leo centering your attention on your friendships. This is the last two weeks of Leo season, so if you've felt like you need to socialize more, make a way to connect with the people you enjoy talking to.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces enabling you to read between the lines when it comes to authority figures and their goals.

The Moon in Pisces sextiles Uranus in Taurus can help to cultivate a new routine that shares responsibility with another.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Sun is in the sign of Leo centering your attention on your business dealings at work. This is the last two weeks of Leo season, and this can be a great time for your career to get a boost or to start planting seeds on a new adventure.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces enabling you to speak from the heart and to hear your inner voice.

The Moon in Pisces sextiles Uranus in Taurus can make it easy to get along with someone you care about even during a difficult time.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Sun is in the sign of Leo centering your attention on your learning and personal development. This is the last two weeks of Leo season, so this is a great time to enroll in a course or to start learning something new.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces enabling you to pray for a blessing and to see it come true.

The Moon in Pisces sextiles Uranus in Taurus which can help to foster an agreement between leaders and people who are doing the actual work being assigned.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Sun is in the sign of Leo centering your attention on your shared resources. This is the last two weeks of Leo season, so someone you love could come into money, an inheritance or gain a benefit that is helpful to your life as well.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces enabling you to communicate with beyond words.

The Moon in Pisces sextiles Uranus in Taurus making it a great day to work on a hobby and stay close to home.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Sun is in the sign of Leo centering your attention on your partnerships. This is the last two weeks of Leo season, so if you've been meaning to make some connections or start a new venture with someone, this is a great time to start.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces enabling you to pray for a blessing and to see it come true.

The Moon in Pisces sextiles Uranus in Taurus can help you to acquire money from loans or gain favor with a person in authority.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Sun is in the sign of Leo centering your attention on your daily tasks. This is the last two weeks of Leo season, so paying attention to the smallest details will pay off and give you a sense of pride in your work.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces enabling you to be yourself and to understand your uniqueness.

The Moon in Pisces sextiles Uranus in Taurus making it a good day to communicate about a problem you'd like to see resolve soon.

