Career Horoscope, July 31, 2020, By Zodiac Sign

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Leo, bringing focus and attention to passion and purpose.

The Moon leaves Sagittarius to enter the Capricorn at 8:01 a.m. making Friday perfect for Earth signs, Taurus, Capricorn, and Virgo to get work done.

Jupiter, the planet of luck and money remains in conjunction with Saturn, the planet of structure while both are retrograde in the zodiac sign of Capricorn.

The Moon in Capricorn will conjunct with both Jupiter, Saturn, and Pluto this weekend.

These astrological energies can bring powerful energy to your zodiac sign to get work done and to make changes that help boost your clarity and focus.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, today, the planet of luck and money conjuncts with Capricorn and Pluto. These powerhouses bring vitality into your financial life, but change is required in how you view your career role.

Sometimes it can feel like you are powerless about things that are out of your control, but overall, it's you who decides what direction your life will take by how you manage your energy and the way you react.

Today, is good for accepting your role and assuming your authority.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, today, the planet of luck and money conjuncts with Capricorn and Pluto.

These powerhouses bring vitality into your financial life, but change is required in your approach to your life lessons.

A life purpose can provide a focal point for your decisions. If you have lost sight of what it is that you want to do (and why) take time to figure it out.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, today, the planet of luck and money conjuncts with Capricorn and Pluto.

These powerhouses bring vitality into your financial life, but change is required in your approach to how you share resources.

You don't always need to depend on others but it does make it easier when you can. You may need to ask the Universe for the help you need and start to seek it out more actively.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, today, the planet of luck and money conjuncts with Capricorn and Pluto.

These powerhouses bring vitality into your financial life, but change is required in your approach to how you feel about others and their level of success when dating or in a relationship with you.

It takes courage to admit that maybe you need more than what you are settling for. You need to be with an equal and someone who brings out the best in you. Aim higher!

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, today, the planet of luck and money conjuncts with Capricorn and Pluto.

These powerhouses bring vitality into your financial life, but change is required in your approach to how your daily tasks impact your overall success.

You may sometimes allow things to slide in order to save time or to avoid discomfort but it's time for you to choose the high road and push through for all it's worth.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, today, the planet of luck and money conjuncts with Capricorn and Pluto.

These powerhouses bring vitality into your financial life, but change is required in your approach to joy, and whether or not what you're doing now makes you feel good about your life.

Peace in your heart is a good indicator as to where you stand in your life. When your inner peace is missing, let that be a sign that it's time for change to take place so you can find it again.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, today, the planet of luck and money conjuncts with Capricorn and Pluto.

These powerhouses bring vitality into your financial life, but change is required in your approach to people that you feel make decisions you don't agree with.

It can be hard to do when you feel that this is a step that could isolate you from the team.

However, you may find that others feel the same way that you do. And, when you take a stand, however gently, you're doing it for the sake of the team, too.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, today, the planet of luck and money conjuncts with Capricorn and Pluto.

These powerhouses bring vitality into your financial life, but change is required in your approach to communicating about money and how much you want to disclose with others.

A new beginning can take place today, but you don't have to make a big announcement unless you want to do so. You can choose to take action and let it speak for itself.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, today, the planet of luck and money conjuncts with Capricorn and Pluto.

These powerhouses bring vitality into your financial life, but change is required in your approach to personal possessions and what you think you need to have more of.

At times, what you crave or feel you need more of can create a sense of adversity because you feel like you have a limitation before you.

Today's a great time to take up an important challenge that you feel will enhance your career or professional life.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, today, the planet of luck and money conjuncts with Capricorn and Pluto.

These powerhouses bring vitality into your financial life, but change is required in your approach to your personal growth and development.

Remember to always take time for your health and well-being, too. Make your wellness a part-time job. Invest in you!

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, today, the planet of luck and money conjuncts with Capricorn and Pluto.

These powerhouses bring vitality into your financial life, but change is required in your approach to the past and what you think needs to go so you can move on without feeling stuck.

Love yourself through this time period. You will see that when you put love at the center of all your decisions, even when it comes to money or success, things resolve more readily.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, today, the planet of luck and money conjuncts with Capricorn and Pluto.

These powerhouses bring vitality into your financial life, but change is required in your approach to friends and peer pressure as it relates to money.

Work on your views about money and as you make mistakes gently teach yourself to adopt a new mindset.

There will always be temptations to spend when you prefer not to. Your friendships can provide you with opportunities to practice your best decisions when it comes to money.

