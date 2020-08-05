Free Tarot Reading, August 6, 2020, By Zodiac Sign

It's the perfect day for a free tarot card reading!

Your free tarot card reading is here for Thursday, August 6, 2020 for all zodiac signs.

What will your free tarot card reading predict for you?

Wednesday's free tarot card reading brings with it the energy of a Sun in Leo.

Reading your tarot card once a day can give you helpful insight.

While the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Leo until August 19, you may be learning how to be brave.

Thursday's Pisces Moon helps activate your zodiac sign's spiritual nature making it easier to understand your tarot card reading, too.

Be cautious of explosive energy as the Moon conjuncts with dreamy Neptune in the zodiac sign of Pisces.

There may be moments of insecurity scattered throughout your day.

Your imagination may ignite, too but it is important to watch being loud about these flaws.

You’re not in the spotlight under scrutiny and you can address them without taking up space. This is an excellent day to explore your imagination using a creative mindset.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's free tarot card reading for Thursday, August 6, 2020.

Free tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Aries, this Thursday, you feel like you can take on the world.

The Chariot tarot card predicts your successes of the day.

The only thing that is going to get you through your day and get you to the level of accomplishment you know you are truly capable of is your willpower.

You must find your determination. What is the motivating factor that gets you up and out of bed every day?

Tap into that driving force behind every move you make and your reason for wanting to be a better person.

The Chariot denotes that you can do this, Aries; it’s just going to take a lot of guts and no looking back.

Free tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: King of Wands

Taurus, this Thursday, you are going to be strong and capable.

The King of Wands predicts that your ambition leads to your growth.

Don’t suppress the big ideas floating around your head or tell yourself that you’re not enough to achieve these endeavors.

You are a natural visionary and you have all the capability within you to achieve leadership and gain a following of support to back your ideas.

Keep dreaming, Taurus.

Make your creative thoughts take up too much space, allow them to be loud, just allow them to grow, and soon you will be taken to great new heights.

Free tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

Gemini, this Thursday, trust your heart.

The Seven of Wands foretells you to not back down.

You are fiercely defending your beliefs. Under no means should you silence yourself or stop your fight because it’s making someone uncomfortable.

You should be free to be authentically you, standing by what you believe in and protecting the communities you love.

It is no one’s right to take away your morals. Stand your ground and keep backing what you stand for, as if no one else will if you stop.

Protect what you love.

Free tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

Cancer, this Thursday surround yourself with positive people.

The Queen of Pentacles foresees you as quite a social butterfly on Thursday.

You are the talk of the town, all eyes are on you.

This isn’t because of anything whimsy or vain.

This spotlight comes from the recognition of the sharp business mind you possess.

You are equally generous as you are grounded, making your charms infectious.

People want to grab a piece of you this Thursday, soaking you in with all your radiance.

If you have the mental capacity for it, feel free to dive in! If not, humbly decline, but acknowledge how awesome you are.

Free tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

Leo, this Thursday, warns that trouble can come out of your own hand.

The Ten of Wands presents itself to tell you that you are biting off more than you can chew.

You won’t have the support to carry the energies you’re taking on.

You are sure to collapse under all of these burdens.

This is way more than anyone can handle; you may be strong but no one can take on all of this!

Stop holding yourself to unreasonably high expectations and lighten your load or ask for help!

If you’re carrying on the weight of the world how can you look forward to what lies ahead?

Free tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

Virgo, this Thursday, aim for creative activities.

The Three of Swords suggests that you nurse your heart this Thursday.

This denotes a day of heartbreak for you. You can expect to be lonely for a good portion of this day.

This card urges you not to hide from that, but to embrace it, removing the knife from the wound and kissing your pain better.

Be the love you need. You don’t have to rely on others to be the outsource for matters of your heart.

Sweep yourself off your own feet, treat yourself to a nice date. Don’t allow being alone and loss to be a punishment.

There are blessings in these gifts.

Free tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Libra, this Thursday, anything goes.

The Wheel of Fortune predicts that your life is being supported by good fortune and success.

You are at the end of your trying days.

Thursday you can expect to see a turn in your luck and energy as you shift towards new beginnings and brighter journeys.

Go forth knowing that the universe has your back for the day and that your guides believe in you.

You are fully supported in making the changes you wish to bring into your life.

You are heading towards your destiny, go forward with optimism and cheer.

Free tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Scorpio, this Thursday, be frugal.

The Five of Pentacles foretells of a temporary hardship. Hold onto your finances and do not plan any spending on Thursday.

You might feel like you’re missing out on opportunities with your friends by needing to prioritize budging, that you’re on the outside looking in.

But you’re not alone! Sometimes we have to make mature decisions to hold onto our finances rather than spending to be on the inside.

You are not by yourself, your loyal companions will understand and not hold this against you.

Free tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

Sagittarius, this Thursday partner up!

The Three of Pentacles predicts that you will have collaborations with others on Thursday.

Work with the people around you and be an active member of the community.

Your ideas will be heard and will be grown upon with other’s involvement.

You can not learn more about who you are and how you can be a better person without discussion from those you aspire to emanate.

Don’t be afraid to share your ideas, no matter the stage of development.

You can articulate your dreams and how you wish things to be while being well received.

Free tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Death

Capricorn, this Thursday, be flexible.

Death comes forward to advise the end of a toxic relationship you have with someone or something.

You no longer need these things holding you back.

With death comes pain, grievance, and sorrow...but on the other side is so much new life ready to be reborn.

Don’t fear the endings as they are opening the door to something much better than what you had.

From the ashes, you will rise and be born anew. One door shutting is just preparing for another to open.

This is only the beginning for you.

Free tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

Aquarius, this Thursday, count your blessings.

The Nine of Cups predicts that Thursday your cup shall remain full.

For the day you will have everything you need at your disposal.

This card speaks to all your wishes being fulfilled; if you’ve been waiting out for a while for some good to happen in your life, expect action to be taken.

There won’t be a single area in your life where you aren’t overwhelmingly content with how things are.

Tomorrow you can poke and prod at what can be different, but for now, kick back and relax in your glory.

Free tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Pisces, this Thursday, stick to what you know.

The Hierophant demands structure in your life.

This is a call to build upon old institutions that you value, to stick with traditions you want to engage in.

This can be seen as a day of prayer or reliving your favorite childhood memories with a loved one.

Know that by surrendering your power into something bigger than you, be it a deity, an ancestor, or a ghost of yourself, that you are opening yourself up for more change in your life.

You can stick to the basic fundamentals of who you are to achieve more; you don’t have to change what you believe in.

Tea Jones is a tarotist, psychic, and certified Level III Reiki Master Practitioner who writes about spirituality, witchcraft, tarot, and divination.