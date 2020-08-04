Free Tarot Reading, August 5, 2020

It's a great day for friendship, zodiac signs!

Your free tarot card reading is here for Wednesday, August 5, 2020 for all zodiac signs in astrology.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Leo. The waning gibbous Moon is in the sign of Pisces.

What will your free tarot card reading predict for you?

The Moon in Pisces is psychic and perceiving.

Wednesday's common theme for all signs is rejoicing with those we love while navigating not taking on everyone we love’s problems.

Wednesday will be filled with creative collaborations with people you admire.

If you have a cluster of friends that feels more like family, expect to hear from them today (but don’t be too shy to reach out)!

Rely on your community to help you ease the load.

They don’t have to do the work, but they can at least lend an ear and share some compassion for your struggles.

You don’t have to expect to do this all on your own and you’re not burdening anyone by needing a space to talk about your problems.

By taking the time to talk about our stresses, especially if they’re financial, we are creating more mental space for us to work with.

This will allow us to better manage our time and our resources to be able to get back on track.

Sometimes a good conversation can inspire ourselves to be the best person we can be!

What else will your zodiac sign experience this Wednesday according to the tarot?

Read on to find your zodiac sign's free tarot card reading for Wednesday, August 5, 2020.

Free tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Aries, the Three of Wands comes forth to represent making plans for a brighter future ahead.

Today you can work with your community to brainstorm not only how to get yourself out of your current situation, but how to reassure you never get back to this place of distress again.

This starts with believing in yourself, even if every fiber in your being is telling you that you cannot do what you desire to create.

Acknowledge that as you move forward you’ll have to be happy with the decisions you are making, knowing that you’ve made the best choices for yourself.

Free tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Taurus, the Page of Cups comes bringing you a chance to explore the paths that have piqued your curiosity.

This is a time beckoning you to explore, as though you are viewing the world through an eager child’s eyes.

Be receptive to messages that are being delivered today.

Perhaps through conversations with your peers, the sign from the Universe that you have been waiting for will appear.

Today will be presenting you with endless possibilities, however, it is not likely that it will be as direct as you imagine it to be.

Expect doors opening for your soul to enter.

Free tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Strength

Gemini, today you must embody the energy of the sun in Leo and have courage above all. This is denoted in the card Strength.

This is asking you to face your problems head-on, knowing that you have the internal drive to conquer and sustain.

You don’t have to fear what lies ahead because you have everything you need to survive.

The things you may be losing are going away for a reason. They weren’t meant to carry on into your future.

It’s okay to go forward and be bold with the choices you make.

Free tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

Cancer, Five of Wands comes through to warn you of a day filled with conflict.

This speaks to high tension in your relationships.

This might not be a dispute perse, but rather a rat race filled with jealousy and comparison.

Are the people you are competing against your enemy or are they someone with the same goals as you.

If it’s the latter why are you holding a grudge against them so fiercely?

Recognize when disagreements can be walked away from and when it’s time to actually rise up and have to defend what’s yours.

Free tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

Leo, the King of Pentacles presents itself to reveal that today is an important day to listen to your leaders.

This could be your boss or someone in business you greatly admire.

It’s imperative that you listen to them with the intent for they are bestowing their great knowledge onto you.

Open your ears to receive the business advice you need to become a success.

This might lead to creating a life with more discipline than you have been setting for yourself.

However, this will also lead to great wealth as soon as you incorporate the advice received.

Free tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

Virgo, the Seven of Swords comes forward to warn you of betrayals.

Someone is being sneaky and thinks they can pull a fast one.

They believe they are smarter than the system and will be able to bypass anyone who tries to question them.

It is important to keep your guard up of this treachery and be sure not to fall victim to this.

On the other hand, this can denote a time where you are the one sneaking around, thinking you’re slick.

Whoever is tiptoeing and believing no one is aware of making these scandalous moves will be caught.

Free tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

Libra, today the Six of Swords denotes that it is time to release the emotional baggage you have been clinging on to.

This will be a transitional day that is leading you to your next phase of life.

Go forward knowing that the changes to come will better serve you as time goes on, although the initial shift may be uncomfortable at first.

This can be scary!

You are leaving behind what you know for a vague future. Don’t be too intimidated.

The reason you are moving forward now is that you are ready for this progression.

Free tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Scorpio, The Wheel of Fortune denotes a change of luck for the day!

This can be seen as a turning point for you.

If your life has seemed tedious and daunting you can expect a change into an adventure you would much rather be on.

Be prepared to finish an old chapter and move onto something new. Karma is in full swing when this card shows up.

This can be expected to propel you forward with good merits and recognition.

Life isn’t always bad and today’s card presents itself to show you the good moments you can fully enjoy.

Free tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

Sagittarius, the Ten of Cups demands you to have a good day!

This is speaking to a happy home life that leaves you feeling bliss.

You can expect your romantic partnerships to be blooming with love and appreciation for the day.

Harmony will be a common theme throughout your day as you explore deeper emotional connections with the ones you love.

For a change, things in your life will align with exactly what you crave out of life.

Expect to rejoice with those you love and feel secure in these relationships.

Free tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

Capricorn, the Four of Pentacles comes forward to urge you to save your money!

Don’t be spending foolishly. Guard your finances today and close your wallet.

You must start having caution with your spending to create a more secure future.

If you have a little extra cash flow, put it in your savings rather than splurging.

This might be disappointing because you are always so practical and you may just want to spend a little of your hard-earned money.

Regardless, today is not a good day to be making a financial commitment.

Free tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

Aquarius, the Three of Swords has been pulled to denote heartache and loss.

Words have been said that can’t be unspoken and now your actions can’t be undone.

There is a lot of grief and pain behind this card. This is an injury that cannot be recovered swiftly.

Instead of looking at this with sorrow, allow yourself to release the emotions that come up and fully experience them.

You don’t have to stifle every negative emotion that comes up.

Fully embrace this darkness today and allow yourself to feel instead of bottling your pain up.

Free tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Fool

Pisces, The Fool comes to remind you that you are only human.

You make mistakes, especially when you’re still learning! No matter your age you are always growing as a person.

There’s always room to obtain a better understanding of something you didn’t know before.

Allow yourself the grace to have accidents and don’t beat yourself up over them.

The important thing is that you know for next time and going forward it is very unlikely that you will repeat these mistakes.

Give the space you need to forgive yourself for things you didn’t mean to have happened.

Tea Jones is a tarotist, psychic, and certified Level III Reiki Master Practitioner who writes about spirituality, witchcraft, tarot, and divination.