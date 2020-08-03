August, 2020 Free Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs

Lots of changes for all zodiac signs during the month of August 2020.

Your free tarot card reading is here for all zodiac signs for the entire month of August 2020.

What will your free tarot card reading predict for your zodiac sign this month?

The month of August begins with the Sun in Leo and a Full Moon in Aquarius.

The month of August is a time of healing and also letting go and then when Mercury enters Leo, speaking your truth boldly.

With the Full Moon happening at the start of the month, some zodiac signs will also experience rebellion of thoughts, ideas, or friendships that are no longer helpful for this time.

Whatever has been upsetting you this year will begin to dissipate with the coming month and we find relief from the hardships we’re facing.

We are moving towards a more stable environment to nurse our wounds and rest our busy heads.

We’re being called on a journey, a sojourn by water to move along and reflect on our lives and how we can start making the change we desire.

While you should reserve some time to reflect, don’t shut yourself out. Celebrate this healing!

Talk to your friends about these calming moments and share your wisdom.

August is about being social with our communities (while remaining safe due to the pandemic).

Zoom parties will be your friend this month!

Organize a way to celebrate making it this far into the year with those you love. Be sure to take time to enjoy life instead of just living in it.

Pursue what matters to your own heart. If you know you are meant for more, that’s because you are!

This is a great time to confess your feelings and follow your dreams.

This is also a great month to explore dating in the modern age if you are single and waiting.

This is an open invite to find the people who make you feel warm inside.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's free tarot card reading for the month of August 2020.

August 2020 free tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Star

Aries, The Star comes forward to let you know your cup will be overflowing this month.

You will be able to provide for all you need and be able to hold onto hope that will be fulfilled.

This card comes forward to reassure you that you will be able to achieve what you set out for and that the goals you set for yourself will be accomplished.

This can also be seen as your health improving for the month and feeling better, mentally, and physically.

Keep wishing on every star that crosses the sky above you; your dreams are coming true.

August 2020 free tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

Taurus, the Seven of Cups is revealing itself to tell you that you will be faced with a lot of different opportunities over the next month.

This might be overwhelming at times. It is advised that you don’t bite off more than you can chew and to take each option coming forward one at a time.

Don’t be afraid to say no to taking on more responsibilities than you can handle right now.

While you will be able to explore more on the path you so desire, you can become overwhelmed with all that is coming to you at once. Use your intuition to guide you to which direction to take.

August 2020 free tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

Gemini, the Four of Cups presents itself to warn you that this month may be dull for you.

You will be feeling overwhelmingly dissatisfied with what’s coming your way. It’s not that it’s anything horrible or treacherous; it’s just boring to you.

You need more excitement than what’s being provided. On the one hand, this is a good thing.

It’s showing you what you no longer wish to keep in your life, and you shouldn’t be holding onto those things.

It’s a lesson that’s unavoidable. Try to entertain yourself by planning for the life you want instead.

August 2020 free tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

Cancer, the Ace of Cups denotes that this will be a month that you’ll be more connected with new friends and loves rather than the people who have been in your life for a while.

Don’t feel bad about making new connections and spending more time with different people.

You’re allowed to spread out your time with others! Explore these new relationships and have fun diving in.

This speaks to a time of love and joy, where your cup will be overflowing with new energy. Enjoy the vibes to come, Cancer!

August 2020 free tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

Leo, the Page of Wands comes forward to bring you good news that is fast-acting!

This will be a cheery month that will leave you wanting more.

Expect to be leaning more into optimism as each day offers new light to fill your life.

You are fearless this month; even more when you channel your childlike disposition and view the world through younger eyes.

Be enthusiastic about your tasks at hand. The more happiness you pour in, the more will manifest in your life.

This month will go by quickly for you, so enjoy every minute of it!

August 2020 free tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

Virgo, the Seven of Wands comes through to tell you to stand up for what you believe in.

This is a month where you will have to defend and protect the things you love and hold dear to your heart.

Now is not a time to be passive. This is a call to action, to move forward with swiftness to support the ideas you hold.

The fight you’re being called to stands to stay true to your morals, but don’t be too high and mighty to be able to understand exactly what you’re fighting for.

This will be a big challenge for you, but the rewards will be well worth it.

August 2020 free tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Devil

Libra, be warned, The Devil card comes through with temptations this month.

While part of this is just a call to your more animalistic nature, which lives within all of us, know that this might not be the opportune time to indulge.

This speaks to forming bad habits that can lead to addiction. You can not outsmart this, so it is best to avoid these temptations at all costs.

This card can also denote a toxic relationship that you need to free yourself from.

Remember that no matter the odds, you have the power to free yourself; give into that before anything else.

August 2020 free tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: King of Wands

Scorpio, the King of Wands presents itself to remind you that you are a natural-born leader.

Your vision should be explored and respected by those around you.

Your voice should be heard so it can help guide those around you to a better future.

This month you are forging the path for the future, shaping how you want it to look and demanding that it holds more for you than life has provided thus far.

Think more with a business mindset than an emotional one.

You are loyal to your path; it’s time you poured your energy into creating a better tomorrow.

August 2020 free tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

Sagittarius, the Ace of Wands comes forward to denote the start of a new creative endeavor.

This will be an exciting month to explore your imagination and bring it into your reality rather than staying in the corners of your mind.

You have a brilliant vision and a fire crackling within you that is urging you to live for more than what is being presented to you.

This creative spark may lead you to a new business venture. Let yourself explore this new chapter with wild eyes and an open heart.

Be sure to express yourself with vibrancy this month!

August 2020 free tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Temperance

Capricorn, Temperance is your card for the month of August, bringing you a balance between home and work life.

This is a call for the end of conflicts that have been arising, no matter how big or small, leading to a peaceful resolution that all parties are content with.

This is a great month to pour into your savings with all of the time you have to work.

Be aware that this month will be more successful with good time management.

Be sure to be taking plenty of time to rest after a hard day’s work, while also not being docile and lazy.

August 2020 free tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

Aquarius, the Two of Swords comes forward to denote a stalemate.

This is a time where you’re torn between two different paths, unsure of which to follow.

They both present great opportunities and they both bring great loss.

It doesn’t seem that there is one option grander than the other.

You are facing some tough decisions and you’re on the fence of which to choose.

It is important to connect to your intuition and ask yourself which of these paths you can’t live without.

You can’t choose both, but there’s one that serves a higher purpose in your soul.

August 2020 free tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

Pisces, the King of Pentacles comes through to show you a time of maturity and success.

You are beginning to build your legacy by laying down the foundations to what will lead to a better future.

This is done by bettering yourself and finding financial and emotional security.

You won’t be able to achieve much this month without a lot of hard work.

No matter how long the days are and how strenuous this energy feels as you exert it, know that your efforts will pay off in great rewards to come.

Tea Jones is a tarotist, psychic, and certified Level III Reiki Master Practitioner who writes about spirituality, witchcraft, tarot, and divination.