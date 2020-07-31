Free Tarot Reading, August 1, 2020

Saturday is going to be so good!

Your free tarot card reading is here for Saturday, August 1, 2020 for all zodiac signs.

What will your free tarot card reading predict for you?

Wednesday's free tarot card reading brings with it the energy of a Sun in Leo.

With Saturday being the last day of the Moon in Capricorn this Leo season we can expect a major push in our business.

We are stepping into a role of leadership, whether making small strides to be more assertive or being promoted to head honcho.

This isn’t from luck, but rather from finding our own confidence in all of our hard work and taking a moment to appreciate ourselves.

This is a positive transformation that comes from doing the internal work to be better people.

Perhaps since the Moon has been in Capricorn you’ve felt the pull.

You’ve taken more pride in your work, pouring a little more sweat into the efforts you make.

This is a push to create a more secure and stable environment for ourselves to live in, not only when we’re proud, but when we need uplifting.

You are setting yourself up for success in the future, even with the small movements you make Saturday.

It isn’t just about the back-breaking work you’re doing under this Moon.

It’s about the fun you have creating the life you wished for under the Leo Sun and exploring your creativity.

This is a push to use both your rational and emotional mind, finding the balance and the pieces that fit in between.

It’s important to be aware of the actions you are making Saturday...just don’t forget to have fun too!

Don’t be afraid to explore and ask questions.

You are on a quest for more in-depth knowledge and just because you’re learning more about yourself and your role in the universe doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice your happiness.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's free tarot card reading for Saturday, August 1, 2020.

Free tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Sun

Aries, The Sun tarot card reading denotes that Saturday will be a day you are recognized and rewarded for your accomplishments.

This is a great omen bringing you a day of positivity, happiness, and radiance. You are allowed to be uniquely yourself.

Don’t be confined to being someone you think the world wants you to be, seek freedom from what is expected of you.

You are not foolish to be optimistic Saturday.

You are allowed to lean into the light...just don’t totally ignore the bad parts of your life that needed tending as well.

Free tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

Taurus, the Page of Pentacles denotes that Saturday will be a solid day for planning and laying down your foundation.

Life has been up and down; it’s looking to be on a steady incline now, bringing you good tidings and fortunes.

This is a great day to sit down and re-establish your goals. What is important to you? What no longer fulfills you?

Take all the time you can to figure out what you want out of life and outline how you’re going to get there.

You have so many ideas buzzing around your busy head, you might as well get them down on paper.

Free tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

Gemini, The Moon denotes that things are not as bad as they appear to be.

You may feel as though too much is coming to light and that you don’t know who to trust.

This isn’t because the world is a bad place, it’s just because your intuition is awakening and you’re seeing things for as they are.

Let your third eye guide you; this doesn’t mean to fear everyone and everything around you, but to start weeding out the energy vampires you might be surrounded by.

Words are cheap and people lie; listen to what your gut is telling you.

Free tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

Cancer, Eight of Wands is denoting that life will be going by you quickly Saturday.

Your works are set in place to be put into motion Saturday, moving along with much more speed than you anticipated.

This can be a little nerve-wracking but try looking at it with excitement instead!

There are so many things coming your way that you made happen! If things have been stagnant for a while you can expect a lot of movement to shake this up and get what you need going.

For Saturday, it is more than okay to have hope for a better future. It’s happening.

Free tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Leo, The Hermit is calling you to reflect upon all you’ve done and the actions you’ve taken.

Allow yourself to give thanks for how much you’ve grown, during this Leo season alone never mind this year.

You are making bold moves toward a brighter future. Allow yourself to pause and look inward about what messages are coming up in you.

Do you feel proud? Where do you wish to improve? What has been the most rewarding work so far and is there a way you can put more energy into that?

You’re doing wonderful, Leo, just take a moment to acknowledge that internal wisdom!

Free tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Virgo, The Lovers presents themselves in a time of passion and harmony.

Be sure that Saturday you are making the right decisions for what you need in your life.

Your relationships will be healed and overflowing Saturday.

There is renewing energy pouring into your partnerships, giving new life to the relationships that you hold close to your heart.

If you’ve been going through a quarrelsome time with those who are close to you, expect that for Saturday you can mend these relationships and get to the root of why they mattered to you in the first place.

Free tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

Libra, Seven of Wands is coming through to tell you to think before you act.

You have powerful, forceful opinions and ideas that you want to project into the universe; but your footing is a little shaky and your grounding isn’t secure.

Be sure not to be throwing stones at people if you aren’t secure in your position in the cause.

It’s okay to be passionate about the things that move you, but it’s even more important to be educated in the choices you make.

Don’t be the loudest voice in the room just to be heard; study up on what you’re passionate about so you have some support backing you.

Free tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

Scorpio, the Page of Wands comes bearing good news that will ignite a childhood passion or happiness.

You don’t allow yourself to nurture your inner child often. Sometimes you might not see the potency is this kind of healing.

However, this card is urging you to let them rejoice alongside you with your success Saturday.

Be active with them; honor an activity you loved to do when you were younger.

Creating this connection, if only for Saturday, will make the good that is coming in your life be that much more worthwhile. Allow them to play too.

Free tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

Sagittarius, the Four of Wands denotes a day of reunion!

Saturday will be a satisfying day with those you are closest to.

This card is calling for a time to rejoice in the relationships that are still with you or those that reappear.

Be grateful for the energy and take time to celebrate these solid partnerships.

Show your appreciation through your radiant smile and warm personality.

This is even a good day to go out with your housemates and let them experience a Sagittarian adventure for themselves.

Free tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Capricorn, The Hierophant comes forward to tell you to stick to your routine and traditions.

It isn’t the best idea to jump out of your comfort zone or try to switch up your style Saturday.

This is a day to reflect on the tried and true things in your life; the good old things you know work and have served you well.

This is a great time to reflect and show appreciation for unions such as marriages and serious partnerships.

Likewise, Saturday could also be the best time to fall into your spiritual practice.

Set aside time for prayer and worship, whether of faith or of someone tangible.

Free tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

Aquarius, the Four of Cups comes through to warn you that while you’re deep in your head you might be missing the opportunities being presented to you Saturday. Be alert of the world around you instead of focusing on your failures.

There are new paths to sweep you away and show you success, you don’t have to ruminate on flaws and ideas that didn’t stick.

When you’re bored, try looking for something to motivate and move you instead of going over what didn’t work in your head.

You’re too smart to be beating yourself up over mistakes you have made.

Free tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

Pisces, the Knight of Wands denotes that you are moving forward with passion, bravery, and haste.

Saturday is a day where an action will be taken, no matter how difficult it may seem.

You have the heart to guide you through anything that seems too impossible to bear Saturday.

You must make your move Saturday; do not stay frozen in fear.

Make the necessary changes that need to be made in your life and know that your heart is in the right place.

This will be a fast-acting action and won’t take as long as you may fear it taking.

Tea Jones is a tarotist, psychic, and certified Level III Reiki Master Practitioner who writes about spirituality, witchcraft, tarot, and divination.