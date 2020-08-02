Horoscope For Today, August 3, 2020

The Full Moon in Aquarius is about new things!

Your horoscope for today is here with a daily astrology forecast for each of the zodiac signs on Monday, August 3, 2020, and it's a power day for Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius. Find your zodiac sign's power day here.

The Sun will be in the zodiac sign of Leo until August 19 when it changes signs during the Full Moon in Aquarius at 12 p.m. EST.

Your horoscope for today encourages all zodiac signs to let go of stress

The Full Moon in Aquarius is about starting new things and tying up loose ends before you do.

The Full Moon in Aquarius is about friendship and trying new things.

Who knows? You may even be trying something new because you've made new relationships.

The Moon in astrology involves your emotions and your energy.

The Full Moon means that we have one week left before it's time to pivot and try something new.

So, start ramping up to close whatever it is that you started when the Sun entered Leo.

Be bold and brave to try something new.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Monday, August 03, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius and perfects into a Full Moon midday, and this activates your friendship circle.

A Full Moon in astrology is a completion point, but it's also a signal that it's time to hurry and finish whatever you began when Leo season started.

While the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your attention can turn toward humanitarian efforts and it encourages you to get involved.

You may be seeing the light dim in an area that you used to love or perhaps one has finally become fully illuminated and you now know what it is that you fully want.

These insights are signals that it's time for you to start heading in a particular direction and make your next move before the New Moon in Virgo arrives at the end of the month, where the tasks you need to begin start to take root and change your life.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius and perfects into a Full Moon midday, and this activates your career.

A Full Moon in astrology is a completion point, but it's also a signal that it's time to hurry and finish whatever you began when Leo season started.

While the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your attention can turn toward your public reputation and how you want to be viewed by your peers.

You may come to realize that who you spend time around the most influences the way that you are. You might feel ready for a break from these individuals. You may feel that it's important to start asserting your individuality, too.

These insights are signals that it's time for you to start heading in a particular direction and make your next move before the New Moon in Virgo arrives at the end of the month, where you begin to pursue your passion and joy, perhaps starting to give birth to a new life purpose.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius and perfects into a Full Moon midday and this activates your personal philosophies and how you direct your life.

A Full Moon in astrology is a completion point, but it's also a signal that it's time to hurry and finish whatever you began when Leo season started.

You have been learning to do things in your own way, and adopting different methods from various experiences sources or pieces of information. Learning to change can be challenging for you, but not impossible.

These insights are signals that it's time for you to start heading in a particular direction and make your next move before the New Moon in Virgo arrives at the end of the month, where you begin to adapt an old way of doing things out of respect for your family or you childhood upbringing. You may decide to modify what your family traditions are and create something new for your own.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius and perfects into a Full Moon midday activates your shared resources.

A Full Moon in astrology is a completion point, but it's also a signal that it's time to hurry and finish whatever you began when Leo season started.

You may be the giver or beneficiary of something available for use at this time. You might have a barter system that you would like to implement with a friend.

If you've been working on developing a new business or trying to save money, sharing resources can be helpful to you because it gives you a chance to save money and donate your time which is more flexible of a resource right now.

These insights are signals that it's time for you to start heading in a particular direction and make your next move before the New Moon in Virgo arrives at the end of the month, where you start sharing more openly what you think, perhaps travel can be involved.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius and perfects into a Full Moon midday activates your love life.

A Full Moon in astrology is a completion point, but it's also a signal that it's time to hurry and finish whatever you began when Leo season started.

You may be in a relationship, met someone or actively trying to look. However, there are certain things that you have to do for yourself so that you know you're ready to be in a fully committed relationship. Emotionally, you might feel like you're totally open but perhaps there are still a few things you need to focus on.

These insights are signals that it's time for you to start heading in a particular direction and make your next move before the New Moon in Virgo arrives at the end of the month, where you start to focus on attaining better comforts for your home, perhaps changing how you use or save money.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius and perfects into a Full Moon midday activates your daily tasks.

A Full Moon in astrology is a completion point, but it's also a signal that it's time to hurry and finish whatever you began when Leo season started.

Get things organized and try to tidy up areas of your life that feel less in control. You may find that you're eager to be more put together at home or at work. Clutter can feel out of control.

These insights are signals that it's time for you to start heading in a particular direction and make your next move before the New Moon in Virgo arrives at the end of the month, where things about your life take on personal meaning. You may be working more on yourself.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius and perfects into a Full Moon midday activates your passion and inner child.

A Full Moon in astrology is a completion point, but it's also a signal that it's time to hurry and finish whatever you began when Leo season started.

Explore what it is you want to see happen in your life and start to take action in that direction. You may have lost a piece of yourself recently through the pandemic and even your hobbies or joys felt less intriguing to you. It's a good time to just do things that make you feel good. If needed, fake it until the passion comes back in that area of your life that you lost desire for.

These insights are signals that it's time for you to start heading in a particular direction and make your next move before the New Moon in Virgo arrives at the end of the month, where the past and people you feel aren't trustworthy come up. You may be setting new boundaries or realizing that certain things or people can't grow with you, so it's time to say a loving goodbye.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius and perfects into a Full Moon midday activates your childhood memories.

A Full Moon in astrology is a completion point, but it's also a signal that it's time to hurry and finish whatever you began when Leo season started.

You may be reminiscing and going through some losses right now. It can be a time where you realize that growing up or adulting isn't always easy and you are the person you have to depend on in your life. It can be a tough thought to adjust to.

These insights are signals that it's time for you to start heading in a particular direction and make your next move before the New Moon in Virgo arrives at the end of the month, where your friendships start to form and new relationships begin.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius and perfects into a Full Moon midday activates your communication sector.

A Full Moon in astrology is a completion point, but it's also a signal that it's time to hurry and finish whatever you began when Leo season started.

Even if you are good at saying things in a way that people understand, you may need to adjust how you want to do so. You may find that you will be doing more public speaking and your audience's needs have to be taken into consideration too so that your message and delivery are timely and well-received.

These insights are signals that it's time for you to start heading in a particular direction and make your next move before the New Moon in Virgo arrives at the end of the month, where your attention and hard work turn toward career matters. You may even find jobs or decide to start pursuing a new career.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius and perfects into a Full Moon midday activates your personal possessions and security.

A Full Moon in astrology is a completion point, but it's also a signal that it's time to hurry and finish whatever you began when Leo season started.

You may be working hard to earn what you need right now. You might be finding yourself in a situation where all you see are the things you want but don't have right now.

These insights are signals that it's time for you to start heading in a particular direction and make your next move before the New Moon in Virgo arrives at the end of the month, where you begin to adjust your thinking and start presenting yourself as a changed and improved person.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius and perfects into a Full Moon midday activates your personal goals and objectives.

A Full Moon in astrology is a completion point, but it's also a signal that it's time to hurry and finish whatever you began when Leo season started.

This is a great time for you to be ambitious and to start planning what you feel you must focus on. You might decide that it's important to adjust your thinking and your lifestyle to make room for this new transition period of your life.

These insights are signals that it's time for you to start heading in a particular direction and make your next move before the New Moon in Virgo arrives at the end of the month, where resources begin to come in and you start wondering how to be more responsible for what you have been blessed with.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius and perfects into a Full Moon midday activates your past.

A Full Moon in astrology is a completion point, but it's also a signal that it's time to hurry and finish whatever you began when Leo season started.

It can be hard to let go of something that seems to be brought up by others. You may distance yourself from an ex or a memory but someone else may not. You maybe need time to mourn or to say one final goodbye to a person you cared for.

These insights are signals that it's time for you to start heading in a particular direction and make your next move before the New Moon in Virgo arrives at the end of the month, where your love life and personal commitments begin to expand and you more focused on love than other areas of your life.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.