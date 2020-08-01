Horoscope For Today, August 2, 2020

Have a fun-filled Sunday horoscope, zodiac signs!

Your horoscope for today is here with a daily astrology forecast for each of the zodiac signs on Sunday, August 2, 2020, and it's a power day for Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn. Find your zodiac sign's power day here.

The Sun will be in the zodiac sign of Leo until August 19 when it changes signs during the waxing gibbous Moon entering Aquarius at 1:11 p.m. EST.

Your horoscope for today encourages all zodiac signs to try something new.

The Moon in Aquarius is ready to try new things and purposefully explores other options.

We are ready to make headway in an area of your life that matters for ourselves and others.

Sunday is the time to start thinking about what lifestyle changes you want to pioneer.

You might be breaking a tradition in your family. You may decide to open the door to a new life and shut the past behind you.

Whatever epiphany the Universe has in store for your zodiac sign just before the Moon becomes a Full Moon in Aquarius on August 3-4, make the most of it.

What else does your horoscope for today have in store for your zodiac sign?

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Sunday, August 02, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Moon in Capricorn leaves your sector of work, and now it's time to focus on new things.

After focusing on work and career or just thinking about taking a different direction with your life, it's time to think about who might be the people that will show support or be there to cheer you on.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, which makes today perfect for expanding your career network, and your friends (new and old) are a great place to start.

You might not be ready to blurt out all the details about what you want to do, but it's still a good time to start seeing which colleagues you can anticipate being allies during this transition period.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Moon in Capricorn leaves your sector of learning, and now it's time to focus on new things.

It's good to give your mind a rest so you can start to integrate what you're learning with the world you live in.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, which makes today perfect for expanding your career and work. You might find that you are no longer as happy as you once were sharing a new season of your life with the friends you made in the past.

This new you require that you build an entirely different sphere of people, places, and things that share your ideas and helps you to grow.

It's okay to change and make adjustments. You're a multifaceted person. However, don't let the fear of moving ahead of the people or family in your life. Pioneer!

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Moon in Capricorn leaves your sector of shared resources, and now it's time to focus on new things.

You have an idea of how things are going to work in relationship with others. If you don't, it's time to start depending on yourself and practice autonomy.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, which makes today perfect for expanding your learning and what you need to know that you don't right now.

Of course, it's easier to delegate some tasks to other people who may be better at certain things than you are.

But, you like to learn and you learn best by doing. So, getting hands-on makes perfect sense today! There are few better ways to learn than via personal experience.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Moon in Capricorn leaves your sector of partnerships and commitment, and now it's time to focus on new things. Once you have made a promise to be there, your actions start to speak louder than words.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, which makes today perfect for expanding your shared resources and how they are utilized.

You can show your generous nature with how you spend your time and what you have.

If you don't have money to spare, then giving someone the gift of your presence can be a comfort during times of need.

A phone call or a good morning text can speak volumes. It's a wonderful way for you to let the people who need you know that you're there when needed.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Moon in Capricorn leaves your sector of daily duties, and now it's time to focus on new things.

When all the chores are done and you have some time to spare, what do you want to do and with who?

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, which makes today perfect for expanding your partnerships and commitment to others. You might find that your circle of friends needs some work, too.

It's always good to have a variety of people in your life that you can call when you have a question.

If your friendship circle is too far leaning in one direction maybe start to expand it slowly to add in some variety.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Moon in Capricorn leaves your sector of passion projects, and now it's time to focus on new things.

When you get excited about something new you'd like to start, you also love to set to organizing a plan.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, which makes today perfect for expanding your daily duties and getting back into a rhythm with your habits.

You might find it useful to create a mini-schedule that can give you different things to do so that your goal is reached. You will feel better when you have gotten your action plan down.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Moon in Capricorn leaves your sector of authority figures, and now it's time to focus on new things.

You may have not had an opportunity to say all that you wanted to this week but there's always more time to do what you feel is important next week.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, which makes today perfect for expanding your passion and life purpose.

Refocus your attention on yourself. You may find that understanding yourself much better can build confidence and courage.

You may appreciate that you missed an opportunity last week because your perspective begins to change even after the Full Moon takes place on August 3.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Moon in Capricorn leaves your sector of communication, and now it's time to focus on new things.

Learning to speak to people in a way that they understand requires patience and forethought.

It's not enough to love to talk (as you know). It's good to understand the psychology of words so that depending on the situation, you can use them to your advantage.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, which makes today perfect for expanding your relationship and attitudes about authority.

You may benefit from observing how people who persuade others to speak.

It's a good time to listen to the way people share ideas on radio, podcasts, the internet more carefully and apply those same things to yourself.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Moon in Capricorn leaves your sector of personal property, and now it's time to focus on new things.

You may have organized and cleared out your clutter and now you need to figure out either who needs what or how to sell things you want to make money from.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, which makes today perfect for expanding your communication.

It's a great day to open a Poshmark account or to start learning how to share items on Ebay or other sites.

If you have been meaning to open a business PayPal or get better at social media, while the Moon is in Aquarius, make time today!

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Moon in Capricorn leaves your sector of personal development, and now it's time to focus on new things.

You may need a change right now because focusing on your inner work can be tiring, and you need to enjoy your life, too.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, which makes today perfect for expanding your personal property.

You may find it fun to pull out some of the things you enjoy doing and start getting into it again.

From playing an instrument to drawing or going for a bike ride. Focus on using what you have and enjoying your life for today.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Moon in Capricorn leaves your sector of karma, and now it's time to focus on new things.

Once you let go of the past or realize that there are things you can't change about it, you start to realize that you're free to be yourself.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, which makes today perfect for expanding your personal development.

You can start thinking about how to be yourself now, and do things on your own schedule and your own terms.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Moon in Capricorn leaves your sector of friendships, and now it's time to focus on new things.

You have to get certain areas of your life in order and that can mean spending time alone so you can get into your own head and gather your thoughts and feelings.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, which makes today perfect for expanding your hidden fears and whatever emotions you have that keep you from making it big in this world.

There's so much depth to you and you deserve this time of self-evaluation!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.