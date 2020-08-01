Horoscope For Today, August 1, 2020

Have a great Saturday, zodiac signs!

Your horoscope for today is here with a daily astrology forecast for each of the zodiac signs on Saturday, August 1, 2020, and it's a power day for Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn. Find your zodiac sign's power day here.

The Sun will be in the zodiac sign of Leo until August 19 when it changes signs during the waxing gibbous Moon in Capricorn all day.

Your horoscope for today encourages all zodiac signs to work for success.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, so strive to change or improve your career.

The Moon in Capricorn will trine with Uranus in Taurus, and miracles can result from your hard work and efforts.

Uranus is in Taurus has to do with the collective, and how everyone in the world uses their earthly resources.

When the way you think aligns with the forces that be, amazing things can happen.

What else will your horoscope for today have in store for you?

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Saturday, August 01, 2020.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the waxing gibbous Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn activating your career sector. Saturday is the perfect time to be actively involved with perfecting something related to your career.

Don't just let yourself relax all day if you have a few moments to do tweak a website or return an email. Something miraculous can happen while the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Capricorn.

The Moon harmonizes with Uranus, the planet of the miraculous today, too.

This planetary communication opens the door to your personal possession. Although you're doing work for someone else, you may find that your efforts help to bring something of value back into your life as well.

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the waxing gibbous Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn activating your learning sector.

Power up. You have something that you can learn today that can really advance your future in some way that you won't be able to see right now.

You need to take a little bit of time to figure out what type of course you want to enroll into or maybe sign up for a training being offered for free online.

The Moon harmonizes with Uranus, the planet of the miraculous today, too. Things that you do now can have an amazing turn around for you.

You may not understand how the pieces come together now, but the preparation will get you ready to receive a blessing in this area of your life.

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the waxing gibbous Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn activating your shared resources sector.

You have to give in order to get, or so they say, but this isn't always the case. Sometimes working to the tune of some sort of law related to karma backfires.

The Moon harmonizes with Uranus, the planet of the miraculous today, too, and it could be here to teach you that you have to do things without strings attached.

Try to give from the heart without expecting something in return. If you do feel like you should be getting something back, then maybe don't do it at all. You're not ready!

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the waxing gibbous Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn activating your relationship and commitment sector.

Digging your heels in for the long-haul is not easy but once you overcome all the emotional parts of this particular situation, you'll find that you adjust nicely and can handle a lot more than you realized.

The Moon harmonizes with Uranus, the planet of the miraculous today, too. On a spiritual level, things are unfolding for a reason.

You are learning to face some hardships but this is going to make you so much stronger. You will pass this test of time!

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the waxing gibbous Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn activating your wellness and daily tasks sector.

Doing what needs to be done is a tedious chore, but you don't have to balk at the responsibilities. You can try to pace yourself or see it as a small drop in this big ocean called success!

The Moon harmonizes with Uranus, the planet of the miraculous today, too. So you may find that you're daily duties are like mini-mantras.

Pray while participating in them asking the Universe to give you more because you are responsible and care for what you get.

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the waxing gibbous Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn activating your romance, happiness and childbearing sector.

It's a great time to start a family or to think about what your life would be like when you're hands and arms are full of the good things that life has to offer you.

The Moon harmonizes with Uranus, the planet of the miraculous today, too. If you've been feeling like things just aren't right for you, don't sulk.

Trust that you can work in some happiness. Fall back into an old hobby that brings you joy. You can rediscover the things you love and revive your life!

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the waxing gibbous Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn activating your authority figures sector.

You have to take ownership of your life and that may mean a quiet declaration to not allow drama to take over. You may be helping a friend to get through some things but there has to be a limit to what you give.

The Moon harmonizes with Uranus, the planet of the miraculous today, too. There's no time to waste on things that don't matter.

Focus on creating the life you want. If you have to be a little bit reserved with your energy, then so be it.

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the waxing gibbous Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn activating your communication sector.

You have to talk about what's going on in your life to someone who can give you important feedback that's honest and forthright. Everyone needs an honest friend at times. You do too.

The Moon harmonizes with Uranus, the planet of the miraculous today, too. You may not expect how things start to open your eyes to the truth in small and subtle ways. The messages you receive all around you will start to open your spiritual ear to hear, too.

If have a spiritual practice, participate in it so that you can start tuning in with the Universe at large.

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the waxing gibbous Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn activating your personal possession sector.

You have to start taking an inventory of what you have and what you don't need. It's going to be so good for you to have an understanding of all that you have in your possession.

Maybe the garage needs a cleaning out or a certain junk drawer in the kitchen or bedroom. Giving things a good do-over can help you to feel that you're in control of your space and have a handle on your life.

The Moon harmonizes with Uranus, the planet of the miraculous today, too. Who knows. You may even find something of value that you thought was lost forever.

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the waxing gibbous Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn activating your self-development sector. It's a great day to do something special just for yourself.

Whatever it is that you've been neglecting, don't let that area of your life slide any further. If you've been meaning to get the car cleaned, to visit your folks, or even to go to the store and buy an item, honor your time and get it done.

The Moon harmonizes with Uranus, the planet of the miraculous today, too. There's plenty of time for you to accomplish your tasks today. Sometimes the Universe paves a path that transcends time and helps to carry you along with this life.

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the waxing gibbous Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn activating your karma sector. You may have to face a demon or two in your memory and decide that it's best to set things to rest.

Some things are just not worth the time and energy you'd spend on the problem. You may be already tired of repeating yourself or wasting your breath. Spare yourself that time and energy. You deserve the peace of mind.

The Moon harmonizes with Uranus, the planet of the miraculous today, too.

You may be surprised that the moment you let go and allow someone else the opportunity to do things their own way, they actually are perfectly capable. Even if they aren't, God has them. It's going to be okay.

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the waxing gibbous Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn activating your friendship sector. Friends are a source of strength and support for you today.

It's so good when you can simply let your friends help to empower you. Be in the company of people that you enjoy today.

The Moon harmonizes with Uranus, the planet of the miraculous today, too. If you've been missing a certain someone, a well-timed phone call or text can reopen the conversation.

