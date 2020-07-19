Free Tarot Reading, July 20, 2020

A fresh start for Monday's horoscope, zodiac signs!

Your free tarot card reading is here for you and all zodiac signs in astrology starting Monday, July 20, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac of Cancer. The New Moon will be located in the sign of Cancer all day.

What will your free tarot card reading have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

The day is made to plan and to restructure your thoughts about home and also about your needs.

The day's numerology is a 4, the Manager of numerology. If you consider the personality traits of someone born with this life path number, we discover a few things.

Life Path 4 is ruled by Rahu, which is the North Node.

In numerology, Rahu is actually a negative planet. It is considered to pitch itself against the Sun (your ego), the Moon (your feelings) and Mars, (your motivation and drive).

In fact, a life path 4 often gets stuck when they think about what to do. You'll notice that this personality type will ponder and rethink, plan and restructure.

It's one of the reasons why they are so good at managing things. It's why they are put into management positions to supervise others.

They can be trusted to assess the risks and to recognize potential blunders that come along the path.

On Monday, we have a New Moon in Cancer which is a starting point for all zodiac signs. We should start something, but not without being cautious.

In fact, Monday is perfect for assessing the benefits or risks associated with your future work.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Monday, July 20, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: King of Cups

The New Moon in Cancer is here and it puts your feelings in the forefront of your mind.

Today, let your feelings guide you. If (or when) a red flag pops up and you see it, don't assume that your intuition is wrong.

Check out the situation instead of pretending everything is fine. If something is wrong, identify it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

Spread some love!

Today is a great day to do something above and beyond for someone you care about.

You don't have to make it an expensive ordeal. Just being there or showing that you care is enough.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

Put your thinking cap on. You can make this day all that you hope it can be.

Don't even pay attention to anyone who tries to ruin it for you. Instead, keep your mindset that today is a brand new start to a fresh beginning.

You decide the course of this week, so choose to have a great one.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

When life decides that it's time to take a detour you can fight it or delight in it.

The second option is the best.

You'll come to realize that your war against fate be hard to continue especially when you realize how good this change is for your life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

If you feel stuck, put the situation on hold. Make sure you're where you want to be instead.

Put things on hold because right now there's not too much that you can do at the moment.

It's better to think things through and wait for the right opportunity.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Strength

Hang in there. Fall back on the positives and look for what's good.

You will realize how far you've come when you look at all you've done right this far.

Rearrange your life and focus on what you can do, not what you can't.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

Being creative has to come from within yourself.

Don't worry about what other people think about how to do something.

Instead, go about it your own way.

To ask for advice, is nice, but you don't want to create someone else's work; you want to do your own.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Fool

New beginnings happen every day. You don't have to wait for permission to start over again.

You just have to believe in yourself.

The trick is to overcome the negative thoughts you have about starting over. It's not easy, but you can do it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

You are a leader and even if you don't think you are.

Don't be afraid to do the same thing that you're hoping someone else will do.

Be the person who demonstrates the path by example.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

Manage your money. Don't overspend. If you don't need it, wait.

So, when you have the opportunity to be out of debt, then you'll feel confident and more in control of your life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

There are people who see what you have and want it.

You can't always avoid envious people, but you can start to pray for them.

You don't know their story. Instead, be your own person and focus on gratitude.

You have so much, and there's a reason why your life has brought you to this journey.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Justice

Practice what you preach, but don't anticipate that others will want to do what you say.

It's hard to stay focused on your own actions and intentions but your spirit will feel lighter when you avoid entering the judgment trap.

