Free Tarot Reading, July 18, 2020

Your free tarot card reading is here for you and all zodiac signs in astrology starting Saturday, July 18, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac of Cancer. The waning crescent Moon will be located in the sign of Gemini until mid-morning.

What will your free tarot card reading have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

The waning crescent Moon will enter Cancer at 10:21 a.m. EST.

This weekend we have the second New Moon taking place in the zodiac sign of Cancer, but this one is less intense as the last one in late-June.

We are no longer in the ecliptic plane. We have completed all eclipses along the Capricorn and Cancer nodes.

The New Moon in Cancer has the energy that can be felt starting on Friday. The New Moon perfects on Sunday, July 20, 2020, at 1:33 p.m. EST.

This New Moon is meant for intention setting.

We are ready to take a final look at our inner world and make an adjustment that is necessary in a calm, thoughtful manner.

Saturday is an 11/2 day, which is the Intuitive on numerology.

Your zodiac sign has intuition. You don't have to be a psychic or a person who does tarot or astrology for a living to be considered an awakened being.

In fact, you just need to carve out a routine of some sort that allows you to empty your mind of worry, fear or hatred.

You have to allow yourself to be an open vessel of love that pours out empathy, compassion, and hope into a world that needs to see your light.

Saturday, with the Moon at the critical point of expression on the final weekend of Cancer season, it's a good time for each zodiac sign to consider how their horoscope and astrology can impact the next two years of life beginning with courage.

Reset your way of thinking.

Allowing the finality of Cancer season to close the door to themes that were played out over the course of the last two years.

This weekend we can clear our homes, our minds, and our beliefs and start to enter a new age of existence which is the entire purpose of a New Moon transit!

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Saturday, July 18, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

It's Saturday! It's so hard not to fall into a rut with so many things going on related to the current pandemic.

But, you have a lot of common sense and a drive that doesn't stop when you want to accomplish something.

Spend some time in nature or take a photo of something you rarely see and post it on your Instagram.

Finish a project around your home that's been waiting for your undivided attention.

Go back to a hobby that you used to do when in high school to see if you still got that 'it' factor.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The World

The world can be your oyster today, but only if you're willing to crack open the shell.

This can mean that you have to get into the dirty business of doing things you aren't fond of, but no one said life was always going to be rosy.

You might decide that once you're into things you really do love this new challenge, Taurus.

You can't find out all your options until you exhaust the ones that don't work.

Get out there and see what works and what won't.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

You know some haters just can't seem to get their own life, so they have to watch you living yours in order to have something to talk about.

You don't have to participate in the negativity. Just keep living your life and be happy.

Eventually, people who think they can frazzle you will get the hint that it's impossible.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Empress

Cancer season is almost over and there have been so many vital life-changing experiences since your birth month began.

It's time to start seeing the fruit of your hard work.

There's an abundance of goodness headed your way.

Open your hands and live with expectancy, Cancer.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Sun

It's not too late to plan out your evening or day, even if you intended to do nothing special.

The Sun tarot card is ruled by your sign, and like you, no matter what type of day you're having you make the most of it.

Get some vitamin D and spend some time in the sunshine, even if it's only in your own front yard.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Luck is a combination of factors, and you are really in a great position to find it.

Keep working on your goal and practicing in good faith, Virgo.

Don't let fear stop you from pursuing a dream or a vision because it will hold you back from having your encounter with destiny.

You have to keep traveling the road that you're on to find what you need!

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

You're a master at making sure others are treated fairly, and you just want the same in return.

Today, aim for equality and fairness in all things.

You have to keep an objective mind when dealing with others in the most tedious situations.

But, you got this! You can handle even the most difficult of people when needed.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: King of Wands

It's time to do something fun and creative! If you've always wanted to sew or knit, why not give it a whirl?

You might think that you don't have an artistic bone in your entire body, but your imagination is full of ideas if you gave yourself the opportunity.

If you prefer to spectate and watch others create, maybe consider visiting a museum through their virtual portal or watch something on Netflix that teaches why the creative process is so vital.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

Relax and set aside all the pressure you feel about trying to get things right.

You don't have to be perfect.

Sometimes you just have to go with the flow and trust that everything is going to be alright.

All you have to do is show up and do your best.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

If you're tired of doing the same thing over and over again, ask the Universe for an opportunity to present itself.

You have to anticipate and believe that there is still something good to look forward to.

Have child-like faith and the next thing you know, you'll see the magic in every situation start to manifest in your life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Fool

A new beginning is just what you've been looking for Aquarius, You are off to a fresh start and it's all because you're ready.

Whatever you do, don't go rushing off without enjoying each moment.

There's nothing to take for granted right now. Instead, savor these precious memories, and be sure to take it all in!

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

It's Saturday, a naturally spiritual day for you to explore what is in your spirit.

When life seems to be stirring up chaos or difficult times, you know that you're battling things that are beyond what you can see.

It's a day to feel with your heart and to search for love and all things that manifest themselves when you are open and willing.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.