Horoscope For Today, July 17, 2020

Your horoscope for today is here with a daily astrology forecast for each of the zodiac signs on Friday, July 17, 2020.

The Sun is in the sign of Cancer until July 22. The Moon is in the sign of Gemini.

What will your horoscope for today have in store for you and all zodiac signs in astrology?

The Sun in Cancer brings attention to your inner desire for peace and security. The Moon in Gemini is curious and chatty.

The Sun is in any one zodiac sign for 30 days, so we have less than a week left to Cancer season.

What has Cancer season meant for you? For many zodiac signs, the Sun in Cancer was an improvement from Gemini Season, but the last three weeks have been more structured and slightly less disruptive.

On Friday, all zodiac signs are once again asked to create a plan for the rest of the 2020 year.

With schools talking about returning to their Fall sessions, families trying to navigate how to work and keep their children safe, people want are wondering what the future holds during the pandemic.

These are these that involve government vs the individual, and how interesting!

On Friday, the Sun in Cancer (which represents our inner confidence) will be in opposition with Saturn, the planet of government and structure all day Friday through the weekend.

Saturn is about removing what's not needed, but when the Sun is in Cancer, we all cling to what we feel provides a sense of security — need it or not.

Pluto, the planet of transformation challenges us all to open up and take a risk as it also is opposing the Sun in Cancer on Friday.

There's a risk of being overly optimistic, but our inability to perceive danger can lead to creativity, and this makes decision complicated right now.

The Sun will be in harmony with Neptune in Cancer, and so we can nurture our adventurous side and see where life takes us.

Good things to do on Friday involve taking some of your energy and going for a run or trying something different that brings out a side of you that you've yet to explore.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Friday, July 17, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You are open to conversations that challenge your self-worth. In fact, you benefit from learning about yourself through others.

While the Moon is in the sign of Gemini, you are receptive to the pros and cons of fresh ideas that give you a glimpse of how to change. Communication is helpful to you when it's bold and honest today.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You are ready to face some sort of challenge, and this can be best communicated in writing.

You may find that you are working on accumulating some sort of wealth and need to keep a record of the activity that you are participating in.

You may see something come up involving a personal item that is shared by you and another person in your home.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Do something special for yourself. It's a good day to take inventory of your strengths and personal attributes.

You may find that you are more in touch with your both sides of your intellect.

You have a clear vision and clarity of focus that helps you solve problems easily today.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You may have an encounter with someone from the recent past.

You are beginning to change the way you do things, and this can be a time of transition that others perceive out of character for you.

You are learning to trust your instincts and to let your inner voice be a guide during difficult times.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

It's a great time to spend with a friend and to bond over small talk and details about the future.

You may be ready to approach life with an open mind.

It's easier to let go of a grudge you've been nursing today.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

It's a good day to focus on your career goals and to earn your respect by doing the best that you can in the workplace.

Others esteem your input and find you to be a person of value.

You have a good opportunity to make a significant career change or to find an opportunity because of your reputation for excellent work.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It's a great day to research topics related to religion, spirituality, or self-improvement.

If you have wanted to read a book or watch a documentary about a powerful person, it's a great night to do that with a friend or someone that enjoys history.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It's a great time to share with others and to be generous with those who are less fortunate.

If you love animals or have some food items you'd like to donate, stop by a food bank or pet shelter, and give to those in need.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's a wonderful day to be with a person you love and to spend time with a partner.

If you've been wanting to chat about business with a friend or potential partner, it's a great time to schedule your conversation and have it soon.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You have an opportunity to do something good for your health over the next few days.

While the Moon is in the sign of Gemini, consider starting a new fitness routine or trying a workout via an online platform.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

If you have been meaning to do something sweet and kind for someone you know who isn't feeling well, today's perfect for sending cards, flowers or simply calling a friend to say hello and check on them.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

It's a great day for connecting with your parents or grandparents and saying that you're thinking of them.

If you have been trying to get in touch with someone who is a decision-maker for a job or project that you're working on, today can be good for getting the person you need to speak to.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.