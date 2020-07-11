Horoscope For Today, July 12, 2020

Mercury turns direct during the Final Quarter Moon in Aries.

Your horoscope for today is here with a daily astrology forecast for each of the zodiac signs on Sunday, July 12, 2020.

The Sun is in the sign of Cancer until July 22. The Moon is in the sign of Aries.

What will your horoscope for today have in store for you and all zodiac signs in astrology?

Mercury, which has been retrograde while in the zodiac sign of Cancer will turn direct on Sunday evening.

Mercury stations direct while in the zodiac sign of Cancer, and on the same day as the Final Quarter Moon in Aries perfects.

We are in a state of change, and feelings of instability can be a normal part of this process.

After spending the last three weeks waking up to our emotions, we may feel ready to do something, but the ins and outs of how may still be foggy or unclear.

The Sun in Cancer will trine Neptune in Pisces as well.

This energy can bring out the soft, sensual side of our emotions.

We are more vulnerable than usual, which also makes it an ideal time to sort through what we feel and why.

Mercury stationing direct will square Mars in Aries while harmonizing with Uranus in Taurus, which can be intense emotionally for all zodiac signs.

The day was made to review our lives broadly by focusing on the micro-moments.

It's a great time to evaluate, sort and restructure your plan without taking too many steps ahead before being ready.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You will find it easy to empathize with others who feel the frustration of being unable to do everything that you want to do and when.

You are growing more confident and assured about your goals and dreams and it can be difficult to hold back at this time.

Bedtime to use the power of your imagination to help you your vision for the future for when the time opens up and you're able to do all that you want to do.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Spend some time doing something fun and silly.

You might want to do a kickback to the 1980s and watch all the old films.

Indulge her self and listen to old school music.

Crank up the tunes while you clean up around the house or go for a long afternoon walk.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Re-organize a room that no longer seems to fit with what it is you want to do with it.

It's a good time to financially plan for the next year.

If you have been meaning to look for a second job, revise your resume, and plan to send it out.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's a great day to watch a film based on a book that you love.

If you have an opportunity to stay at home, take it easy.

Pop some popcorn and put on your favorite clothes so you can just have a relaxing day.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

If you have been meaning to talk with your parents about plans for the holidays, today's a good time to make a phone call see where all your family members intend to be.

If you have concerns about travel, it may be a good time for you to break the news to your relatives especially if you intend not to travel.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

It's a good day to build memories with friends.

You might want to make a new collage of all your friendship photos and put it on your Facebook wall.

It's a good time to look at who you're following on social media and decide who can stay on your list or who needs to be taken off.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Take a personal inventory of where you stand in your life right now. You might be ready to try something new and start the process of changing the future. From how you do your hair to the way you wear your clothes, today can be an amazing day for growth.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It's a good day for you to evaluate where you stand educationally.

If you've been meaning to go back to school, there's really nothing stopping you. You might have to jump a few hoops, but the door is open. Start considering all your options.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It's a great time to look at who has been there for you through the good and bad times and plan to say a thank you.

You might even surprise someone with your gratitude and make their day.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You may find that you're ready to meet new people and start to see how others work on a hobby that you're starting to get into.

You may still struggle to meet people in person, but find groups on social media where you can join in on the conversation.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Short and sweet conversations are wonderful to have today.

If you hardly ever talk to your neighbors but want to get to know them better, start small by saying hello and see where your friendships will lead you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

It's a good day to focus on what you have and to be in a state of gratitude.

You may be wishing for a bigger opportunity, but this too may come through for you unexpectedly by a friendship.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.