Your Weekly Love Horoscope & Tarot Card Reading For July 13 - 19, 2020, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

That's a who lot of retrograde happening right now.

The fun really never stops once those retrogrades come into town, and 2020 is rife with 'em. We left Venus in the dust, which is why we're probably just getting over some love affair, what are we still going through?

That's exactly what we'll get into with your weekly love horoscope and tarot card reading.

Mercury retrograde started on February 17th and lasted through March 10th, only to reappear again on June 18th, and leave on July 12th... and then reappear again on October 14th only to leave us, once more, on November 3rd.

Phew, that's a lot of retrograde action right there. Expect an emotional wallop from the planets currently in retrograde:

Venus retrograde started on May 13th, and ends on June 25th.

Jupiter retrograde started on May 14th and ends on September 13th.

Saturn retrograde started on May 11th and ends September 29th.

Neptune retrograde started on January 23rd and ends on November 29th.

Pluto retrograde started on April 25th and ends on October 4th.

That's a who lot of retrograde happening in 2020, and we've got them all pumping strong this week, which means take it easy. The cosmic forces are going to make us feel weaker than usual, so we're going to have to over compensate in order to make things feel balanced.

What's up for this week, according to the Tarot?

Aries (March 21 - April 19): 4 of Swords

During this week, you're going to have to be extra careful of your words, Aries.

There's someone slated to be hurt by those words, and, honestly, it might even be you. Do yourself a favor and think before you speak this week. You may have a lot on your mind and you feel you need to tell someone off, but think before acting on that impulse.

Let time soothe your mind. You don't need to hurt someone to make yourself feel better.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): 7 of Cups

This could very well be the week where you turn into a hopeless romantic.

Tears will be shed for whomever you're in love with, and don't get it into your mind that that's necessarily a bad thing — it isn't. You're going to be in touch with your emotions this week, and you may feel deeply appreciative of those in your life who care for you.

Happy tears will fall, Taurus.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): 7 of Pentacles

A week of temptation is exactly what you don't need because, as a Gemini, being tempted means a choice is coming, and we all know making your mind up isn't an easy thing for you.

The 7 of Pentacles doesn't tell us if you'll give in or not, but only that you'll be tugged by emotions and cravings that you'd rather not be bothered with. Will you give in? You'll certainly have the opportunity.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Page of Wands

Think of this as the week where you do something childish.

What's even more fun is that your silly indulgence is going to work. You'll be looking to your inner child here, trying to find something within yourself that you believe in, and you'll stomp your foot and throw a mini tantrum, and you'll get your way.

You'll get what you want and need, all because you believe in yourself, Cancer.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): 8 of Wands

The status quo has you in its maw, Leo, which means that it's summer and you are bored.

It's not all that bad because you've learned to adapt; you are moving forward in your own way. This week you might feel isolated, alone, but it's the kind of alone that inspires you and fills you with (imagined) ambition.

Of course, that ambition is definitely for another day.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): 10 of Wands

All it takes is one little push, and you, Virgo, can begin to see the light of hope.

You've been keeping up appearances, and like so many, you've grow accustomed to the new normal. Yet, it's also been like boot camp for you, and now those lessons are starting to make sense.

This week will show you just how much your life is in your own hands. This week will act as an opportunity. You will open the door with self-effort and you'll begin a new chapter, in positivity.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): 5 of Swords, reversed

Having this card reversed is actually better than straight up, because the direction is forward pointing, which denotes progress and momentum.

You have a lot to carry on your shoulders, Libra, but then again, you always do.

This week brings a refreshed strength to you. You won't be feeling like you need a vacation, you'll feel confident and resolved.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): 6 of Pentacles

Order in the house, Scorpio!

What you've worked on is shaping up. You never stopped believing in yourself, and any moments of self-doubt were paralyzing; you took your lessons and ran.

Now, this week, you're starting to see that you can trust your own judgement and opinion. You might even be able to say to others, "I told ya so."

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Page of Pentacles

I feel strongly that if you are a Sagittarius parent, then keep this week set aside for the kiddo, even if the kiddo is 50.

It's a good time to reach out to family members. You might even get hit up for money, if you're lucky.

The feel of the week is money and family, so expect abundance and good news on the health front.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Ace of Cups

Good week, Capricorn, because what you do is succeed.

Who you love, loves you back, and your general take on things is positive and doable. It's the kind of week where, if you let yourself, you could almost forget that it's the end of the world.

Imagine that? Well, you will be living a carefree but productive week, this week. Nothing in your way, no warnings, no surprises.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): 2 of Wands

Decisions, decisions. Fortunately, you're going for the right one.

You've been worn down by the pandemic lifestyle and you just want out. Knowing you can't just go out like you used to, you come to accept that life still is good and that it's all about the little things.

Each day you get to have a cup of coffee while the sun shines in the sky is a lucky day, Aquarius.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10): 3 of Cups

One week on, one week off. That's how it feels sometimes, doesn't it, Pisces?

This week catches you off guard. Plans get rerouted and you take it personally, which you truly should never do.

One thing you should know: the heartache you feel is temporary. You've come to know this roller coaster, and so the pain rolls off your back much more easily now.

Next week, the world. It's all good, Pisces.

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.