Horoscope For Today, July 1, 2020

The Sun is in the sign of Cancer until July 22. The waxing gibbous Moon is in Scorpio entering Sagittarius at 8:22 p.m. EST. Saturn retrograde returns to Capricorn today.

The Sun in Cancer is driven to manifest matters that relate to the home and also how you interact with people who are in authority.

The Moon in Scorpio can bring out secrets in order to heal them, and when it shifts into Sagittarius this evening, it's the perfect time to reevaluate your beliefs and personal philosophies.

The Sun in Cancer will harmonize with Uranus in Taurus today. This can bring to the forefront a need that you have related to property or a personal item. You may find that a resource you lacked is now attainable.

There can also be some difficulties in perceiving the truth when someone is trying to hide something from you, as the Scorpio Moon trines with deceptive Neptune rx today.

The Moon will sextile Saturn before it enters Capricorn after being retrograde in Aquarius.

This can bring about a strong desire to heal or to search for power where problems arose earlier in the year, especially at work.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, today, the Cancer Sun works harmoniously Uranus in Taurus.

The dynamics between these two planets can bring some changes that impact your home through the way you manage resources and your finances.

You may be presented with an opportunity to manage your time more effectively, or if things are currently chaotic, decide to apply resources that bring more control and order back into your life.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, matters related to communication are a theme for you throughout the rest of Cancer season.

When the Sun speaks with Uranus in Taurus, a situation at home can create a strong need to bring clarity back into a relationship.

This may bring insight into how you would like things in your life to work out for you.

You may be approached about travel or the need to go out of town soon.

If you have been managing vehicle problems, today's energy is good for addressing problems you are having with an automobile or some other personal items of significant value.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Sun in Cancer works harmoniously with Uranus and Taurus bringing up matters related to your money and resources

Uranus can bring about unexpected changes. A chaotic situation can come to a close, permitting you to receive something that was rightfully yours.

If you have been struggling to regain control of a particular aspect of your life involving your home or money, you may find that resolution comes through for you, but not without a fight.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, changes are taking place in both your love life and your personal life.

When Saturn returns to Capricorn, the sign of your partnerships and love life, you will recognize the work that needs to be done in your relationship.

There can be some intense healing going on at this time.

You will want to give yourself ample time to dedicate your energy so that you can focus on this important period of your life.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Sun in Cancer transits your solar house of hidden enemies for the rest of 2020 Cancer season.

Change can be erupting in your home and career.

Something inhibited you from getting a job at your profession can be brought to light.

This can be an opportunity for you to make an important change that puts you on a new path for the rest of your life.

Your attitude will be paramount in this decision-making process.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, focus on the good that you have a chance to experience today.

As the Moon in Scorpio opens up communication for you, you get to choose the subject you want to talk openly about.

Be expressive about the things you find honorable and good in the world. You can use your words to be a light.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, today, you may catch yourself comparing your life to others and this is maybe a result of your desire to be more assertive in the workplace, and earn more money.

Instead of comparing what you have to what others, consider how you might be able to emulate certain daily habits in your professional life to get a result that you want monetarily.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, you may be in tune with your inner thoughts and feelings today, and you'll want to express them.

This can be a great time for writing, working with a therapist on an area of deep wounding.

You might also find today perfect for energy work and getting some support from a friend.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, you can reflect back on moments that embarrassed you, and these can feel larger than life today.

Everyone has had a moment where they regret a choice.

Instead of letting this experience get the best of you by controlling your emotions today, think of how to use it as a strength for future decisions.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, it's easy to partner with someone today, mentally and emotionally.

You may find that you meet a soulmate or connect with a person who becomes a fast-friend.

It's a great time for you to expand your friendship circle and to be more open to meeting new people in your life.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, today, work may be at the forefront of your mind. You may be thinking about changing jobs.

You also may realize that there's something at work going on that doesn't rest well with you because of how it makes you feel when dealing with someone else.

Today, you may find that you're taking notes about all areas of your life that you'd like to see change.

Try to be gentle during this process, as these processes take time.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, you may be encountering some new changes that you're happy about.

You can be going through a significant breakthrough in your art or your communication with others.

If you are making some moves or changes with regards to property, you may find that you're able to acquire something that's not only beautiful but that gives you a sense of belonging that is nearly spiritual for you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.