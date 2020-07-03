Horoscope For Today, July 3, 2020

Time for a change, star signs!

Your horoscope for today is here with a daily astrology forecast for each of the zodiac signs on Friday, July 3, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Cancer. The waxing gibbous Moon will start the day in Sagittarius entering Capricorn at 12:48 p.m. EST.

What will your horoscope for today have in store for you and all zodiac signs in astrology?

The Full Moon lunar eclipse will arrive on July 4, 2020.

RELATE: Check Out Your Daily Horoscopes For Today And Tomorrow Here

The Moon in Sagittarius gives us an opportunity to have fun and let our worries and cares take a backseat for a moment. It's nice to have fun when you can forget about life for a while.

But... when the Full Moon lunar eclipse energy starts to increase in the evening on Friday, it will be an intense cry for change in all zodiac signs, particularly in the areas of the home, the way you feel about yourself, and your career.

The Sun in Cancer conjuncts with Mercury retrograde on Friday through the weekend. Mercury retrograde allows all zodiac signs the opportunity to evaluate the way you think, including how you speak to yourself.

Are you the type of person who says kind words to yourself or are you often harsh? During this Cancer season, you'll want to change the approach and be more loving.

The Moon in Cancer will sextile Uranus, the planet of chaos, and the miraculous on Friday. This aspect provides ample room to grow and to explore change as a positive step in the right direction.

As the Sun and Moon begins to move closer to the ecliptic plane, we are all prepared to mentally and emotionally make something fresh and amazing happen.

Note that this is the last and final eclipse in Cancer and Capricorn for the next 18 years. After Sunday, the north and south nodes will enter Sagittarius and Gemini.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and yesterday's horoscopes on Friday, July 03, 2020.

Yesterday's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon enters Capricorn bringing focus to your professional life, especially your career.

You may develop a growing interest in business-building.

With Saturn in Capricorn for the rest of this year, you may also take your professional life more seriously, too.

This growing interest may make you realize that something has got to give in other areas of your life.

You may need to begin putting certain activities aside, for now, so you can focus on this time of growth.

Yesterday's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

As the Moon enters the sign of Capricorn today, you may find yourself driven to learn more about life and perceive cultural interests.

This is a time for you to look at art and collect items for your personal collection.

You can start to collect specific pieces that you plan to keep around for a long time.

If you have always wanted to learn about history or to hear the backstory of various famous people, pop culture, and other pursuits, these areas may also become of interest to you at this time.

Yesterday's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon enters the sign of Capricorn, and you will find your self driven to share your experiences with others.

This can be enlightening and mentally stimulating for you.

You may find yourself at a point in life where a group of friends demonstrates supportiveness towards you.

It's a season to partner with others and to share your hopes and dreams.

This can be a beautiful time for you to see where you are in light of others, and to work in collaboration with people who are like-minded.

Yesterday's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

As the Moon enters the sign of Capricorn, you are able to connect deeply with others through agreeable partnerships.

Explore what you have always wanted with someone that you can connect with.

In the event that you have been feeling lonely or disconnected from the world, this is a great time for you to pick up the phone and call an old friend.

You may also find that you are more open and accessible to people in your life that you love and who want to see you happy.

Yesterday's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

As the Moon enters the sign of Capricorn, you will find that your anxiety and concern about various matters rises to the surface.

This is not a time to feel dread, but instead to search out new ways to heal areas of your heart that have still been wounded.

Talk about what is on your mind and participate actively in this beautiful healing process over the next few days.

This energy will begin to wane around Full Moon eclipse which takes place on July 5.

Yesterday's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

As the Moon enters the sign of Capricorn, you may find yourself in the middle of negotiations with leaders in the workplace or in your family.

This can be a time where your voice gets recognition when talking about subjects that often feel inconsequential.

Being ignored is less likely, and your opinions will finally be heard.

You may find it necessary for you to explain yourself in a way that you are not always comfortable doing.

However, this is an important time for you to position yourself in a respectable way and to earn the credit that you deserve.

Yesterday's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

As the Moon enters the sign of Capricorn, you may find yourself open and willing to discuss matters that are close to your heart.

While this is the opposite of your tendency to be the listening ear, this can be a time of honesty that is long past due.

You may find yourself working hard to explain yourself.

What may be helpful is to perhaps write down your thoughts before sharing your heart.

You may also find yourself engaging in text messages or emails more than usual.

While Mercury retrograde is still active in the sign of Cancer, it’s important that you review everything that you write, and be sure you can commit to it, before you hit send.

Yesterday's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

As the Moon enters the sign of Capricorn, you will find yourself paying closer attention to what you own and why.

This can be a time where you start to see your possessions and things that you have kept around for a long time as either relevant or not.

You may decide to let go of things that no longer resonate with who you are as a person.

This can be a time where you are invited to take ownership of something from a friend who no longer has a use for it.

In the event that you are trying to make significant changes in your personal life, particularly around your home, this is the weekend to plan to do it.

Yesterday's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

As the Moon enters the sign of Capricorn, financial matters may come to the forefront of your mind.

You may find yourself looking at how you spend money on personal items and also health-related items.

This can be a time where you decide to make changes in how you attain things that you need on a daily basis.

You may decide to use time-saving options such as delivery or subscription services even though they cost a little bit more money.

Yesterday's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

As the Moon enters your zodiac sign in preparation for the Full Moon later this weekend, things will start to change for you.

You may start to feel a strong sense of commitment to your personal well-being.

This can be a time where you reinvent yourself and are able to put forth a new outlook and see results happen in a positive way.

From career changes to professional relations, everything is now on the table for growth and restructuring.

Yesterday's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You work hard to understand and to be impartial with others, and you desire the same in return.

As the Moon enters Capricorn you’ll start to notice when you feel that people have misjudged you, and it will make you want to start removing these types of individuals from your life.

You may recognize what you perceive as hidden threats to your time and your energy.

This could be a time where an evaluation overall is necessary for you to do.

Yesterday's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

When the Moon enters the sign of Capricorn, friendships that are empowering to you will be of significant value.

You may find yourself drawn to people in power and authority positions.

You may decide that it’s time for you to stop playing small in your life and pursue what you want at a greater level.

This can be a time where your friends start to shift and your attention diverts in a new direction, especially in the area of your career for the rest of the year.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.