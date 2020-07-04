Horoscope For Today, July 4, 2020

What do the stars have in store for you?

Your horoscope for today is here with a daily astrology forecast for each of the zodiac signs on Saturday, July 4, 2020.

The Sun will be in the zodiac of Cancer. The nearly Full Buck Moon will be in the sign of Capricorn and become a Full Moon at 12:45 a.m. EST.

What will your horoscope for today have in store for you and all zodiac signs in astrology?

The Moon in Capricorn will square Mars in Aries, and this can be the start of a big change that is sudden, yet timely.

The Moon when it perfects in the zodiac of Capricorn will be in the tenth astrology house, but it won't be conjunct to the Midheaven!

We again are at a point of change.

Thoughts about these changes can begin to intensify on Saturday but clarify on Sunday after the ecliptic plane and Full Moon begin to separate from one another.

What types of changes can your zodiac sign expect?

This can imply that we are at a unique state in time where all zodiac signs begin to focus more on things that are unrelated to work.

Perhaps your zodiac sign may have had an awakening experience during the last two years helping you to see your personal value is not connected with what it is that you do.

Some zodiac signs who were forced to work from home instead of at the office during the last few months of the pandemic may have had a change of heart when it comes to their work and career.

During this lunar eclipse, these zodiac signs may begin to see their priorities shifting and return to a simpler time.

Why? The Sun during this period of transition will be conjunct with Mercury retrograde, the communication planet, in Cancer is at a spiritual degree, too — the number 7.

The number 7 implies quiet reflection and spiritual searching. It's also the number of perfection.

This can be such an amazing time to shut the door on a painful place in your life where you had worked hard but felt like you returned back empty-handed.

Whatever your focus is during this transition period, emphasize inner security and what you feel like from within your soul.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Saturday, July 04, 2020.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Mercury squares your ruling planet Mars in Aries today, making anger be your guide.

This can be a powerful time for you to funnel frustration in a positive and productive direction since Mars in Aries continues to increase your drive and determination.

This is also a perfect time for you to start building up a new fitness regimen.

Consider competing at something you love or training for a competitive sport.

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Your ruling planet, Venus in Gemini sextiles Mars in Aries today.

Saturday can be a wonderful time for you to do some sort of travel planning, or if you are interested in studying biographies or learning about historical subjects, to pull out the books.

Today is a great day for you to dig into topics that intrigue your mind.

You may be able to understand where people are coming from and show that you are interested in being a supportive person in the life of others.

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Your ruling planet, Mercury squares Mars in Aries.

This is a good time to practice patience before making any major decisions.

You may become anxious to take action and speak out before you've truly had a chance to ponder and process what you're going through.

Your quick wit can reveal your competitive nature but it can also make you appear disagreeable if not tempered or timed properly.

You may also find that the negativity of others goes off your back as you are more concerned about building bridges rather than burning them.

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon, your ruling planet opposes Venus in Gemini today.

You may be concerned about matters related to home, particularly if you feel insecure about changes that involve property, such as a car or even new technology.

You may have already had a busy week and are preparing to take on more than you had intended to do, so a mishap is not in the big plan for this weekend; however, it may have to be.

The Full Moon lunar eclipse in Capricorn can ignite a change in both your personal and professional life.

Your emotional and spiritual well-being will benefit from long walks to help you gain clarity at this time.

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Sun and Moon may appear to be at an odd tension point and this can manifest itself with you feeling like something is off in your own life.

You may sense that what is changing has yet to complete its course.

The past may be pulling you in one direction, while you feel a need to let it go and start focusing more on what you can control in your life.

Today can be a great opportunity for you to pursue your personal passion projects around the home or to participate in a fun adventure with a best friend.

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Mercury works in strong harmony with Uranus in Taurus while being at odds with Mars in Aries.

Today is a good time for you to position yourself as a leader in your relationship, and to take on the unexpected.

You are less interested in the way things have always been today, and the status quo can lose its allure.

The tension between Mercury and Mars can motivate you to confront communication problems directly.

A breakthrough in communication can happen as a result with a friend or a partner.

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You may feel yourself wrestling with strong emotions and sensing a need to be restrained and reserved at the same time.

Saturn, the planet of restriction harmonizes with Venus in Gemini. This can make you feel the need to be more serious about life in general. You may be interested in study, reading, or quieter activities during this time.

Your ruling planet, Venus will communicate with Mars in Aries. Friendships are enjoyable under this transit. You may find it easy to relate with and socialize with others.

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Neptune retrograde in Pisces harmonizes with the planet of change, Pluto who is in the sign of Capricorn.

You are eager to explore the unknown. Matters of the occult can be intriguing to you now. You may find yourself more imaginative.

You may find that you can enjoy science fiction or mystery films.

You may be looking for new ways to change your environment, especially spaces that you share with others.

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You're open to exploring change but you may be interested in matters that involve the financial aspect of money management.

Today is a good day for you to make some important decisions that bring your time and energy back into specific focus.

You might be inclined to invest in a hobby that you enjoy. It's a good time to invest in your home or to make a change in your personal space.

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Full Moon lunar eclipse completing the series of eclipses taking place in your zodiac sign.

It's a great time to start shedding old habits and creating new ones.

You may already feel ready to be raw and honest about mistakes you have made and desire to take ownership of them.

This can be a great time of reinventing yourself and becoming stronger than you have ever been.

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Sun in Cancer harmonizes with your ruling planet, Uranus today, bringing an intense focus to how you feel inside and areas of insecurity.

This is a good time for you to look at where there are holes in your life and start to fill them.

You may find that a friend or someone you love also is going through a similar awakening, and you can provide one another support as you work through this process.

If you feel alone, realize that you're not.

Instead, consider reaching out to your friends for what you need emotionally and don't allow yourself to feel as though you're on your own.

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Jupiter, the plate of growth, Worked in harmony with Neptune and your sign. This is a very creative time for you and you may be full of ideas.

Dreams can be more vivid at this time. A strong sense of your creativity can grow and give you all the energy you need to make art or to work on a project that helps you to communicate an idea or vision that you have recently developed.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.