Your Weekly Love Horoscope & Tarot Card Reading For June 29 - July 5, 2020, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Put your best foot forward this week and go for the gold.

I don't know how you folks have managed to do it, but you've got yourself one excellent weekly love horoscope ahead of you.

Welcome the positive vibes! Feel the gratitude for the little things in your life that make you smile. Life's been tough on us all, yet somehow, the human spirit prevails and moves us to make a better life for ourselves, in spite of the current conditions.

We've come out of Gemini and entered Cancer, and that's got us all feeling a little better about everything. Cancer's got us feeling amorous and daring. We're also coming to terms with the idea that we have this one life to live and that we better make the best of it.

The indecisive nature of Gemini leads straight into the very one-pointed focus of Cancer. We now see what we want and we are ready to pounce, so to speak.

So, let's put our best foot forward this week and go for the gold. Keep your head and don't be foolish!

But, yes, experience life as it was meant to be experienced. Open communication up between you and a loved one, say what's on your mind, and know that in the long run, everything is going to be okay!

Your weekly insight comes to you through this Tarot card reading, and is specific to your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19): 3 of Wands

It's all upward motion for you this week, Aries.

Whether it's in love or business, the week will have you taking a giant leap into a positive situation.

You knew it was coming, and you planned for it, so take that as a good sign that your self effort was everything you wanted it to be, and that you're now able to manifest your desires as positivity and hopefulness.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): 4 of Cups

All is well in your world, Taurus, and in the love department, it's even better.

You might not have thought you were in line for a heart-fluttering flirtation, but think again. Someone is going to catch your eye and not let go. Expect the feeling of warmth and excitement as new love enters the picture.

This is a worthwhile state of being. Enjoy it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): 7 of Pentacles

Expect some over-indulgent behavior this week, Gemini.

You may have gotten used to partying too hard during your astrological season, and now you've forgotten how to balance your intake; it's important for you now to regain control of your body and your health.

All the good things that you want and need are there to be had, but you can't experience the good if you're not in good health. Stay vigilant and don't overeat!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Page of Cups

You're either experiencing new love or a childish (and super-fun) take on something new in your life, Cancer.

It's more than likely a romantic thing, and with that in mind, go for it with all the gusto you have. You've had it hard — what's a little flirtation going to do to you, outside of give you that lift you've been begging for?

Allow yourself to feel silly; make those mistakes. No room here for beating yourself up.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): 2 of Wands

You're in your prime, Leo, and that has got you feeling strong and determined to bring goodness into your life.

You have a decision to make this week, and your choice is going to lead to better situations for yourself. You have made a conscious decision to veer away from what has depressed you; you no longer want to deal with anxiety, and your choice is the perfect detour.

You're on your way to healthier living by means of healthy choices.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): King of Pentacles, reversed

While a good week, you may be disappointed by the actions of someone you were depending on, Virgo.

You expected so and so, and you got less than you wanted, and that's going to bug you. Try not to indulge in too much blame; after a while, it's only you who suffers.

Remember, when we place too much expectation on a person, we will experience the let down of them not doing as we wish. Best to let them be.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): 9 of Wands, reversed

You may find yourself dealing with the results of a silly mistake this week, Libra.

It could be a bill that went unpaid, or some document that needed a signature — whatever it was that was left untended to, it's going to need your attention this week.

You've been feeling inundated, and you've let certain things fall into disarray; this is the week where you will right the wrongs, dot the i's and cross the t's.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): 8 of Cups

Let the love in, Scorpio! It's one of those truly blissful weeks for you.

And in the love department, it's all good... and more. Someone you've been with for a long time has a special present for you — it could be an event, a dinner or even an expensive gift.

But you're on their radar, and you're the one who is about to receive a ton of loving kindness. Good times ahead!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Ace of Pentacles

Bingo, you won! Whatever it is, you're in for a very lucky week, Sagittarius.

It could mean a job offer, or a promotion, or it could also mean you're on the receiving end of a large sum of money.

The week is going to give you a feeling of security. Finally some bills can be paid. Finally, you can see a light at the end of the financial tunnel. Good luck — you deserve it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): 5 of Wands

It's all about major opportunity coming your way this week, Capricorn.

You've had your ears out for just the right sign, and it will be during this week that you'll get the confirmation you've been looking for.

Expect the support of those around you, and trust your instincts. It's important for you to stay aware and keen to all that's going on around you; let nothing go unnoticed, as it's all there for you to benefit from.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Queen of Pentacles

You can trust in your choices this week, Aquarius, and you can feel free to advise others as well.

Your mind is sharp; you're feeling capable, intelligent and ready to take on a new project. You know how to handle your life and your home, so don't be surprised if people turn to you, this week, for guidance.

It seems others wish to be like you, in this regard: trustworthy, on the ball, and completely focused.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10): 10 of Cups

If there's one week this year where it's all going to feel like a dream, it's this week, Pisces.

You've suffered long enough and now you're actually opening to the idea that you don't need to carry on with this "sad routine." There is so much love around you. Grab it.

If you let yourself, you will experience joy and deep familial love this week. It could be life-changing. Sow the seeds of love now and reap the rewards over time.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.