Neptune Retrograde Career Tarot Card Reading, June 23 - November 28, 2020

It's time for some big changes!

Your Neptune retrograde in Pisces tarot card reading and career horoscopes are here for all zodiac signs in astrology.

Neptune is a dreamy planet that stimulates creativity and the imagination, but it can also impact your sense of clarity in focus.

When Neptune retrograde takes place in the zodiac sign of Pisces from June 23 - November 28, 2020, the fog can lift and you may be able to see your life's purpose with clarity.

What will Neptune Retrograde impact your zodiac sign's career?

For some zodiac signs who feel like they have lost sight of their life's purpose, Neptune Retrograde may be difficult to deal with.

Neptune rx in Pisces will cause you to look closer at who you are and who you want to be.

Look back at 2011, when Neptune first entered Pisces. What were you doing back then?

What life's changes took place that impacted your sense of purpose and direction. This can help you to clear the path for change, so that life can feel less confusing.

You've got plenty of time to figure this out because Neptune will pretty much finish out the year in retrograde motion. The planet of illusion and dreams will remain in the zodiac sign of Pisces and go back rx again next year.

Neptune will be in the sign of its rulership until 2025, and so this back and forth between knowing and not knowing can eventually lead to clarity and insight.

It brings an opportunity for you to evaluate yourself and reflect on what is benefiting you and what is dragging you down.

If there are things that are not serving you, then you must leave them in the past.

You might feel as if you are getting pushed out of your comfort zone but it will help you grow and become stronger.

If you have slipped into any bad habits then you may be inclined to break them.

If you have dealt with difficult situations in your past, you will gain a new perspective and clarity on those situations and it will help you heal.

This is a great time to get on the path you want to be on.

You are bound to feel extra motivated and inspired so let your inspirations lead you.

Although it can be difficult to go through change, you will feel very fulfilled once you let go of what you need to let go of.

You will come out the other side feeling like a weight has been lifted off of your shoulders.

Here's your zodiac sign's tarot card reading with career horoscope for Neptune retrograde starting June 23 - November 28, 2020:

Neptune retrograde tarot card reading with career horoscope — Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: Queen of Cups

Aries, it is possible that you are not being the most upfront about your dreams and vision of the future.

Perhaps you are masking the truth about something or telling little white lies because you're secretly afraid of success.

You could be avoiding the truth because you are embarrassed or want your others to see you in a certain light.

However, it is best to be honest and come clean about the talents and skills that you are hiding.

Chances are, when people see you have been blessed with a unique gift, they will be supportive and appreciate your openness.

Neptune retrograde tarot card reading with career horoscope — Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: Two of Cups

Taurus, you may have your eye on a job or career path, but do not know too much about that particular field.

Perhaps you have imagined what it would be like to work in that area of business.

You may even follow certain influencers and have admired them from afar and put them on a pedestal.

Instead of hyping up what you believe could be your dream job, get to know the real deal with that particular field and prepare yourself.

Talk to people who work in the industry, and let them know who you are as you express sincere interest.

Try to let go of your expectations and give an internship a chance.

You might even discover that things work out even better than you imagined.

Neptune retrograde tarot card reading with career horoscope — Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: Eight of Wands

Gemini, you might be feeling a little confused about your current career.

Perhaps you want your job or career interest to give you more benefits or make more of a commitment to developing you in your field, but you do not know how to get to those opportunities. Maybe your job doesn't even have them.

Instead of putting pressure on your boss, try to just live in the moment and let things progress naturally. Get more involved on community boards or start joining associations that allow you to network with higher ups.

Instead of rushing to plan out your exit strategy and form a partnership, trust in the process and go with the flow.

When you are ready to move forward, it will occur naturally and be easier than you think.

Neptune retrograde tarot card reading with career horoscope — Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: Justice

Cancer, you could have some pressing questions about your job or education as it relates to a career-path.

Right now, you will get the answers you have been looking for, but it requires some digging.

You are bound to get some clarity but try not to make any snap decisions until you think things through.

Don’t make any rash choices and instead try to listen to your intuition and gain a deeper understanding of what is going on in your job or career.

Once you figure things out, you will know exactly what you need to do.

Neptune retrograde tarot card reading with career horoscope — Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: Queen of Wands

Leo, you might be interested in a special promotion or a job opening but aren’t sure if you have the experience or strength to handle the demands of the job.

Although it can be scary, try to apply and let them know that you are interested.

Be bold and ask them for an interview or follow up if you get one.

You might even realize that they think you're a great fit, and they may even be concerned an offer made won't be accepted by you.

So, take the lead and things will likely go your way, just be open to try.

Neptune retrograde tarot card reading with career horoscope — Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: Five of Wands

Virgo, you could be drawn to a career path that no one in your family has ever tried before. Perhaps you want to be a writer or an artist or an actor but you're afraid to take a risk and try.

You know that you already have a unique perspective on life and you might not understand all that's involved, but you're open to learning at first.

However, try to get to know them and you will start to appreciate their outlook.

Don’t judge a book by its cover and be open to audition or to try out new gigs or write a proposal and send it off to someone to read.

You might even discover that your strengths outweigh your weaknesses and a door opens for you when you least expect it.

Neptune retrograde tarot card reading with career horoscope — Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: Eight of Pentacles

Libra, you might be feeling extra passionate and determined to try your hand at a new career during this time.

You should spread your wings and go to an orientation session at the school you want to attend or find out more about a field so you can hear success stories.

During this time, you are also bound to get a lot of feedback in return.

So, soak it up and enjoy the good vibrations all around you, this is your time to explore what you want out of life.

You might also want to reach out to your friends and loved ones to tell them you are thinking about doing.

Either way, this is the perfect time to connect with others and get moral support.

Neptune retrograde tarot card reading with career horoscope — Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: The High Priestess

Scorpio, you may begin to see your job in a new light right now.

Perhaps you find yourself worrying that the future is uncertain and you could lose your career due to cutbacks or another shutdown.

You may have heard something negative about work through a friend or someone that you have trusted and that left the same job and is doing great right now.

Their drive and motivation has inspired you and now a new spark is forming that makes you want to try to succeed at something new, too.

Try to leave your preconceived ideas of them in the past and get to know them in a new way.

Trust your heart and your gut feeling because you could be getting ideas for a reason.

Neptune retrograde tarot card reading with career horoscope — Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: The Hermit

Sagittarius, you could be inclined to focus on yourself at the moment.

You may have goals and tasks that you want to get accomplished, so work on it!

You might not want to socialize as much or spend too much time with your relationship interest when it could be spent on your career.

Instead of leaving your partner in the dark, tell them how you are feeling.

Take a break to focus on what you feel you need to do.

Once you feel ready, you can return to your love interest feeling more accomplished and clear-headed.

Neptune retrograde tarot card reading with career horoscope — Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: The Hanged Man

Capricorn, you may have a new hobby or interest in your life but don’t know exactly how you are feeling about it. Maybe you wonder if you could make some money doing it for others.

Perhaps you don’t know what you want and have some unresolved feelings you have to work through.

Either way, try not to string this idea along without making an attempt for some sales. Write a plan out and put down on paper what you are envisioning.

If you see a future doing this as a real business, then follow your heart but take it slow.

If you don’t think you see a future with this hobby, then be honest and enjoy it for what it is. Regardless, you will appreciate and respect that you tried.

Neptune retrograde tarot card reading with career horoscope — Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: Knight of Wands

Aquarius, you could be having a hard time being yourself around others.

You might be caught up in your career goals that it is hard for you to be in the moment around your partner.

However, rather than trying to show others who you are, try to connect to yourself right now.

Focus on doing activities that bring you joy and happiness.

Do your favorite hobby, watch your favorite movie, and simply just focus on finding yourself.

Once you get connected to who you are, it will become much easier for you to let others in.

Neptune retrograde tarot card reading with career horoscope — Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: Four of Swords

Pisces, you may be sinking into some bad moods right now, and it could relate to a job loss or the fact that you're not making as much as you once did.

Instead of sulking, try to look on the bright side, and that is when you are angry you tend to do something about it.

You have a natural knack for being positive and optimistic so use it to your advantage.

Try to have fun and do things that bring a smile to your face. Start making phone calls to friends and see if they have ideas on how to make money during this difficult time.

There may also be a special person around you who is trying to cheer you up so spend more time with them.

They may even stick around for a while and start forming a partnership with you or become a mutual support system where you both encourage each other through this time.

