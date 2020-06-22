Your Weekly Love Horoscope & Tarot Card Reading For June 22 - 28, 2020, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

When was the last time you heard news this good?

The weekly tarot card reading looks like it's going to be good news for just about everyone here.

We've all been living through the most amazing times on the planet — it's been inspiring, challenging, and if we choose to see it all as progress and good intention, then we will come to learn the lessons of the past and meet them with a much, much better future.

The world is the macrocosm of our individuality. What's happening now is happening because of us. We're not just bystanders.

With that in mind, we come to understand that we are responsible for not only our world, but out individual lives. We can make the change, for ourselves.

We've been inundated with harsh news, yet this week is looking absolutely fabulous. When was the last time you heard that? Well, it's time to put on those rose-tinted glasses and see the brand new day for what it is.

Here's your weekly love horoscope, according to the Tarot.

Aries (March 21 - April 19): 5 of Cups

You've been complaining for quite some time that your love life isn't what you want it to be. Well, there's a week that can change that.

It's all about self-effort, putting in the time, and making sure you're the person you want to be in your relationship. It's not just about them, and this week is going to bring you some fresh perspective on your own behavior.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): 9 of Pentacles, reversed

There's a good chance you've been anticipating the closing or finishing of some project, or deal, and it looks like you're almost there, but it's still not finished.

It's a week of patience for you, Taurus. Yes, you've done all the right things, and you will see the completion of this event take place, but not this week. Hang in — it won't be long.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): 3 of Pentacles

You're starting to feel like some kind of superhero in terms of how you've been keeping your finances alive.

You're definitely tired of feeling the fear and dread of looking at your bank account. At present, it looks like you're going to make it through and that all will be well, but this week's reading says, "Don't give up."

It may feel hopeless, but hope is just around the bend.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): 8 of Cups

This week is going to be everything you want and more, in terms of love and excitement.

If you have a partner, expect a gift, or something special from them. And if you do not have a partner, expect to hear from someone who might potentially be your next main squeeze.

Overindulgence is what the week is about, and it looks like you'll be well-fed when it comes to love.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Page of Cups

If you haven't seen your kid in a while, you will.

If you haven't heard from them, or if you don't have a kid, then expect news in the form of a kid, paying you a visit or making an impression on you.

This Page is someone you can trust and love, and they are counting on you to come through for them. It may not be a relation, but there is a young person in your life who is going to be very present during this week.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Queen of Cups

You're going to be in your power this week, as the Queen of Cups takes control.

The Queen represents the exalted state of love and compassion, and you will feel every bit of it.

You're going to be the one people turn to, and the one they cry their eyes out to. It will be a week for you to experience giving out sympathy and compassion, and it will do you good.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): 2 of Wands, reversed

There's a distinct vibe here in this card that speaks of employment and a choice.

Interpreted, you're going to consider changing jobs, but this is not a simple decision. The advice here is to reconsider keeping your old job and not grabbing some other opportunity, just yet.

The timing here is about saying still and not doing anything rash. You'll be okay if you trust your gut.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): 5 of Swords

You may not be able to help it, but try your best to look forward as opposed to backwards, meaning the past.

The past has provided all the clues you need, Scorpio, so try to plan for something in the future, something hopeful.

You've spent a little too much time resenting people who did you wrong. It's time to let them go and walk into the great, and possibly amazing, unknown.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): King of Wands, reversed

You're well aware of the phrase: If you want something done, then do it yourself. Enough of the waiting for others to come through for you!

After a while, it just becomes the "blame game" instead of something that actually progresses. You want progress, Sagittarius, it's in your nature. Don't blame others for not doing what you want done — go ahead and do it yourself!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Ace of Cups

You're sitting pretty this week, Capricorn, and that means that your world is going to be filled with love.

You're in touch with gratitude, and that helps. You've come to a point in your life where all you want is love, peace and hope, and it's going to feel like everything is coming into place for you this week.

Cherish the good days and learn from those that aren't as good.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): 9 of Cups

Honestly, it's starting to look like a great week for just about everybody, and you, Aquarius, are no exception.

The 9 of Cups is about as joyous as it gets without being the 10 of Cups, but who's counting?

What you have to count is your blessings as this week is going to give you that long anticipated break you've so longed for. And you're going to spend that time surrounded by love and loving people.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10): 8 of Wands, reversed

You're going to make a decision this week to get back to work, to project-making, and the general things in life that you've been neglecting for one reason or another.

This is an ambitious week for you, Pisces, and that's all it takes with you: one moment of inspiration and then, suddenly, you see clearly again. You see the light, and this is the week it's going to shine for you.

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.