Free Love Tarot Card Readings & Mercury Retrograde Horoscopes For Tomorrow, Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Tomorrow's love tarot card readings are here for all zodiac signs in astrology during Mercury retrograde in Cancer starting Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Gemini until June 21, then the 2020 Cancer season begins. The Moon will spend the day in the sultry sign of Taurus, the Bull.

What do today's love tarot card readings have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 9 — The Humanitarian.

In general, the term humanitarian implies that a person helps others in need and works with institutions that provide supportive aid to members of a particular society.

Famous Life Path 9 individuals who exhibit humanitarian efforts include Mother Teresa, Aubrey Hepburn, Tyra Banks, Morgan Freeman.

But— the world is changing, and things may not seem to make sense the way they did before.

Our relationships are starting to redefine themselves especially in the way that people approach government and authority figures.

There's so much happening, and the face of the humanitarian is becoming more diverse.

Humanitarians are everyday individuals who use their social media platforms to promote new ideas.

If the structures in place don't provide support, they often team up with small groups and start to do something themselves.

With Mercury retrograde starting tomorrow, all zodiac signs may start to evaluate their world beginning within the home.

Is there really any better place to start? So much is taught at home during childhood and then reaffirmed during adulthood.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

Free love tarot card reading — Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: King of Wands

Aries, the King in the tarot is a spiritual archetype. So, this card is a sign that it's time for you to function like a loving leader in your family and home.

You may have a tendency to carry on more than you ought to do, and leaders who love also delegate tasks so that others can shine.

At a glance, this could mean that you are going to surprise others by your ability to release control in certain areas of your life.

Your partner may not know what to expect when you do, and you could catch him or her off-guard but this change in attitude.

It may take some time for him or her to catch up to where you're at right now in your life.

If you're ready to start enjoying things more freely be prepared to feel like control is off your plate.

The King of Wands indicates that this is a turning point in your love life and you are about to experience newfound freedom.

Free love tarot card reading — Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

Taurus, perhaps you have been sticking more to the facts and not allowing your intuition to take control.

The Queen in this tarot card means that you should be guided more by your heart than facts, figures or details that really don't seem to matter much to anything.

There's much to be said about the spiritual aspects of life that you can't see and so it's time for you to trust them.

One is a new beginning and so for you to explore your spiritual side of love, now is a perfect time.

Free love tarot card reading — Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

Gemini, the number eight in numerology means power but in the tarot, it also means prepare yourself for action because news is coming your way.

You may be finding key information that was once hidden from you, and it can be a surprise that you were not anticipating.

This could be a time where you need to listen and pay careful attention to what is being said around you and by whom.

There can be a little bit more than necessary being leaked out about your relationship to others, and it's time for you to control your own story and message, too.

Free love tarot card reading — Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

Cancer, If you're single and looking with the Ten of Pentacles chances are you're about to meet someone that'll be perfect for you.

The Ten of Pentacles is a positive omen about love being acquired through friendship or meeting someone at work where you have common goals and dreams.

If you're already in a relationship the Ten of Pentacles could mean that you and your partner are finally overcoming the hurdles in your relationship.

You may need to continue to work harder at the problems rather than each other to have a happy life together as a team.

Free love tarot card reading — Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Leo, something new is starting to brew for your love life.

You may be finding yourself reaching a high point of optimism where you can hardly contain your joy, especially around a particular person.

If you are in a relationship with someone who is just as creative as you, there's going to be a beautiful time for trying new things together.

You may start working out and training together or thinking about the future and talking about your future home.

If you're single and wondering what your life will be like when you meet that special someone.

This can be a wonderful time for you to put together a journal where you write your vision down for the future and conceive it.

Free love tarot card reading — Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

Virgo, there are two sides to every situation, and you may find that you're coming at odds between what you want and what your partner is prepared to compromise on.

You may be surprised to find that the more you discover about your partner or someone in your life the less you realize you actually know.

This may be a problem for you at first, but on the surface, you are about to embark on a great adventure.

This is a great opportunity for you to start finding out how to settle your differences and make your bond even stronger than ever before.

During Mercury retrograde, the upcoming Cancer season starting on June 21, you will experience a great time for both of you as a couple.

You can discuss your fears and maybe resolve them.

Free love tarot card reading — Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

Libra, there's lots of feminine energy in your life right now. At this time, you can express it more fully because you are such a feminine and intuitive person.

You may find that situations that typically require you to act with tough love are actually better suited for a softer, more loving, and caring approach.

Now is not a time for you to force issues but instead to love your way through them.

Free love tarot card reading — Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

Scorpio, it's normal for couples to have to work on managing their own personal lives and then their life as a couple.

You may be going through a difficult patch with your partner and having to learn where everything goes.

It can be a struggle to find out how to fit both of your individual lives in with your respective families and friends when you're still trying to find your uniqueness as a couple.

However, with careful planning, you won't have to feel negative about the future.

Instead, you can see where your strengths and weaknesses are and work together bring things into balance again

Free love tarot card reading — Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

Sagittarius, sometimes it's good to be selfish, but there are other times we have to think of others first.

Tomorrow you may find yourself considering the needs of someone you love above and beyond on your own.

Even though it may require some sacrifice on your part, tomorrow is a good day for you to set aside your own wants and needs in order to help support someone else's dreams.

Free love tarot card reading — Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The World

Capricorn, opportunities head your way, and it's good for you to remain optimistic.

Try not to let the skeptical side of you see things as if they are temporary situations.

Things are going to be as permanent as you want them to be as long as you're willing to work hard for what you get.

If you are finally in a relationship that makes you feel happy, try not to focus on what happened in the past with someone else.

Focus on the future that you have with your new partner, and what you are working on for the future.

Free love tarot card reading — Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

Aquarius, some relationships get to a point where they are so close that they can't help but argue with each other more often than not.

You and your partner may be bumping heads, and that doesn't necessarily mean that the love is lost.

It could mean that there's a lot of communication left unspoken, and your anger reveals what needs to come to the surface.

Try your best to ask questions and to see where you and your partner are at.

You can find a way to resolve the conflict that you're experiencing at this time.

Free love tarot card reading — Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

Pisces, sometimes finding harmony and bringing it into your relationship requires spending money.

You may find that an area of your home brings problems due to disorganization. Things begin in disarray is what causes conflicts in your relationship.

Perhaps it's time for the two of you to decide how you're going to restructure a room or your bedroom. You may need a place to go where you can sit quietly away from the madness of life.

Make an area where things don't seem so chaotic. When you put things in order, you'll see how good everything is working out.

You'll love that you have a spot you both created where things are where you want them to be. It can bring harmony back into your home and in your love life..

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.