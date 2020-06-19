Horoscope For Today, June 19, 2020

Be flexible, star signs!

Your horoscopes for today are here with an astrology forecast for each of the zodiac signs starting Friday, June 19, 2020.

The Sun will be in the zodiac sign of Gemini until June 20. The Moon will be in the zodiac of Gemini all day.

What does your horoscope for today have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

The day's feminine and masculine energies are both mutable and dynamic. All horoscope signs are flexible in their thinking and approach to life and love.

There are three planets in the zodiac sign of Gemini today, and this brings with it a strong element of change because the sign of the Twins is similar to a portal of the mind.

Their symbol represents the unlocking of the future the moment you are willing to step away from the past.

This is one of the things that makes Gemini the most hated of all zodiac signs.

Even though we need constancy that comes with the element of Earth, and we need the tenderness of the element of water, it's the air that provides the ability to travel above what we know. Air is a conduit for growth.

Today's Moon in Gemini will partner with Venus but not the Sun. This is a signal to listen to your instincts during times of doubt.

The Moon in Gemini will also be working strongly with Saturn in Capricorn, this is a great time to take strategic action in an area of your life.

You can start to scale back in an area of your work, you might start to remove yourself from toxic childhood friendships or you may decide to let go of objects that are worn and replace them with something more modern.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and each horoscope for today starting Friday, June 19, 2020.

Horoscope for today — Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Sun's energy in Gemini will be most felt in the area of your communication and also the perception of your personality when you share your ideas with others.

Your presence on social media can be more powerful right now, and it's a good time for you to revise some things you are ready to share publicly either on social media or personally with friends one-on-one.

Horoscope for today — Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Sun in Gemini as it prepares to enter Cancer, can bring you to contracts or agreements that you may have made with someone. You may be going through a stage of deep inner evaluation and friendship or partner can become a catalyst to an insight that you needed.

Horoscope for today — Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, with the Sun preparing to leave your sign, and your ruling planet Mercury rx, you may find yourself intensely concerned with matters related to your personal life.

Stress can feel like it's intensifying and bearing on your heart. You may want to do something to help release what you feel. Try small things like gentle yoga, meditation, and mindfulness until this situation begins to loosen its grip on the day.

Horoscope for today — Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, things that you had not anticipated happening can start to reveal themselves to you.

You may discover some area of secrecy gets revealed.

You may discover that there's a world of opportunity for you and you can start to evaluate where you want to focus your energy for the rest of 2020.

Horoscope for today — Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, situations involving backbiting, gossip or negativity among friends may manifest in some way in order for you to finally see them and handle the situation in the open.

You will want to avoid spending time with energy vampires or individuals that you perceive to be less open and completely closed off.

Horoscope for today — Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, with the Sun preparing to leave Gemini and Mercury in Cancer, this is when you can start to look at your fears and do something to address them.

You may have felt inhibited lately about focusing your attention on what you think you can't control.

But right now you may discover an opportunity to seize that makes what you need possible for you.

Horoscope for today — Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, you're an enlightened being, and today's Sun can intensify your faith and convict you of an area involving your spiritual life.

You may find yourself attracted to matters involving various forms of religion, spiritual practices or even draw closer to your perception of a higher being.

It's a good day for praying or investing quiet time in meditation and deep thought.

Horoscope for today — Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, sometimes what you need, arrives at the last minute because situations and circumstances prevented it from manifesting sooner due to some form of protection.

Today, you may find that a slight change in plans or a shift in your focus allows you to see an opportunity with potential gain for you in a new light.

Don't give up easily or think that hope is lost in an area where you once asked for help. You could be one more attempt to receive your yes.

Horoscope for today — Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, situations can intensify with your partner. You may find that the negatives or areas that you often discord start to intensify and conversations can be difficult to have right now.

Try to spend today through the weekend focusing on your strengths and positives when dealing with friendships that mean something to you. Everyone has difficulties relating to one another. Take this as an opportunity to learn and grow.

Horoscope for today — Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, as the Sun prepares to enter your seventh solar house of love and partnerships you can start to lay the groundwork for deeper commitment or love in your relationships.

These do not have to be romantically involved but where you'd like to have greater fellowship with people who you find interesting or mutually beneficial.

Horoscope for today — Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, when the Sun begins to enter your sixth house of health and wellness, you need to start taking your physical activities more seriously. It's a great idea to become consistent with what you do related to your exercise and diet.

If you have been feeling stressed, start to slowly remove these factors from your everyday life.

Horoscope for today — Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, your respect for authority can feel challenged these days, however, you do love everyone.

Today you will want to emphasize this to those who may wonder what's changing in you.

You may find a new way to communicate your position and what you think and feel about progress with parents or adults in your life that are resistant to new ideas.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.