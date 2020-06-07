2020 Summer Solstice Love Horoscopes & Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs

Welcome the Summer.

Your 2020 Summer Solstice horoscopes are here with a love tarot card reading for all zodiac signs in astrology starting June 21 and lasting through August 31, 2020.

In the Northern Hemisphere, it is the longest day of the year but in the Southern Hemisphere, it is the shortest.

The translation of the word “Solstice” is the Sun being still. That being said, when the Summer Solstice occurs it looks like the Sun is not moving.

What does the Summer Solstice have instore for your zodiac sign's love life, per astrology?

This year's Summer Solstice arrives on June 21, 2020 when the Sun enters the zodiac of Cancer so it will affect your home and sense of security the most.

This year's Summer Solstice signifies the beginning of summer and it is when the Sun goes to its highest point.

Many cultures celebrate the Summer Solstice and aim to welcome the Summer with joy and happiness.

It is a time for laughter, dancing, bonfires, and spending time with loved ones.

The Summer Solstice is a great time to look forward with a positive attitude.

If you are looking to celebrate the start of summer, you may want to think about what you want to achieve in the upcoming months.

It is a great time to look at what goals you want to accomplish and also try to connect with the sentiment that you will be able to achieve anything you put your mind to.

If you have any negativity taking up space in your life, then now is a wonderful time to set it free.

Get rid of what is not serving you so you can make room for the good.

When it comes to your personal relationships, the Summer Solstice is an excellent opportunity for you to make sure you are getting what you need out of your partnerships.

If you are not getting the love and care you deserve, then you should plan out a serious conversation with your sweetheart about what is lacking and how to change that.

Reflect and think about whether you are surrounding yourself with people who lift you up and bring you happiness.

If you are surrounded by positivity, then keep moving forward and spread that love. If you are surrounded by toxicity, then expel it because you don’t need that.

Here's what astrology predicts for this year's Summer Solstice and how your zodiac sign is effected starting June 21, 2020, by horoscope and love tarot card reading:

2020 Summer Solstice love tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: Two of Cups

Aries, you may want to take the next steps in your relationship.

You might have been looking to make more of a commitment with your sweetheart but did not know how to broach the subject.

Well, right now you will feel more inclined to take action and express how you are feeling.

So, have a discussion with your partner and really tell them what you want out of the relationship.

Once everything is out in the open between the two of you, it will be easier to move forward together.

2020 Summer Solstice love tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: The Hermit

Taurus, you could be feeling like you need some space from your love interest in order to take some time to focus on yourself.

Some distance might actually be beneficial for you, your partner, and relationship so be honest and tell them what you need.

Find peace during this time and try to work towards your personal goals because you can get a lot accomplished right now.

Once you have more clarity and feel more connected to yourself, you can return to your love interest with a whole new attitude and appreciation.

2020 Summer Solstice love tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: The Sun

Gemini, you may be feeling down on your luck when it comes to love.

Although it seems like things may not be going your way, don’t give up or sink into a glass is half full perspective.

Keep searching for love and know that you deserve it! If you put positivity and love into the world then you will attract positivity and love.

Sometimes you have to endure a storm before you get to see a rainbow. Love is coming to you but you must believe in it.

2020 Summer Solstice love tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: Three of Cups

Cancer, you might notice that you are in a good and happy mood right now.

This is an excellent time to have fun with your love interest.

You might want to plan a cute date or surprise them with a thoughtful gift.

Either way, you and your partner are bound to have a great time together so enjoy it.

You could also feel sillier than usual so enjoy having a laugh with your sweetheart and soaking in the lighter things in life.

This should not be a stressful time for you so simply have a blast.

2020 Summer Solstice love tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: The Lovers

Leo, love surrounds you right now. If you are looking for a partner, the right person may enter your life right now and they could take your breath away!

If you are in a committed relationship, you and your significant other are bound to enjoy the love between you.

Either way, you may be feeling extra romantic and passionate so dive into that feeling.

If you want to express your emotions, feel free to do so because you will be given a safe space to speak from your heart.

Show your more vulnerable and sensitive side because your love interest will appreciate it.

2020 Summer Solstice love tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: Ace of Swords

Virgo, you and your partner might have trouble seeing eye to eye when it comes to a certain situation.

Instead of letting the tension build, try to genuinely and openly communicate and listen to one another.

Try to resolve your problems with peace and kindness.

You might even find that sometimes you have to let go of your ego and just agree to disagree.

Once you are able to communicate effectively with each other, it will be easier for you both to leave this disagreement behind and move forward as a team.

2020 Summer Solstice love tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: Queen of Wands

Libra, you could be wanting to tell a certain special person how you feel about them.

However, you may be afraid to express your emotions because you are fearful they will judge or reject you.

Although, you won’t know how they are feeling unless you make a big move and open up to them.

You might even discover that they have been sharing the same feelings all along and have also been scared to express themselves.

So, make a move and things are more likely to go your way.

2020 Summer Solstice love tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: Page of Swords

Scorpio, you might be aware that a serious conversation should be had with your love interest.

Although, you can’t keep avoiding it and now you will be given the opportunity to dive into the discussion.

However, you might discover that this conversation will go a lot smoother than you expected and you did not have anything to worry about in the first place.

So, bring up the topic and watch your partner handle it with compassion and love.

Chances are, your bond will strengthen even more after talking things through.

2020 Summer Solstice love tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: Seven of Pentacles

Sagittarius, you have probably been working incredibly hard towards your goals and aspirations recently.

However, you do not want to tire yourself out so take a much-needed break.

Take some time to connect with your partner and loved ones to take your mind off of your career for a while.

Your responsibilities will still be there when you return to them but for now, all you need to do is have fun.

Check-in with your friends and show them how much you care for them.

The people that love you will be there to lift your spirits and give you the love you need right now.

2020 Summer Solstice love tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: The Moon

Capricorn, you may be more flirty and forward than you normally are.

You could be trying to make your connection with your love interest move forward at a faster pace.

Instead of putting pressure on the relationship, try to take things slow and let the partnership develop naturally.

It is usually a great idea to be open about your feelings, but it might be beneficial for you to be a tad more mysterious and aloof.

Try to really get to know your love interest before diving in headfirst.

2020 Summer Solstice love tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: Justice

Aquarius, your thoughts and feelings may be a little scrambled at the moment.

Perhaps you are having a difficult time finding the right words to express yourself to your sweetheart.

It may seem like you know exactly what you want to say but do not know how to say it.

Trust that your partner understands you more than you think they do so try your best to open up to them.

Although you might be a little scatterbrained, they could help you put the pieces back together again and help you find the words you have been looking for.

2020 Summer Solstice love tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: The Magician

Pisces, you may be nervous about an upcoming date but you really have nothing to be nervous about.

Instead, try to turn your nerves into feelings of excitement. Remember, mindset is everything so try to envision everything going your way.

Your powers of manifestation are a lot stronger than you think, so focus on telling the universe what you want and the universe will guide you.

It will benefit you to look on the bright side and trust that your date will go well.

