Annual New Moon Annual Solar Eclipse In Gemini Tarot Card Reading + Love Horoscopes, By Zodiac Sign, June 20-21, 2020

Your annual New Moon solar eclipse in Gemini horoscope and love tarot card reading is here for all zodiac signs in astrology.

The New Moon Annual solar eclipse in Gemini will begin on Sunday, June 20-21, 2020, and takes place 9 hours after the Sun ingress in the zodiac of Cancer.

What does the annual New Moon solar eclipse in Gemini have in store for your zodiac sign's love life, per astrology?

A Solar Eclipse is similar to a regular New Moon when the Moon moves between the Earth and Sun, but this is a time to start anew for the next two years.

A solar eclipse causes the Moon to make the Sun darker due to its movement.

You can use the energy of the solar eclipse to begin a new project or take a step in a new direction.

If you have goals or aspirations you want to start working toward, write it out and start laying the foundation for what you want to do.

This is also a wonderful time to check in with yourself and see if there is anything you can learn that will help you move forward.

If you feel like something is holding you back, you may finally be able to release it with the energy of the Solar Eclipse.

During this annual solar eclipse taking place in the zodiac sign of Gemini with a New Moon, you may find yourself trying to find a balance between control and freedom, and between expressing yourself and regulating yourself.

You could feel like you want to make your voice heard but also like you want to sit back and listen to others.

It would be beneficial for you to really find the balance and practice listening as well as saying what you are thinking.

Either way, it is important that you speak your truth at this time.

If you are looking for love, you may meet someone right now who can have a major impact on you.

You could feel like you want to open up to this special person but at the same time feel scared to put your trust in them.

However, you may want to take a leap of faith and let them into your heart. It is possible to find a mix between being cautious and reckless in love.

If you are in a committed relationship, you may want to have deeper conversations with your love interest.

You may find that you are discovering even more about them during this time.

So, instead of scratching the surface and merely having small talk, don’t be afraid to dig deep and ask those hard hitting questions.

You may even notice that your bond and appreciation with one another will grow with the Solar Eclipse.

Here's your annual New Moon solar eclipse in Gemini love tarot card reading with astrology horoscope for all zodiac signs starting June 21, 2020.

New Moon annual solar eclipse In Gemini tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: Ace of Pentacles

Aries, you might find yourself thinking about someone you don’t know very well.

You could be fantasizing about them because they are unique and attractive to you.

However, you won’t really know what is going to happen between you unless you make an effort to get to know them better.

So, strike up a conversation with them and see if there is a spark there.

Chances are, you will discover that they are just as alluring as you initially thought.

New Moon annual solar eclipse in Gemini tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: The Hermit

Taurus, when it comes to your love life you might be feeling confused and not know what you want out of your current relationship.

Perhaps you are at a crossroads and can’t figure out what you expect out of your partnership. However, this may not have anything to do with your love interest.

You could benefit from taking a break and connecting to your heart and let it lead you in the right direction.

You could be feeling a little bit scrambled but once you take some time to find peace and calm you will gain a lot more clarity.

New Moon annual solar eclipse in Gemini tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: Eight of Wands

Gemini, you could be pushed to make an important decision or choice when it comes to your relationship.

There have likely been a lot of misunderstandings and miscommunications between you and your sweetheart recently that make you want to make a bold move.

However, you should think things through before you make any rash decisions or do anything you might regret.

Instead, try to get to the root of the miscommunication and then you will know exactly what you need to do or need to not do.

New Moon annual solar eclipse in Gemini tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: Page of Cups

Cancer, you tend to enjoy knowing how things will pan out and are not one that enjoys being thrown for a loop.

However, a big surprise may arise in your relationship and you might simply just have to go with the flow.

In fact, this surprise might prove to be very beneficial for you and your partner.

It could even lead things to work out better than you imagined, but you must trust the process.

Sometimes love won’t go the way you planned but that is what is so beautiful and exciting about love!

New Moon annual solar eclipse in Gemini tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: Six of Swords

Leo, you might notice that you are thinking about your past relationships recently.

You could be dwelling on what went wrong and be carrying around a lot of baggage from your past.

Instead of letting it weigh you down, try to let it go and practice forgiveness.

Instead of placing blame on yourself or your past love interest, take note of how you have grown since then.

Appreciate the lessons you have learned and figure out how to carry what you have learned into your next relationship.

New Moon annual solar eclipse in Gemini tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: Justice

Virgo, you could be pushing away your current love interest at the moment because you are deciding not to trust them or the relationship.

Perhaps you are scared of getting hurt so you are looking at things from a glass half full perspective.

Although, they may be giving you every reason to trust them but you are not seeing or acknowledging it.

So, take a leap of faith and try to wear your heart on your sleeve. Chances are, they will take great care of you if you let them.

New Moon annual solar eclipse in Gemini tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: Queen of Cups

Libra, you have been working incredibly hard towards your goals and aspirations recently.

However, you deserve to take a break and focus on having fun right now.

So, spend some quality time with your love interest and do things that spark joy.

You might want to plan a romantic date or simply a fun bonding activity.

This is also an excellent time to reach out to your friends and family and remind them how much you care for them.

You can put some of your responsibilities on the back burner and enjoy a stress free time.

New Moon annual solar eclipse in Gemini tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: Two of Cups

Scorpio, you and your love interest may be going through a small rough patch right now.

Perhaps you have had some disagreements that have led to some tension between the both of you.

Although, these problems can be resolved if you take a moment to really communicate and air out whatever you are feeling.

Really listen to what is being said and speak from an honest and open place.

You might even realize that you have made a mountain out of a molehill and it can be resolved pretty easily.

New Moon annual solar eclipse in Gemini tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: King of Cups

Sagittarius, you may feel like your partner is keeping you at arm's length right now.

Perhaps they are focusing on themselves and not giving you the attention you deserve.

However, they may not be doing so intentionally or even realizing it in the first place.

They may just need some space to sort out their thoughts so just remind them that you are always there to support them.

Chances are, they will return to you once they are in the right mindset. Sometimes distance makes the heart grow fonder!

New Moon annual solar eclipse in Gemini tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: The High Priestess

Capricorn, you might be looking forward to having some fun with your love interest.

However, your time with them could take a turn towards more serious discussions.

Although it might not be what you expected, sometimes it is important to have deep talks as it can bring you both closer together.

So, dig deep and really get to know who they are at the core because you could appreciate them even more.

They will likely enjoy getting to know you even more as well so it can still be a fun time!

New Moon annual solar eclipse in Gemini tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: Eight of Pentacles

Aquarius, love is all around you at the moment. There is passion and romance in the air so enjoy it.

If you are in a relationship, your partner may be full of surprises and want to show you how much they love you.

If you are looking for love, then someone may come into your life and they will bring you a lot of happiness and joy.

Either way, you are bound to have a great time with your love interest so soak it in.

New Moon annual solar eclipse in Gemini tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: King of Swords

Pisces, there may be some gossip and rumors spreading pertaining to your love interest or love life.

However, try not to believe everything you hear because it might not be true.

In fact, some information could have been twisted and misinterpreted so don’t make any snap judgements before you find out the truth.

It is best to address these rumors with your love interest so that they can set the record straight.

Either way, trust your intuition because deep down you might discover that you have known the truth all along.

Jaycee Levin is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture, and relationship topics.