Horoscope For Today, June 12, 2020

Today's horoscopes are here with daily astrology forecasts for each of the zodiac signs on Friday, June 12, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac of Gemini. Today's Moon will be in the zodiac of Pisces.

What do today's horoscopes have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

It's a great day for believing in miracles. The Moon and Mercury work beautifully together, so today's astrology is also perfect for writers and visionaries.

The Moon in Pisces is drawn toward illusions and belief in things that you can't see.

The King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley was born with a Pisces Moon, and he revolutionized the history of music forever.

Martin Luther King Jr. brought the world to see his dream, and his writing, speeches, and vision of freedom changed lives forever, too.

There are other greats with their Moon in Pisces: Edgar Allen Poe, Leonardo da Vinci, and Michelangelo.

Today's astrology makes the day mutable, and all zodiac signs more intuitive or mentally flexible with the Moon being located in the zodiac sign of Pisces.

While today's horoscope is impacted by the harmony between the Moon located in Pisces and Mercury.

The day's horoscope has undercurrents of deception and illusion because Neptune involved, and things can appear greater than they are because water elements magnify our problems before they get swept under the rug.

For some, the injustice of life can bring significantly more potential for danger. Feelings can appear disjointed or displaced and can even be hard to define into words.

Mars rumbles when it connects with the Moon today. So, life can generate steamy moments where you feel like letting out some rage or anger, so try to be productive with the way you feel by taking your emotions to write them out.

You will shape them better that way to improve communication whenever you need solutions. The day's emotions communicate strongly and compel, which can make it also a day to pursue contractual agreements or to take significant matters to court later.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Friday, June 12, 2020.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, with the Moon and Mars conjunct in Pisces, you may have an awakening that alerts you to something that needs to change.

The timing to bring this up with someone may be unclear right now. Be thoughtful as you search for when is best to bring a conversation up.

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, today can be tense when you have too many opinions feeding information your way.

Have courage. Speak up if you have had enough help and don't need more advice. It's best to say thanks and let your boundary stand.

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, when you work hard for something, you will want to be sure to keep it.

You may struggle with ownership issues if you've got to let go, but you don't want to move on.

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, take a short day trip. Even if you decide to stay closer to home; you can safely travel with books or movies.

Allow yourself to be transported through time to learn an important lesson about the past.

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, with the Moon in your house of shared possessions, you may perceive where something was withheld from you when you were in need.

You could experience a lot of mixed emotions about your relationships and start to pay closer attention to identify fake friends.

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, even if you have full awareness of your blessings, you may feel frustrated about something you can't control in your life at this time.

You can write about it in a journal to gather your thoughts and expectations that are left unmet.

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, little things that are left undone can become what unravels you today.

Don't let the small stuff get you caught up in frustration and lose time.

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, little things that hinder your growth and networking opportunities can find their workaround today. It can be to set up the weekend if you're not sure what you want to do or when.

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, lessons learned through friendship are kept close to your heart. You may find it necessary to question everything, including your faith.

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, you may be overly quick to sign a contract for fear of missing out on a bargain.

Today, aim for clarity in everything and assume nothing without proof

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, you might become moved by the experience or expertise of a friend. It's a good day for you to be able to take a break and relax or talk off the day.

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, you may be more driven than usual ready to do some important work. Your motivation is clearly spiritual,

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.