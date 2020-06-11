Horoscope For Today, June 11, 2020

Great things await, star signs!

Today's horoscopes are here with daily astrology forecasts for each of the zodiac signs on Thursday, June 11, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac of Gemini. The Moon is in the Aquarius but enters Pisces at 4:38 a.m. EST.

What do today's horoscopes have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

While the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Pisces through Saturday, it's easy to lose sight of the truth and become caught up in disillusionment.

On a more positive note, during the Moon in the zodiac of Pisces can also mean that it's the perfect time to get lost in your dreams and to make something positive from the day's energy.

The Sun, which represents your ego in astrology, will be in a harsh aspect with the planet Neptune.

Neptune has a pesky reputation as deceitful energy, so if you have ever wanted to write fiction, put your pen to paper and struggle against the white page.

The Moon represents the past, so your mindset is open to fantasy while the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Pisces for the rest of this week.

The Pisces Moon will struggle with Venus retrograde in Gemini, which can bring out the introvert in all zodiac signs.

Love to be an introvert? You'll enjoy turning in at the end of the day a bit earlier than usual and digging into home-body activities that help you to feel relaxed and in a melancholy mood.

The Moon will harmonize with zany Uranus, the planet of unpredictability.

For this reason, try to avoid becoming overstimulated by too much online gameplay, over searching for information on the web, or worrying.

Here's your zodiac sign's horoscope for today and what to expect from astrology on Thursday, June 11, 2020:

Horoscope for today — Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, today can feel like a whirlwind of a day, and if you don't keep notes, you'll lose sight of all that needed to get done.

The Sun, Venus retrograde and the North node are in your house of friendships, so you may experience strong emotions about your friendships, especially those that contribute to your public image or threaten your sense of self.

With the Moon entering your house of hidden enemies, it might be advisable to keep certain thoughts to yourself.

You may be experiencing some spiritual warfare matters today, so stay in touch with your higher power through meditation, prayer, and a positive mindset.

Horoscope for today — Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, with the Sun and Venus making waves in your house of work, you may be experiencing what you perceive to be a type of career set back or restrictions with money and resources you use in the home.

The Moon entering your house of friendships can make it necessary to seek out counsel from a friend or spiritual guide who can give you insight into your feelings as you voice concerns aloud.

Horoscope for today — Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, with your ruling planet Mercury in the twelfth astrology house and in the sign of Cancer, you may feel a strong sense of duty toward spiritual pursuits.

Even if you're not a spiritual person, you may enjoy listening to podcasts of thought-leaders.

As the Sun remains in your house of self, this remains a wonderful time for you to redefine who you want to be during the next two years as eclipse season moves you into higher awareness.

Horoscope for today — Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Moon entering the house of unconditional love, and your solar house of learning and personal philosophy, your patience grows abundantly as does your opportunities to practice what you preach.

You may find that the painful lessons of the past are helpful to you today.

You are able to gain new insight into the problems you faced and overcame and apply wisdom to your tasks throughout the day.

Horoscope for today — Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Sun in Gemini can help you to stand out from the crowd.

If you're trying to get noticed at work or to make a mark in the film or acting industry, it can be a great day for scheduling new headshots or looking through Backstage for opportunities you want to apply for.

As the Moon transits through your solar house of shared resources, put your needs out there into the Universe.

Your guardian angels and the collective are more accessible to you now and opportunities present themselves through friendships and networks more readily.

Horoscope for today — Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Moon in your house of partnerships and marriage can make today more about your relationships than you had anticipated.

You may find it necessary to make someone you love to feel your supportive presence.

You may perceive and gain more insight into the needs of others and want to do things to help.

Horoscope for today — Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, today the Sun in Gemini brings out your love of learning and gaining information, especially curious details about matters that seem to be uncommon under different circumstances.

The Moon in Pisces can give you a sense of connection to love and the metaphysical. If you have a tarot collection or a crystal collection, it can be the right time to clean your deck and clear its negative energy.

Horoscope for today — Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, with the Sun in Gemini you are truly aware of how short life is and want to leave positive lasting impressions on all the things that you do.

With Pluto, your ruling planet in a strong relationship with growth-minded Jupiter in your third house of communication and writing, you are supported by doing things that involve media and communication.

You may find it fun to start a podcast on spirituality matters. You may find it unusual that you're also considering a website or starting a blog. If these ideas are coming to you during Gemini season, it's likely to be a goal to set and meet before the end of this year.

Horoscope for today — Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, with your ruling planet in the zodiac of Capricorn, things you find enjoyable can feel restricted. You may experience some sense of frustration too, as Mars expands your desire to take ownership of your life during its transit of Pisces.

As the Moon enters Pisces, you may become intrigued by the spiritual side of things. You potentially could also have some sort of connection to your spiritual guides or hear your intuition louder than usual. So, pay attention and make time to hear.

Horoscope for today — Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, as the Moon enters your house of communication, this is a time to dig into your belief systems and think about the bigger picture.

You may not be someone who talks openly about your faith with others, but you may find yourself drawn to discussions or topics that relate to astrology and the way the stars work.

It can be a good day to book a tarot card reading or to look up your natal chart and start exploring what your personal planets mean.

Horoscope for today — Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, with the Moon entering your solar house of material possessions, you could begin to see things in your home that you no longer want inside of it due to their negative memories.

It can be a good day to start clearing away items that don't bring you joy. If you've been wanting to paint a room to give it a boost of color and positive energy, picking out paint colors can be fun for you.

Horoscope for today — Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, with the Sun in your house of mentorship and the Moon entering your zodiac sign, it can be a great time for you to look for a mentor to help you learn astrology.

If you've often thought about teaching others or learning more about chakra work, the rest of the week is wide open for you to research this topic and find out more or to take an online class.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.