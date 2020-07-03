Free Tarot Card Reading, July 3, 2020

Enjoy your Friday, star signs!

Today's free tarot card reading is here for you and all zodiac signs in astrology on Friday, July 3, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Cancer until July 22. The waxing gibbous Moon is in the sign of Sagittarius entering Capricorn at 12:48 p.m. EST.

What will your free tarot card reading have in store for you all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 5 — The Freedom Seeker.

What a time to enter the weekend! The theme right now is freedom for all zodiac signs. Yes, even in astrology... we have our own independence day(s).

Today's daily number 5 brings attention to the exploration of personal freedom. Life Path Number 5 is about having fun, exploring the world, and being uninhibited in your quest for adventure.

Life Path 5 loves to try new things and spread its wings, as they say... and so this Friday you will want to drop your burdens at the door and have something fun to look forward to!

Starting on Friday we are near the Full Moon Lunar eclipse in Capricorn which takes place starting July 4-5, 2020 during the Fourth of July weekend!

This Full Moon is the last one to take place during the Cancer and Capricorn ecliptic plane. We are now completing a cycle that will not happen again for another 18 years!

During this Full Moon lunar eclipse, you'll sense the area of your life where you need to release something from your present situation the most.

This can be a wonderful breakthrough moment for you as you learn to grow and develop yourself.

Eclipse seasons and lunar eclipses often indicate an area where there were problems.

The two tarot cards that come up today when the Moon is in Capricorn and the Sun in Cancer are the Chariot card and the Devil tarot card.

The Chariot tarot card helps us to see that we have the inner strength to overcome any obstacle with persistence. As the card for the zodiac sign of Cancer, we must look within.

The Devil tarot card reminds us to be careful about using vices to numb pain and avoid it. Now is not the time to run from problems but to face them head-on.

For all zodiac signs, consider what areas of the home are at odds with your work life, and make adjustments over the next 2 years while the north and south nodes shift into the signs of Gemini and Sagittarius.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Friday, July 03, 2020.

Yesterday's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Tower

Aries, sometimes things happen in a way that doesn't make sense and it seems as though there's only a recipe for disaster.

You may find yourself in the middle of solving problems sometime today, and it can feel overwhelming at times.

The good news is that this allows you to restructure an important area of your life in a way that makes sense for you.

Sometimes you have to let things get messy before they smooth themselves out and do better than ever before.

Yesterday's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Judgement

Taurus, put on your thinking cap, today you will find yourself solving problems in a way that you have not before.

What has seemed unfair to you will start to turn in a new direction and show that justice does get served if you are patient and wait on time.

Yesterday's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Star

Gemini, fate has a sense of humor today.

Things can turn around in a twist of fate when you least expect it.

Today you may experience some things serendipitous and it helps you to see that you may take control of your own choices, however, miracles still do happen when you least expect them.

Yesterday's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Strength

Cancer, you may need to flex your confidence today even if the town inside you don't feel it.

There may be a point in the day where you need to show others that you are willing to stand up for what you believe even though you're afraid inside.

This can be a coming into a side of yourself that you did not realize was there.

Even if it requires you to push your spirit a little harder than normal don't back down.

Yesterday's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

Leo, you always have to ask the question that you feel must be answered but has not.

If a part of you feels as though a situation is still left unresolved you may be inclined to continue and purchase until it is done.

This can cause you to run into some sort of disagreement with a person who would rather not work so hard, however this is your calling so you must follow it through.

Yesterday's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Virgo, there are times where you need to ask someone to help you when you feel as though you were in over your head.

Today is a good time for you to reach out to a friend or someone that you trust to help you where you are uncertain and need a helping hand.

Yesterday's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

Libra, today manage your feelings and allow logic to rule.

You may find yourself in the middle of many projects and perhaps stretching yourself beyond your limitations due to multitasking.

Take a time out and try to organize your day in a way that makes the most sense.

Today prioritization is the key to your success.

Yesterday's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Knight Swords

Scorpio, sarcasm can hide the pain, and someone who seems to have a sharp wit and tongue may be using jokes as a weapon.

You may notice that there is a pattern in a relationship where things seem to always be masked behind a retort.

If you have the courage, try to get to the bottom of the communication problem in order to resolve your relational conflict.

Yesterday's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

Sagittarius, You may find yourself ready to consider multiple strategies in order to build wealth.

You may find yourself interested in starting a business or perhaps selling things that you have in your home that you no longer need.

Today is a good day for you to evaluate your financial options and opportunities and start reaping a monetary benefit.

Yesterday's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Sun

Capricorn, everyone values an optimistic person, but everybody needs someone who knows how to manage risk.

Today you want to find a simple balance between being a strategist and being someone who is able to empower others through a kind word.

You may find that what has worked for you may also work well on others.

Yesterday's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

Aquarius, people often create their own traps in life without even realizing that they have done so.

You may find that you have taken on too many tasks and it's time for you to back up and see which one can wait.

Try to simplify your life in some way today so that you are able to focus without feeling as though you may drop the ball in one particular area of your life.

This can be a great opportunity for you to learn where your boundaries are.

Yesterday's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

Pisces, live by your emotions today.

You are accustomed to letting your spirit guide you, but today your feelings are where you need to pay attention.

If you are falling short of pure joy, it could be because you are putting your time in a direction that goes against your inner being.

Today be awakened to what your spirit is trying to tell you through sadness or other feelings that make you uncomfortable.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.