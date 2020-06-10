Horoscope For Today, June 10, 2020

Have a great middle of the week, star signs!

Today's horoscopes are here with daily astrology forecasts for each of the zodiac signs on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac of Gemini until June 20. The Moon will spend the day in the sign of Aquarius.

What does the horoscope for today have in store for your zodiac sign, according to astrology?

The Moon will be void of course almost all day, so making any definitive decisions can feel risky.

It's advisable to avoid shopping or signing on a contract you're not 100 percent sold on doing.

Meanwhile, the Sun will harmonize today, so it's perfect for getting work done and doing it well by planning and getting prepared to take action later in the week.

Today, we collectively have our ego and mindset in agreement with one another, so there's less internal tension to resolve when facing our day.

With the Sun in Gemini in harmony with the Moon in Aquarius, you can build something with your hands.

Have a DIY project? Even installing something or putting a piece of furniture together might seem less burdensome for you to do.

If you have older technology you've not backed up and saved on a hard drive, Mercury retrograde is coming soon.

You may want to make it a point to do all updates and check your settings as today's energy supports activities of this type.

Other best things to do today? Writing, short-travel, innovating, and testing a new idea that's part of a business plan.

Have a wonderful day, star signs! And enjoy thinking activities or tinkering projects that you can do at home.

Here's your zodiac sign's horoscope for today and what to expect from astrology on Wednesday, June 10, 2020:

Horoscope for today — Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, with the Sun in your third solar house of communication, and the Moon in your eleventh of partnerships, today can be a good time to form partnerships.

Write an email to a friend who you want to work with or making plans to meet for a business meeting.

If you have been meaning to take a short trip to visit a relative or a friend, booking your itinerary is also supported today.

Horoscope for today — Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, with the Sun in your second solar house of money and material possessions, and the Moon in your house of work start looking at your value systems.

If you are not taking inventory of your home possessions or signed up for renters insurance for an apartment or house you don't own but live in, you may find this a considerably wise investment of your time to do.

Horoscope for today — Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, with the Sun in your first solar house of self, and the Moon in your ninth house of learning, today may be perfect for signing up to take a course online. You may also find that. you are itching to travel or to take a short road trip to a hobby shop or even a thrift store to scan what's there and make an impulse buy.

Horoscope for today — Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, with the Sun in your twelfth solar house of the past and hidden enemies, and the Moon in your house of inheritance and shared resources, it's time to consider the afterlife matters.

Update your health surrogate information, be sure to write a brief will or check in on an elderly parent to broach this difficult subject softly.

It's good to be prepared for a crisis. If your employer offers various critical insurances.

You may want to check on your open enrollment date or compare plans online for disability insurance or some type of net to catch a family member before there are health problems, so the family or yourself is prepared.

Horoscope for today — Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, with the Sun in your eleventh house of friendship, and the Moon in your house of marriage, today can be a great time of work.

You will find collaborative projects are intriguing. You might enjoy teaming with a friend or partner to think about the future and chat about plans.

If you have any desire to start a business relationship, today's a good day to consider this option.

Horoscope for today — Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, with the Sun in your tenth house of work, it's a great time to look into employment opportunities or to find freelance work if you're a writer.

If you are still unemployed due to the coronavirus pandemic, it's a great day to look at new ways to bring in second streams of income into your home by online business pursuits that you can manage on the side.

With the Moon in your sixth house of health, be careful to not take any unnecessary physical risks.

Overthinking and worrying can also appear to be a problem, but, if you have pets, you may find spending a bit more time with your furry friend puts your mind at ease.

Horoscope for today — Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, with the Sun in your ninth house of learning, it's a good time for applying online for school or updating your FAFSA or searching for training opportunities to get a new skill.

If you're unemployed right now, you may find opportunities supported by your state via grants for you to get a new skill as well. Do the research and make some calls.

With the Moon in your fifth house of children and happiness.

It's a great day for blowing off steam by playing video games, doing some outdoor activities or if you're interested in starting a family, trying to have a baby, considering becoming a foster, or locating a babysitter.

Horoscope for today — Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, with the Sun in your eight house of inheritance and shared resources, it's ideal for you to do things that care for your loved ones should there ever be a problem in your life.

Be sure to put your passwords or any information that would need to be accessed in a location that you can indicate for someone you trust if they need to do something to help you out.

With the Moon in your fourth house of authority, today's great for working with your parents, your business supervisor's or applying to a promotion.

Horoscope for today — Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, with the Sun in your house of marriage and partnerships, you are ready to be esteemed highly by others and get the credit for work you've done.

You may not find it too tolerable for people who are arrogant or think that they are better than you, and it could even make you decide to avoid those types of individuals at all costs.

With the Moon in your house of communication, you are at high risk for speaking your mind bluntly. Be sure to put your mental brakes on if you feel like your temper is slightly heated and you may say something you'll regret.

Horoscope for today — Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, with the Sun in your house of healing and wholeness, it's a good day for exercise, scheduling doctor's appointments, and making plans for your health.

With the Moon in your house of finances, you may find it positive to look at any debt and start finding a way to plan out future payment strategies or remove the card from your wallet that tempts you to overuse them.

Horoscope for today — Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, with the Sun in your house of romance, today is great for planning a date night with someone special. It's also a good opportunity to meet someone and flirt to see where things go.

The Moon in your house of self makes you extra irresistible today. Don't be shy about your charm and if you have not updated your profile with a new selfie, get that done.

Horoscope for today — Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, with the Sun in your house of friendships, it's a great day for making plans with your best friend and coordinating your weekend activities. If you have people who you've not spoken to in a while, schedule a coffee chat to catch up about your lives.

With the Moon in your house of the past, you will want to avoid any unnecessary gossip when speaking to others, but today's energy is perfect for digging into celeb news online.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.