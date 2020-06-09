A busy astrological day, star signs!

Your horoscope for today, Tuesday, June 9, 2020 is here with a free daily astrology forecast for each of the zodiac signs.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of busy Gemini. The Moon will spend the day in innovative Aquarius.

What does the horoscope for today have in store for your zodiac sign, according to astrology?

Today, while the Moon transits through Aquarius, Tuesday becomes a good day for joining clubs, participating in fundraising, getting involved in activism or networking for business purposes.

While we are still within the two week window between eclipses, it's still not a good time to make serious life-changing decisions.

For all zodiac signs, collectively, too much is still uncertain and things can change rapidly on a dime.

You may find these daily fluctuations this week, unsettling and it can cause you to lose hope if plans you make aren't solid and fall through.

So, still not a good time to make serious life-changing decisions, but it's a great time to discuss and explore all your options.

Today, the social Moon in Aquarius communicates with Vesta, an asteroid who represents the feminine energy within everyone's astrological chart.

Vesta and the Moon partnering together can enhance the divine feminine energy, collectively, and bring added empathy to social situations where group interactions arise throughout the day.

All zodiac signs out to be mindful about their tempers when today's Moon in Aquarius forms a square with Mars, the planet of war, in the zodiac sign of Pisces.

This astrological aspect can irritate and lead to feelings of unhappiness, especially if you find yourself working with individuals whom you perceive as close-minded.

The Moon will square the planet Uranus as well. So be prepared for the unpredictable.

On the more positive side, today's Moon harmonizes with the wounded healer, Chiron.

So problems that come your way can become areas of growth that others also perceive as valuable, and perhaps elevates you to higher respect and leadership in your part of the world.

Here's your zodiac sign's horoscope for today and what to expect from astrology on Tuesday, June 9, 2020:

Horoscope for today — Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, today's Moon in Aquarius transits your 11th solar house of friendships and networking.

As a result, you may feel inclined to reach out to people you have met recently at meetings or online, although you will still struggle with actually making connections.

The reason why is because today's social Moon is in contact with restrictive Saturn and transformative Pluto, plus Jupiter rx is in the mix.

This astrological energy can send mixed signals to you about your prospects.

Try to maintain optimism despite what appears to be odds stacked against you.

The Moon also squares Uranus in Taurus, too, which can make what you thought you had seem out of reach and then back in your life again.

The good news is that if you stand strong and remain tenacious, today's Moon trine with Venus retrograde can lead you to some form of emotional or financial gains soon.

Horoscope for today — Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, today's Moon in Aquarius activates your astrology house of career and social standing.

It's a good day to apply for a new job that would result in a type of promotion from your current role.

It is also a good day for you to consider what areas of your job you find most dissatisfying and to explore handing those off to someone who really wants to do the work.

If you work in management or leadership, you may find it easy to locate individuals who may be better suited and happier to take on what you would like to no longer do.

Horoscope for today — Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, today's moon in Aquarius activates your solar house of higher learning and personal philosophy.

Try to avoid oversharing what you know to people who appear to be disinterested in what you have to say.

A better use of your time can be to involve yourself in more solitary activities such as watching and reading educational programs that help you understand complicated material.

Even though you tend to be a social butterfly most of the time, working in groups may not be best suited for your needs due to Saturn's relationship with the day's Moon.

Horoscope for today — Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, your ruling planet the Moon is having many conversations today and things feel intense.

Today's astrological energy could have you feeling all sorts of ways in a variety of situations.

You may want to set up a time to process all your emotions.

Today, you may find that matters of injustice are exceptionally difficult.

While you may have a deep desire to express your feelings, words can be hard to come by. Give yourself some grace.

Horoscope for today — Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, today your mind may be focused on love and relationships and how to build an empire with the one you love.

Today is a good day for plotting out a business plan with a potential partner.

Your horoscope for today reveals that it is also good for you to go public with an idea and get feedback from others.

If you are uncertain about your career, today is perfect for asking friends what they see your strengths and weaknesses are.

You can get suggestions for a future job or a career you want to pursue.

Horoscope for today — Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, today you may be tempted by online advertisements related to health and wellness products.

If you've been toying around with the idea about a home-based gym set-up, you may decide to go for it.

This week is strong for working on projects that require your capacity to communicate well.

Write your emails and important letters early in the day today.

Horoscope for today — Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, today is a great day for searching and finding a soulmate.

If you let your online profile go to waste on a dating site, today and tomorrow are good days for updating your social media presence.

Clean out old photos especially those of an ex that may deter potential suitors.

If your former social media posts no longer reflect the person you are now, consider cleaning up your internet footprint.

Horoscope for today — Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, some days are better than others for a meeting of the minds, and today you may find that you have the energy to explore and debate life's problems.

You may be dealing with a parent or someone older than you who thinks much differently, and it's been painful.

You can take a gentler and less emotional approach than usual.

At work, you may find an opportunity arises and allows you to make a good impression with a professor or a boss who needs help with their social skills but doesn't realize it. Kindly providing insight in a way that is helpful and respectful.

Horoscope for today — Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, since you love to share your ideas openly, you will find today's energy particularly helpful with conversations involving strangers, acquaintances, and people you are not close to.

If you have a lot to think about, you may enjoy personal time for brainstorming and writing out your ideas.

Horoscope for today — Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, If you have been in the market for buying a new computer or some other form of technology (including an automobile purchase) today's perfect for scanning online and print as.

While the Sun in the sign of Gemini, feel confident that your needs are valid. Get what makes the most sense for your needs rather than focusing only on your budget.

Horoscope for today — Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, today you may feel more in touch with your core being than usual.

If you are an empath, you may find today particularly complex and need extra time to sort through your thoughts and your ideas.

Claim your personal space and make plans that require no one else's permission to get what you need to be done, completed.

Horoscope for today — Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, any problems you are facing right now that you have a tendency to avoid may come up for you today to face them head-on.

Do your best to remain steadfast and brave.

Even though you may hope for someone else to pick up the ball for you, it is best for you to make the decisions you need to make on your own.

It's not a good day to overindulge or tell more than needed. Spare information from individuals who do not need to know everything about your life.

