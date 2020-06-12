Tomorrow's Free Love Tarot Card Reading For Saturday, June 13, 2020

Be mindful tomorrow, star signs!

Tomorrow's free love tarot card readings are here for all zodiac signs in astrology on Saturday, June 13, 2020.

We have two more weekends while the Sun is in Gemini season. The Moon will be void of course this morning starting at 8:45 a.m. EST.

What does astrology and your free love tarot card reading have in store for your zodiac sign?

Tomorrow's number is a Life Path 5, The Freedom Seeker, and in numerology, this can be a turbulent time full of change and transition.

Astrologically, we are already in transition-mode. Lilith is retrograde, along with Jupiter, Venus, Saturn, and Pluto.

The Sun is in the zodiac of Gemini and this solar season ends June 20. Tomorrow's Moon will enter the first solar house of Aries at 5:06 p.m. EST.

Best things to do tomorrow, Saturday, June 13:

It's a great day to tackle short term projects with a loved one.

From rearranging furniture to finally setting up your surround sound system in the living room, community areas that you use often can get a makeover as Fall Fashions come out this week.

If you like short trips or love to do something high-energy with your sweetheart, you can go skiing, boating, kayaking or hiking, as Gemini and Aries energy ignite a love for fun and adventure.

Here's what tomorrow's free love tarot card reading has in store for your zodiac sign on Saturday, June 13, 2020.

Free love tarot card reading — Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

Aries, it can be an emotional day tomorrow, but so cleansing when you let go of what bothers your heart.

You may finally be arriving on the other side of a healing journey, and while you may feel the difficulty ahead, your love and drive will pull you through.

Free love tarot card reading — Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Taurus, finances and romance often come together with a bit of complication. The complexities of blending your life together may seem to be more than you understand right now.

But, you will learn to be adaptable and use the resourcefulness that's already within you. Be patient with yourself during this process. All you need right now is a little bit more to adjust.

Free love tarot card reading — Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

Gemini, you have such nurturing energy to you. You may catch yourself wanting to be the caring and loving leader in the relationship.

You may not always have the opportunity to take on this role, but something about your gentle manner makes it easier for your partner to accept gracefully.

Free love tarot card reading — Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

Cancer, it's a day where the poverty you may have felt in your soul starts to enrichen.

You can feel more enlightened tomorrow. It can be a time of awakening and give you the determination to love more broadly and to reach those who show rough-edges similar to the ones you had yourself.

Free love tarot card reading — Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Devil

Leo, it's easy to fall into peer pressure tomorrow, but you need to stand strong for what it is you believe in.

You may not understand why you are drawn to things that you ordinarily dislike trying, but everyone has a day where things aren't the way that they should be.

Free love tarot card reading — Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

Virgo, your emotions are so in tune with the things going on in your life.

You may be trying to pay attention to work or friends in order to put your thoughts on hold until you have more time to dive into them.

Listen to your heart and follow its lead tomorrow!

Free love tarot card reading — Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Libra, you have so many options opening up for you right now that it can be overwhelmingly difficult to decide what to try or where to focus your attention on.

You may even feel like just procrastinating and not making a decision at all. For now, don't be afraid to experiment a little bit.

You have so much to offer someone and even if you're completely uncertain in this area of your life, you can test the waters out and try to see what works.

Free love tarot card reading — Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

Scorpio, managing emotions can get sticky but it's needed when you have the Four of Cups for your daily tarot card reading.

Besides, this fast-paced life can come to an abrupt halt and force you to deal with matters.

Try to stop arguing with yourself about what is right or wrong and make a decision to do what you need to do tomorrow.

Free love tarot card reading — Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: King of Wands

Sagittarius, you may not always want a fresh start but there are times when fate simply refuses to accept the status quo.

You may resist what is happening in your life, but it will be so much easier for you to go with the flow. In the end, you'll see it was worth it.

Free love tarot card reading — Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

Capricorn, you may be ready to make some money or start a business with a friend taking a passion project you love out to the world.

You might not feel ready, but lots of successful people have started without really knowing much more than they had an idea and a vision. Try it out and see what happens!

Free love tarot card reading — Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

Aquarius, you have to mind your words tomorrow as they have such an impact.

You will come across as a true leader in all that you do which puts an emphasis on the words that you say.

Free love tarot card reading — Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Pisces, it's a good day to share the knowledge you have been keeping inside your heart with the world.

You have been learning so much and someone you care about may need to hear precisely what it is you have to say.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.