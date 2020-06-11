Love Tarot Card Reading + Horoscopes For Thursday, June 11, 2020

Friday is almost here!

Today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings are here for all zodiac signs in astrology on Thursday, June 11, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Gemini for a little over a week. The Moon is in the sign of Aquarius entering Capricorn.

What do today's free love tarot card reading and horoscopes have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 3, the Creative. It's time to have fun and explore your playful side.

Famous female celebrities who were born with a Life Path Number 3 include Barbara Walters, Joan Rivers, and Shania Twain.

If your birthday adds up and reduces to a 3, you are also one of these personality types.

The Sun in Gemini makes this a good time to exercise solid communication with others.

Even if you're shy, the Sun in Gemini encourages conversations, chatting socially with others and taking short trips with the music cranked up loudly.

The best things to do today:

Today's perfect for writing, drawing or working with your hands, especially with the numerology of a 3 because this number is all about communication and being imaginative while entertaining others.

You don't have to be perfect to get your point across in writing, either.

Many Life Path 3 individuals struggle to be disciplined in one particular area of their creativity, but still, get the job done.

While the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Pisces, it's also a great day for a tarot card reading or to learn more about the occult.

Here's what today's love tarot card reading and horoscope have in store for your zodiac sign on Thursday, June 11, 2020.

Today's love tarot card reading & horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

Aries, there are forces beyond what you see at play in the Universe, so partner with love.

Be emotionally receptive to others, and any strong feelings you have, don't repress them. Instead, be expressive.

Today's love tarot card reading & horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

Taurus, be a good friend today. You may find yourself fully invested in a relationship and the connection has snuck up on you.

Letting your guards down can come naturally, and vulnerability can be a good thing at this time.

Today's love tarot card reading & horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Temperance

Gemini, think things through then decide.

Today, you're at risk for thinking and overthinking.

Once you've drawn a conclusion be open to explore new options.

Today's love tarot card reading & horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

Cancer, your inner strength can be your source of hope.

You may find that it's hard to hold back from saying what's on your mind today.

Transparency in all things may be the way for you to get others to open up and to do the same.

Today's love tarot card reading & horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

Leo, be giving and considerate even to the people you meet and don't know.

You won't know if your gesture of consideration and kindness makes all the difference in their day.

Today's love tarot card reading & horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

Virgo, feed your mind good thoughts and beneficial information. Try to avoid heated topics that get you down or make you forget all the good that's in the world.

Today's love tarot card reading & horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

Libra, try something new today.

You may enjoy being active in nature or watching a new sitcom or program that involves a plot twist and fuels your curious mind.

Today's love tarot card reading & horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

Scorpio, spend some money on yourself.

Today's great for you to invest in your health and to be more actively involved in decisions that affect your life but are often derailed by others.

Today's love tarot card reading & horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Magician

Sagittarius, work with your hands today. It's time to get crafty and experiment with projects or tools that help you to be handier around the home.

Today's love tarot card reading & horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

Capricorn, make an action plan then start to implement it. You may find that you're ready for big changes. So, start to put your ideas to good use.

Today's love tarot card reading & horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

Aquarius, today can be a time of fresh starts. Don't let the old way of doing things stop you from experiencing new joy.

Today's love tarot card reading & horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

Pisces, there are times when your feelings must be listened to. Don't ignore your inner voice today, instead, listen intently and follow your heart.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.