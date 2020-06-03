Today's Love Horoscopes + Tarot Card Readings For All Zodiac Signs On Wednesday, June 3, 2020

Keep it positive, star signs.

Today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings are here for all zodiac signs in astrology on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

The Sun is in the sign of Gemini until June 20. The waxing gibbous Moon is in the sign of deliberate Scorpio.

What do today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 4 — The Manager.

Who would have thought that the energy of a Life Path 4 would make such a tremendous impact on our world this year?

2020 is a Life Path 4 and it's brought all zodiac signs to a place where we make decisions on how to manage our lives more effectively.

When you consider the personality traits of this intriguing little number in numerology, think of a manager who is interested in minimizing risks and maximizing your strengths and character.

Today, as the analytical Sun is in the zodiac of shape-shifter Gemini we all have the aptitude to change if we want to do so.

The Moon in diligent Scorpio brings an amazing intensity to our thought-life today.

We are pensive but able to see our inherent flaws and start to remove them, especially before the big release of energy that takes place on Friday during the Full Moon lunar eclipse in Sagittarius.

This is a positive day for all zodiac signs to work hard on to clean their own side of the metaphorical sidewalk instead of looking at what others are doing first.

In areas of love, today, consider how you want to manage your personal and interpersonal affairs.

Troubleshoot with a partner and figure out what you both need to make life work smoothly for the rest of the 2020 year.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

Aries, aim for clarity. When you feel that things are lacking in details or the information you need, communicate that instead of keeping silent.

Whether it be in conversation with your partner or someone else, be willing to ask for more information.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Fool

Taurus, things are starting to change for you and you may be glad to jump right in and get started.

You'll want to pace yourself at this time so you don't make any silly mistakes that would be prevented had you slowed down to enjoy the process and all it's small details.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Gemini, you get a chance to learn from your emotional energy today. The feelings that build up with time are something for you to pay close attention to and not ignore.

You may also find yourself influenced by the wisdom of a young person. So, be willing to listen to an unlikely source of positive information.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Devil

Cancer, don't let the small stuff get to you so that you start to go back on a promise you made to yourself.

It can be easy to get swept up into the negativity around you, but if you've made a decision to be positive, try to keep to your personal commitments.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Leo, you are intuitive and insightful today. You may find that you're able to see beyond what is communicated to you by others.

You are able to help others to grow beyond the superficialities in life, too.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

Virgo, it's a great day to count your friendships as wealth. You are richly blessed with the right people in your life.

The individuals who are in your world for a season will start to show what it is that you need to learn and grow from by their presence.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

Libra, you have an opportunity to do something great for your community. Making a humanitarian effort in a big or small way is possible if you want to take action.

You can pitch in to volunteer for a cause or help out a friend who is in need.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

Scorpio, there can be an argumentative person in your life that tries to stir the pot and keep you from being in your center of peace.

Avoid contentious individuals today. Steer clear of any unwanted negative energy.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

Sagittarius, things that are unstable at this time are changing in order to get your attention.

You may be fluctuating or going through some personal changes as well. It's time for you to not let this opportunity pass when you feel that the timing is right.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

Capricorn, if you have a desire to be more in tune with your emotions, today's the perfect day for meditation or getting together with a friend who helps you understand yourself better.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

Aquarius, let logic be your guide today. You may find that your feelings are too uncertain and changing.

You may need to do a pros and cons list on the situation you face so you can make a wise decision or choose what path to take in your love life.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Tower

Pisces, trouble can come suddenly for you.

You may need to be mindful about the little things that you take for granted to be certain that you don't step into a situation that your instincts tell you isn't right for you.

