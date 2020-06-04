Today's Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs On Thursday, June 4, 2020

Strong day for personal growth and development, star signs.

Today's horoscopes are here with daily astrology forecasts for each of the zodiac signs on Thursday, June 4, 2020.

The Sun is in the sign of Gemini. The Moon is in Scorpio and enters the zodiac of Sagittarius at 1:17 p.m. EST.

What do today's horoscopes have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Even in astrology, the day's forecast says we have lots of work to do but first the changes that are going to be made must begin with the self.

The Sun in Gemini begins the day in the second solar house of our material possessions and talents. The Sun conjuncts with Venus retrograde in Gemini, so it's time to evaluate your personal life and take inventory.

You may start to be more reflective but also feel pressure and stress to take action that you had not considered before only that now urgency is pressing and it's hard to ignore.

With the Sun squaring Neptune, you'll want to be certain to keep things rooted in reality. It can be easy to lose sight when blinded by concerns or your passions.

You may find that you're not where things need to be to make progress complete. Don't be surprised if your projects feel like it's a few steps forward then a few steps back.

Mentally, there can be big shifts in thinking and people who were stuck in one way of believing may start to change their mind and see the light.

The Moon will sextile Saturn, too. So decisions or relationships that are made from long-term partnerships and even if work is slightly rocky at first.

The Moon works in harmony with both Pluto, the planet of transformation and Jupiter, the planet of good luck and fortune. So, any effort you apply toward a goal is positive in the long-run.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Thursday, June 4, 2020.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, stay strong and believe in yourself. You're ready for the challenges you face right now.

Adversity is a teacher and you're prepared for the test that comes your way.

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, when you face things that make you feel uncomfortable, embrace the moment.

This is a time when you can learn to lean on love instead of fear.

The future may not be controlled but your reaction to circumstance can help you learn resilience and restraint.

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, you may feel uncertain about matters and could be going through a transition that has you questioning everything.

You may feel doubt or even bewildered at certain moments, but it's best to hold on to your strong sense of optimism despite the perceived odds.

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, when you feel like you need to let go, call it a form of sweet surrender.

Live your life with hands open to whatever the Universe wishes to bring your way so that you can experience all that life has planned for you by virtue of fate.

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, set your sights on a goal. You may not understand the way things will work out, but when you make a decision things have a way of working themselves out.

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, you have so much determination and fight left in your spirit. Do something that helps to encourage your confidence.

If you need insight into the changes that are taking place in your personal relationships. Go with the flow when you can.

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, life is spirit and physical. You may have something that you would rather not do or have past, but this is a new time being brought your way.

This lunar eclipse can be opening doors and the intensity can be difficult to experience but helps you to stay aware.

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, it's not always good to be overly comfortable because when you do you may decide it's bad to change.

The pursuit of happiness is dynamic and always going through cycles. In order to find your joy you may need to start walking on a new path that's clearing before you.

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, you have been given a gift that you can share with others.

You may find yourself offered a position or given access to a friendship that allows you to feed positively into someone's life this weekend.

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, it's always good to start with gratitude. You may find yourself so thankful for the things that you have.

The way you honor your life and the blessings you have received builds a renewed relationship with the Universe and carves a way to bigger and better for your future.

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, when something dies or no longer can exist as it is it's a sad occasion, but the grief you feel in your heart is fertile ground for something beautiful and magical. Prepare to be uplifted!

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, you are learning to avoid people that bring you down and to draw individuals into your life that are positive and beneficial to you.

You may still find that you run into a few emotional conflicts with old friends who don't understand that you're ready to move on to healthier relationships.

The new direction you take at this time can be a challenge but it's a good fortunate time for you to experience.

