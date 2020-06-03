Today's Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs On Wednesday, June 3, 2020

Hope you have a productive Wednesday, star signs.

Today's horoscopes are here with daily astrology forecasts for each of the zodiac signs on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

The Sun is in the sign of Gemini. The Moon is in the zodiac sign of Scorpio.

What do today's horoscopes have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

The Moon in Scorpio is intensely driven to find resources and to partner with others for the sake of making money.

Because the zodiac sign Scorpio is associated with the eight astrology house of shared resources, it is considered to be one of the money signs in astrology.

Today, the Scorpio Moon will be in opposition with Uranus which is in the zodiac of Taurus.

This can create some unpredictable trends in money as it relates to things that we use such as food, our shelter and personal items that we value.

You may find that you're able to let go and let god in areas of your life that you feel are difficult to control right now.

The planet Uranus is also considered to be involved with the appearance of sudden miracles.

Therefore, there could be some return of investments for a few zodiac signs, and for others, a way of making good use what you already have.

The Scorpio Moon will harmonize with driven Mars who is percolating with heated ideas while in the water sign of Pisces.

Some zodiac signs may feel intensely driven by their sadness or emotional energy.

Today can be a time to purge negative feelings with a good cry or by getting crafty and trying to make sense of the world by producing crafts by hand.

The Sun in Gemini will conjunct with Venus in Gemini.

This is a time where things that were once lost can be relocated. It can also be a time when you are more interested in career than in love.

Because the Scorpio Moon trines with Neptune in Pisces, for some zodiac signs this can mean a lie comes to the surface and it will be found out.

If you are concerned with a family member's gullibility, be sure to check on them and to be careful navigating your content online.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, today, shared resources become a topic of conversation and it can be unclear where the boundaries lie.

You may find it beneficial to redefine and establish what you feel territorial about and resolve a matter that could escalate without any real reason.

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, partnerships that typically flow easily can begin to show their areas of weakness.

It's a good time to explore new conversations about trust and to find where compromise can begin between you and someone you're working with.

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, if you've been under the weather lately, today may be a good day to disclose what you're feeling with a friend or a doctor.

If you have been postponing your annual check up, be sure to get back to keeping your health a priority.

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, today, love and romance may feel natural for you today.

You may be looking for new ways to peer out of your shell and start socializing again.

You may find restrictions on your love life disappointing and start to desire a workaround, if you can find one.

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, maturity develops with time. You may be thinking about how you'd like live your life without feeling obligated to please others.

You could be interested in a new way of doing things that is different from your family of origin. Breaking tradition can be part of this process for you.

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, there are things that you may not understand and so it's a good idea to communicate them.

You may feel like there is some disillusionment taking place in your life. You might have realized who your friends are and who are not.

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, there are things about your money matters that can require you to take a step back and evaluate the big picture.

You may have been working hard to make things work and now you realize what areas of spending affect others and needs to be slightly scaled back.

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, you have natural appeal toward others.

You have a dynamic aura that attracts you to power people and to be able to understand power of authority and why it matters at this time.

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, you may wish to let a project go and decline to work on it any longer.

You may be realizing new things about yourself and your life choices. If it's time to change or throw in the towel for a job, you'll know.

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, trust your friendship but always trust your hunches more.

You may be at a place where you need to call upon your friends to be there for you.

You may find that you're ability to do so brings you close to the people that you love.

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, it's a great day for job hunting or to look at prospects for jobs.

You may find that you are more open and receptive today.

Authority figures may admire and like your professionalism and careful approach to your work.

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, you may find that you're able to learn something about the world and yourself today.

You can use your lessons to adapt a holistic mindset and share your love of beauty, art and good music while living life to the fullest with someone special today.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.